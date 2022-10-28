East-Current Conditions
East Region Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Friday, October 28, 2022
City/Town, State;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany, NY;Clear;44;NNW;1;69%
Asheville, NC;Clear;52;ENE;2;82%
Atlanta, GA;Clear;56;ENE;3;75%
Atlantic City, NJ;Clear;51;N;5;78%
Baltimore, MD;Clear;53;NNE;3;44%
Birmingham, AL;Clear;58;ENE;2;83%
Boston, MA;Clear;46;N;2;69%
Bridgeport, CT;Clear;45;N;3;68%
Buffalo, NY;Mostly clear;32;NE;1;92%
Burlington, VT;Clear;41;NNE;5;67%
Caribou, ME;Clear;35;NW;7;69%
Charleston, SC;Partly cloudy;63;NNE;4;81%
Charleston, WV;Mostly clear;39;NE;1;97%
Charlotte, NC;Mostly cloudy;56;NE;3;71%
Cleveland, OH;Mostly cloudy;45;ENE;5;68%
Columbia, SC;Mostly clear;59;NE;3;71%
Columbus, OH;Mostly cloudy;40;NE;2;81%
Concord, NH;Clear;41;N;8;67%
Detroit, MI;Partly cloudy;40;NE;2;89%
Grand Rapids, MI;Partly cloudy;38;ENE;2;86%
Hartford, CT;Clear;45;N;3;66%
Indianapolis, IN;Clear;41;ENE;2;85%
Jackson, MS;Clear;53;Calm;0;85%
Jacksonville, FL;Cloudy;72;NNE;5;91%
Knoxville, TN;Clear;46;Calm;0;93%
Lexington, KY;Mostly cloudy;46;NE;4;65%
Louisville, KY;Mostly cloudy;46;NE;3;72%
Memphis, TN;Clear;58;ENE;10;50%
Miami, FL;Clear;77;NE;2;75%
Mobile, AL;Clear;60;N;1;93%
Montgomery, AL;Clear;57;E;2;94%
Mt. Washington, NH;Clear;28;NW;52;36%
Nashville, TN;Cloudy;52;Calm;0;57%
New York, NY;Clear;52;N;7;54%
Newark, NJ;Clear;48;N;4;62%
Norfolk, VA;Clear;57;NNE;2;78%
Orlando, FL;Rain;75;NW;6;90%
Philadelphia, PA;Clear;50;N;3;60%
Pittsburgh, PA;Partly cloudy;40;NNE;1;84%
Portland, ME;Clear;44;N;4;65%
Providence, RI;Clear;45;N;3;66%
Raleigh, NC;Mostly clear;53;NNE;1;87%
Richmond, VA;Clear;45;N;1;87%
Savannah, GA;Mostly clear;64;NE;5;89%
Tampa, FL;Partly cloudy;73;NE;1;89%
Toledo, OH;Cloudy;41;NNE;3;85%
Vero Beach, FL;Mostly clear;71;Calm;0;100%
Washington, DC;Clear;51;N;1;62%
Wilmington, DE;Clear;50;NNE;4;60%
