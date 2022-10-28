West-Current Conditions
West Region Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PDT Thursday, October 27, 2022
City/Town, State;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albuquerque, NM;Mostly clear;40;NNE;5;67%
Anchorage, AK;Clear;24;N;7;50%
Billings, MT;Clear;41;WSW;12;44%
Boise, ID;Clear;41;SE;3;54%
Casper, WY;Clear;35;SSW;15;56%
Cheyenne, WY;Clear;30;WNW;7;58%
Denver, CO;Clear;36;SSW;2;87%
Fairbanks, AK;Cloudy;7;N;2;94%
Grand Junction, CO;Clear;38;SSE;9;67%
Helena, MT;Mostly clear;37;Calm;0;59%
Honolulu, HI;Partly cloudy;87;NE;6;71%
Juneau, AK;Rain;43;ESE;9;87%
Las Vegas, NV;Mostly clear;55;NNW;2;22%
Long Beach, CA;Partly cloudy;65;Calm;0;72%
Los Angeles, CA;Mostly clear;62;NNE;2;83%
Olympia, WA;Cloudy;55;S;15;58%
Phoenix, AZ;Mostly clear;63;NNE;3;18%
Portland, OR;Mostly cloudy;50;SE;1;80%
Reno, NV;Clear;39;W;2;42%
Roswell, NM;Mostly cloudy;49;N;14;51%
Sacramento, CA;Mostly clear;55;ENE;1;52%
Salt Lake City, UT;Clear;37;SE;6;72%
San Diego, CA;Clear;62;ENE;1;81%
San Francisco, CA;Clear;55;NNW;2;49%
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;Cloudy;56;S;10;57%
Spokane, WA;Cloudy;50;SSE;6;47%
Tucson, AZ;Clear;58;N;3;28%
