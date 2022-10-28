ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steph Curry Defends Klay Thompson From Charles Barkley's Negative Comments

By Joey Linn
 3 days ago

Steph knows that Klay is still helping the Golden State Warriors win games

NBA analyst and Hall-of-Fame forward Charles Barkley is known for being critical of players around the league. When speaking on Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson, Barkley said he isn't the same player he once was, having gone through two major injuries. According to Thompson, Barkley's comments hurt his heart.

Speaking with reporters after Golden State's win over the Miami Heat, Thompson urged critics to give him some time. Having missed two full seasons, Thompson said of course he isn't currently the player he was at his peak, but emphasized that he still helped the Warriors win a championship just a few months ago.

When asked about Barkley's comments and his teammate's reaction to them, Steph Curry said, "The comments are part of our success right here. We're always gonna be in the spotlight, and people care about how you're playing, and care to comment positively or negatively. Because they know that will move the needle... But it's interesting, because certain guys kinda forget what their careers looked like on the back end. So you can kinda cast and trow those stones, but Klay is still in here, helping us win a championship."

Reminding former players like Barkley that their careers were not always pretty on the back end, Curry defended his teammate, and emphasized what he's still doing to help the Warriors win.

