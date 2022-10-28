ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

Yale Daily News

Environmental activists organize New Haven Climathon

New Haven community leaders, students, artists and scientists gathered in John S. Martinez School to learn about the particular impact that climate change will have on the city on Saturday afternoon. The New Haven Climathon was organized by Reimagining New Haven in the Era of Climate Change, a recently formed...
NEW HAVEN, CT
DoingItLocal

Ansonia News: Emmett O’Brien School Flooded

2022-10-29@10:50am–#Ansonia CT– Emmett O’Brien Technical School on Prindle Avenue suffered serious damage to the shop area, cafeteria, and multiple classrooms according to multiple radio reports. If your child attends there you may want to check to see if is open on Monday. Power and water to the school have been turned off and cleaning up is underway.
ANSONIA, CT
Yale Daily News

LETTER 10.27

As a biostatistician, when I read a program like YC3 is “incredibly successful,” I instinctively look for numbers to back the assertion up. Associate Dean of Yale College Alison Cole does not provide any, however, simply claiming that “student usage is very high and post program feedback is very positive, appointments can be scheduled in a short period of time.” While I have no reason to doubt her, she also hasn’t provided any hard evidence why I should believe her, either.
NEW HAVEN, CT
trumbulltimes.com

A tent city grows in Bridgeport's East Side

BRIDGEPORT — A group of homeless people who say they were prohibited from sleeping behind the Main Street courthouse in Bridgeport are now camped under a bridge in the city’s East Side neighborhood. The camp sits on a vacant lot under a part of Interstate 95. Earlier this...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
sheltonherald.com

Shelton church prepares to help resettle refugee family

SHELTON — A refugee family may soon be coming to town through the Valley Refugee Resettlement project, which was established in May by Huntington Congregational Church - United Church of Christ. The group recently submitted an application to Integrated Refugee & Immigrant Services of New Haven to receive a...
SHELTON, CT
newbritainindependent.com

New Life II Holding Second Distribution of Winter Gear and Coats

“We need Donations,” said Pastor Dana Smith of New Life II recently, announcing a second distribution of winter gear and coats to families in need on November 19, 2022. The distribution is to be November 19th, from 11:00am, “until all of the gear is gone,” event organizers say.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
Yale Daily News

Yale admissions returns to in-person high school visits

For the first time in three years, Yale admissions officers visited high schools across the country to offer in-person school visits. This is the first season since the pandemic hit in which Yale’s admissions office returned to high schools in-person. In addition to school visits, the office relaunched its student ambassador program. About 270 current Yale College students, newly hired as ambassadors, will visit high schools in their home areas during the November and winter recesses to discuss the Yale experience with current high schoolers.
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Mayor Elicker: One person dies from drag racing incident in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A person died Sunday while involved in a drag racing incident in New Haven, according to Mayor Justin Elicker. Elicker said the incident happened around 2 a.m. in front of the Mobil gas station on Sargent Drive. “It appears there were multiple cars that were drag racing, and the cars […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Pedestrian Fatally Struck by Evading Vehicle in New Haven: PD

A man has died after he was struck by an evading vehicle while crossing a street in New Haven on Saturday night. Officers received a call about a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle on Ella T. Grasso Boulevard at Plymouth Street shortly before 10 p.m. When police arrived, they...
NEW HAVEN, CT
FOX 61

New Haven homicide solved after 3 years

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — In September 2019, 66-year-old Harris Clark of New Haven was killed at an apartment complex in the city. And the case remained unsolved until last week when a woman the victim's family had never heard of was charged with his murder. Harris Clark's sister said...
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Police: New Haven man fatally struck by vehicle Saturday night

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The New Haven Police Department is investigating after a pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle Saturday night. Damaso Rosario Luna, 68, of New Haven was struck by a car while crossing Ella T. Grasso Boulevard at Plymouth Street at around 10 p.m. yesterday. The New Haven Fire Department pronounced […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Man Shot

2022-10-30@6:38pm–#Bridgeport CT– A 51-year-old man was shot in the thigh on Olive Street near Pequonnick Avenue. Police are investigating. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTNH

Glastonbury jeweler creates bracelet to honor fallen Bristol officers

GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — In the two weeks since two Bristol officers were killed while responding to a 911 call, local communities have covered a police cruiser in flowers, donated almost $1 million the families and closed down schools so that students could attend the joint funeral. And, now, Baribault Jewelers in Glastonbury has joined […]
GLASTONBURY, CT
Yale Daily News

Class-action retirement lawsuit against Yale goes to trial

Yale must appear in court to face charges over the mismanagement of employee retirement funds, United States District Court Judge Alvin W. Thompson ruled last Friday. The class action suit, Vellali et al. v. Yale University et al., represents more than 20,000 employees who claim Yale breached its fiduciary duty by failing to adequately oversee its 403(b) retirement plan, costing employees millions. Factual claims about Yale’s record-keeping fees and investment oversight remain unresolved, Thompson’s ruling declares, meaning that the plaintiffs will be seeing Yale in court.
NEW HAVEN, CT

