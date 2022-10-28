Read full article on original website
New Britain Herald
Newington Public Schools asking community for help as it hopes to improve
NEWINGTON – Newington Public Schools is engaging the community in efforts to improve as a district. NPS’ Office of Equity and Inclusion recently distributed a survey to school families and the community-at-large with the help of the Newington Chamber of Commerce. The efforts are being led by NPS...
Yale Daily News
Environmental activists organize New Haven Climathon
New Haven community leaders, students, artists and scientists gathered in John S. Martinez School to learn about the particular impact that climate change will have on the city on Saturday afternoon. The New Haven Climathon was organized by Reimagining New Haven in the Era of Climate Change, a recently formed...
DoingItLocal
Ansonia News: Emmett O’Brien School Flooded
2022-10-29@10:50am–#Ansonia CT– Emmett O’Brien Technical School on Prindle Avenue suffered serious damage to the shop area, cafeteria, and multiple classrooms according to multiple radio reports. If your child attends there you may want to check to see if is open on Monday. Power and water to the school have been turned off and cleaning up is underway.
Yale Daily News
LETTER 10.27
As a biostatistician, when I read a program like YC3 is “incredibly successful,” I instinctively look for numbers to back the assertion up. Associate Dean of Yale College Alison Cole does not provide any, however, simply claiming that “student usage is very high and post program feedback is very positive, appointments can be scheduled in a short period of time.” While I have no reason to doubt her, she also hasn’t provided any hard evidence why I should believe her, either.
ctexaminer.com
Middletown Teacher’s Video Prompts Complaints, Questions by Public School Administration
MIDDLETOWN — A video posted on Facebook on Monday by the district’s supervisor of mathematics for grades 6-12, Yvonne Daniels, has caught the attention of the district administration, and prompted complaints from parents, teachers and staff. The video of Daniels described a conversation with other teachers, who she...
trumbulltimes.com
A tent city grows in Bridgeport's East Side
BRIDGEPORT — A group of homeless people who say they were prohibited from sleeping behind the Main Street courthouse in Bridgeport are now camped under a bridge in the city’s East Side neighborhood. The camp sits on a vacant lot under a part of Interstate 95. Earlier this...
sheltonherald.com
Shelton church prepares to help resettle refugee family
SHELTON — A refugee family may soon be coming to town through the Valley Refugee Resettlement project, which was established in May by Huntington Congregational Church - United Church of Christ. The group recently submitted an application to Integrated Refugee & Immigrant Services of New Haven to receive a...
newbritainindependent.com
New Life II Holding Second Distribution of Winter Gear and Coats
“We need Donations,” said Pastor Dana Smith of New Life II recently, announcing a second distribution of winter gear and coats to families in need on November 19, 2022. The distribution is to be November 19th, from 11:00am, “until all of the gear is gone,” event organizers say.
Early voting is on the ballot in CT, a key issue for Black and Latino residents
Connecticut is one of four states without early voting. But some Black and Latino voters say it would help them cast a ballot.
Gil on the Go: Gil Simmons heads to Wilbur Cross High School in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Gil on the Go is heading to schools around the state this month! Today, Chief Meteorologist Gil Simmons is heading to Wilbur Cross High School in New Haven. Wilbur Cross High School is in the East Rock neighborhood in New Haven. It was named after Connecticut’s former governor Wilbur Lucius […]
Fast, furious, fatal on New Haven roads
Fast, furious, fatal on New Haven roads this weekend, with two hit-and-runs, one of them fatal, and a deadly round of drag racing in the Connecticut city
Yale Daily News
Yale admissions returns to in-person high school visits
For the first time in three years, Yale admissions officers visited high schools across the country to offer in-person school visits. This is the first season since the pandemic hit in which Yale’s admissions office returned to high schools in-person. In addition to school visits, the office relaunched its student ambassador program. About 270 current Yale College students, newly hired as ambassadors, will visit high schools in their home areas during the November and winter recesses to discuss the Yale experience with current high schoolers.
Mayor Elicker: One person dies from drag racing incident in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A person died Sunday while involved in a drag racing incident in New Haven, according to Mayor Justin Elicker. Elicker said the incident happened around 2 a.m. in front of the Mobil gas station on Sargent Drive. “It appears there were multiple cars that were drag racing, and the cars […]
NBC Connecticut
Pedestrian Fatally Struck by Evading Vehicle in New Haven: PD
A man has died after he was struck by an evading vehicle while crossing a street in New Haven on Saturday night. Officers received a call about a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle on Ella T. Grasso Boulevard at Plymouth Street shortly before 10 p.m. When police arrived, they...
New Haven homicide solved after 3 years
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — In September 2019, 66-year-old Harris Clark of New Haven was killed at an apartment complex in the city. And the case remained unsolved until last week when a woman the victim's family had never heard of was charged with his murder. Harris Clark's sister said...
Police: New Haven man fatally struck by vehicle Saturday night
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The New Haven Police Department is investigating after a pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle Saturday night. Damaso Rosario Luna, 68, of New Haven was struck by a car while crossing Ella T. Grasso Boulevard at Plymouth Street at around 10 p.m. yesterday. The New Haven Fire Department pronounced […]
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Man Shot
2022-10-30@6:38pm–#Bridgeport CT– A 51-year-old man was shot in the thigh on Olive Street near Pequonnick Avenue. Police are investigating. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
UC Daily Campus
State News: Misinterpreted text message about Connecticut State Rep., Bristol Police officers passing and CSCU board increasing tuition
A text message was sent to East Windsor and Enfield voters claiming Republican State Representative Carol Hall voted to help “prosecute women in other states for having an abortion,” according to the CT Mirror. The text message was sent by a political action committee that is controlled by...
Glastonbury jeweler creates bracelet to honor fallen Bristol officers
GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — In the two weeks since two Bristol officers were killed while responding to a 911 call, local communities have covered a police cruiser in flowers, donated almost $1 million the families and closed down schools so that students could attend the joint funeral. And, now, Baribault Jewelers in Glastonbury has joined […]
Yale Daily News
Class-action retirement lawsuit against Yale goes to trial
Yale must appear in court to face charges over the mismanagement of employee retirement funds, United States District Court Judge Alvin W. Thompson ruled last Friday. The class action suit, Vellali et al. v. Yale University et al., represents more than 20,000 employees who claim Yale breached its fiduciary duty by failing to adequately oversee its 403(b) retirement plan, costing employees millions. Factual claims about Yale’s record-keeping fees and investment oversight remain unresolved, Thompson’s ruling declares, meaning that the plaintiffs will be seeing Yale in court.
