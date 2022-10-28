Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
"No point in prolonging it artificially" - Garcia's coach leaves days before WTA Finals
Caroline Garcia experienced the finest season of her career this year winning multiple trophies and securing a place at the WTA Finals. She struggled with her tennis for quite a while after experiencing an initial breakthrough many years ago, so the season seemed to come out of nowhere. Bertrand Perret, who was her coach at the time, deserves a lot of the credit. He isn't anymore as he left her team just days before the start of the WTA Finals and in an interview with L'Equipe, he explained why.
tennisuptodate.com
Road to the Final at Paris Masters for Nadal including potential Djokovic semi-final
Rafael Nadal has had plenty of rest before the Paris Masters which will make him a dangerous opponent as he's seeded second as well. Nadal has not been in action since the Laver Cup but he arrived in Paris early to soak in the atmosphere and get used to the conditions. He arrived even before Djokovic but the Serbian has done so well at this event, he probably knows it inside out.
tennisuptodate.com
"Always comes at the right time in my career when I need that huge confidence boost and big title" - Djokovic credits Wimbledon win in saving 2022 season
Novak Djokovic always finds comfort and confidence at Wimbledon with the 2022 season saved by the event as well. Djokovic's 2022 season looked like a disaster until the Serbian finally touched grass at SW19. It was a comforting feeling for Djokovic who has felt great at Wimbledon for years and he was able once more to go all the way to the final and defeat his opponent in the final.
tennisuptodate.com
Former Spanish tennis player Jose Luis Arilla believes Nadal can win a Grand Slam at any time: "He is almost an alien"
Former player Jose Arilla is certain that Rafael Nadal can win a grand slam at any time but it depends if he's healthy. Rafael Nadal won 22 grand slams over his long career and the Spaniard is still playing at a high enough level to compete in the biggest tennis events. He won two this year and will certainly be in contention to win a couple more next year but it will all depend on how healthy he is.
Rafa Nadal and Mery Perelló are celebrating their third wedding anniversary
Rafa Nadal and Mery Perelló are celebrating their third wedding anniversary on October 19. Their wedding took place in Sa Fortaleza, a castle from the 17th century and was attended by the former King Juan Carlos and Queen Sofia, the Spanish tennis legend Carlos Moyá, and more....
'A lot of stuff is going to happen': Phil Mickelson looks to the future after turbulent first year with LIV Golf comes to a close
DORAL, Fla. – One of the fan favorites at the LIV Golf Team Championship in Miami is heading home early. Phil Mickelson lost to Cameron Smith on the final hole on Friday to seal the deal for his team’s defeat to the Aussie’s Punch GC in the quarterfinals of the Saudi Arabia-backed series’ $50 million finale, putting to bed a turbulent year for the six-time major champion.
NBC Sports
2022 World Gymnastics Championships results
Qualifying results from the 2022 World Gymnastics Championships in Liverpool, England through 2 of 10 subdivisions (full results are here) …. Women’s Team (top eight make Tuesday’s team final) Women’s All-Around (top 24, max. two per country, make Thursday’s final) 3. Jordan Chiles (USA) — 53.998...
tennisuptodate.com
Monfils withdraws from Paris Masters days after being confirmed for exhibition with Kyrgios
Gael Monfils has withdrawn from the Paris Masters just days after his exhibition match with Nick Kyrios has been announced. The French player has been dealing with injuries in the past several months which coincided with the advanced pregnancy of his wife, Elina Svitolina. The Ukrainian tennis player recently gave birth and Monfils has been by her side the entire time.
Qatar’s UK ambassador says gay people ‘should not expect to kiss in public’ at World Cup
Gay people should not expect to be able to kiss in the streets during the World Cup, Qatar’s ambassador to the UK has said.Fahad bin Mohammed Al-Attiyah also said that visitors during the tournament need to be “mindful of the norms and cultures of Qatari society” when it gets underway in November. In an interview on Times Radio, the diplomat was asked how the Qatari authorities would react if a same-sex couple, particularly two men, held hands and showed affection such as by kissing in public.Mr bin Mohammed Al-Attiyah said holding hands in the streets is “totally permitted”...
SkySports
Daniil Medvedev seals Vienna Open title, while Felix Auger-Aliassime wins the Swiss Indoors in Basel
Daniil Medvedev captured his second ATP title of the season at the Erste Bank Open in Vienna, while Felix Auger-Aliassime lifted his third consecutive ATP Tour title with victory in Basel. Medvedev fought back to beat Denis Shapovalov 4-6 6-3 6-2 in two hours and 16 minutes, with his greater...
Coco Gauff is 1 of 4 first-timers at WTA Finals; Pegula, too
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Coco Gauff is hardly an unknown quantity at this point, even though she is still just 18. The Floridian has proven herself by rising steadily through the rankings, up to a career-best No. 4 currently, and progressing steadily through Grand Slam brackets, including an appearance in her first major final at the French Open in June.
wtatennis.com
WTA Finals Day 1 preview: Jabeur looks to hold off Sabalenka
The Nancy Richey Group is the first to kick off the 2022 WTA Finals Fort Worth. On Monday, Guadalajara champion Jessica Pegula will reprise that tournament's final against Maria Sakkari before two-time major finalist Ons Jabeur faces Aryna Sabalenka. Here's how those matches break down. [3] Jessica Pegula (USA) vs....
Federer v Nadal: a great sporting rivalry rooted in mutual respect
In an exclusive extract Roger Federer’s remarkable career and his epic grand slam history with Rafael Nadal is revisited
tennismajors.com
ATP Rankings: Medvedev back in top 3; Auger-Aliassime back to career-high
Russia’s Daniil Medvedev is back in the world’s top 3 after winning his second title of the season at the Erste Bank Open in Vienna on Sunday. The 26-year-old moves up one spot and remains behind only Carlos Alcaraz at No 1 and Rafael Nadal at No 2 in the ATP rankings for the week of October 31st.
