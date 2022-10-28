Central-Current Conditions
Central Region Current Conditions as of 01:00 AM CDT Friday, October 28, 2022
City/Town, State;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Austin, TX;Cloudy;66;SE;7;89%
Baton Rouge, LA;Clear;54;NNE;1;85%
Bismarck, ND;Cloudy;39;WSW;3;65%
Chicago, IL;Cloudy;51;E;3;61%
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;Mostly clear;63;ESE;10;51%
Des Moines, IA;Mostly clear;47;E;9;70%
Dodge City, KS;Cloudy;51;ESE;14;68%
Duluth, MN;Cloudy;46;SSW;4;72%
El Paso, TX;Clear;52;NNW;5;20%
Fargo, ND;Mostly cloudy;43;S;9;89%
Houston, TX;Showers;65;NE;1;86%
Kansas City, MO;Cloudy;51;NE;5;58%
Little Rock, AR;Clear;53;NNE;2;63%
Madison, WI;Mostly cloudy;38;ESE;1;96%
Milwaukee, WI;Partly cloudy;48;ESE;9;76%
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;Cloudy;50;SSE;8;53%
New Orleans, LA;Mostly clear;64;ESE;1;72%
Oklahoma City, OK;Cloudy;56;ESE;4;62%
Omaha, NE;Mostly clear;47;SE;7;58%
San Antonio, TX;Cloudy;66;E;3;89%
Sioux Falls, SD;Cloudy;50;S;8;63%
Springfield, IL;Cloudy;44;E;7;78%
St. Louis, MO;Mostly cloudy;47;NE;1;72%
Tulsa, OK;Cloudy;56;ENE;2;59%
Wichita, KS;Cloudy;49;NE;3;86%
