Lewis County, WA

KGW

Portland woman’s car and puppy stolen while unloading groceries

PORTLAND, Ore. — A North Portland woman was reunited with her 10-month-old puppy who was stolen along with her car Friday afternoon. This is one of the more than 12,000 car thefts Portland police have responded to since September 2021, that’s according to the Portland Police Bureau’s Stolen Vehicles Statistics.
PORTLAND, OR
KOMO News

Kent Police investigating homicide on East Hill

KENT, Wash. — Kent Police responded to reports of gunshots around 10 p.m. on Saturday in East Hill near the 14300 block of SE 282nd St. Neighbors told officials that they heard gunshots coming from a nearby house. When police arrived, they found an adult male who was badly...
kptv.com

2 accused after Portland hiker and dog found dead in Lewis County

LEWIS COUNTY Wash. (KPTV) – Two people are being referred on manslaughter and animal cruelty charges following the death of a Lewis County hiker and his dog. The body of Aron Christensen, 49, of Portland, was found Aug. 20 on the 101 trail approximately 3 to 4 miles from Walupt Lake in eastern Lewis County.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Suspect Arrested for Shooting Man, Then Exploding Body in Cowlitz County

A 52-year-old man was arrested Thursday on suspicion of murdering a Kelso man during a dispute and blowing up the body in July. The Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office deputies say they found the scattered remains of Alan Brice Nielsen, 51, of Kelso on July 30 at the home of Jethro Nichols Welter in the 2100 block of Holcomb Road in Kelso. Deputies believe Welter shot Nielsen during a dispute on July 15, and later used explosives to blow up the body.
COWLITZ COUNTY, WA
The Oregonian

Victim identified in fatal shooting that left 50 bullet casings on residential street in Brentwood-Darlington neighborhood

A 26-year-old Portland man has been publicly identified as the victim in a fatal shooting in Southeast Portland’s Brentwood-Darlington neighborhood last week. Police said Marquise T. Moore was taken to a hospital in a private car on Oct. 20 after gunfire in the 7600 block of Southeast Henderson Street just before 11 p.m. He died at the hospital, and the medical examiner ruled the death a homicide.
PORTLAND, OR
The Bee

Speeding driver smashes police car on Powell Boulevard

Among Oregon's drivers, it's usually considered a major faux pas to slam into a police car while at the wheelA speeding driver slammed into a Portland Police patrol car in on S.E. Powell late Friday evening, September 23rd, sending two officers to the hospital. The crash occurred on Powell Boulevard at 67th. The officers were dispatched to an emergency with lights and siren when a speeding driver crashed into the patrol car. The officers were taken to a hospital, but after treatment for what were termed "bumps and bruises" they were released. The driver of the car declined any medical attention, but was cited for careless driving, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, and speeding at least 31 mph over the posted limit. {loadposition sub-article-01}
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Police looking for suspect after car runs over occupied homeless tent in Old Town

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A driver in a stolen Jeep ran over an occupied homeless tent in Portland, injuring two people and almost hitting other people on Friday afternoon. According to the Spokesman for the Portland Police Bureau Sergeant Kevin Allen, officers spotted the stolen Jeep Cherokee occupied by two people asleep on Northwest Hoyt Street between Northwest Broadway and Northwest Sixth Avenue in Old Town. While the occupants of the Jeep were asleep, officers parked in front of behind the Jeep, boxing it in.
PORTLAND, OR
KIRO 7 Seattle

Missing woman found dead in Mason County

MASON COUNTY, Wash. — A 52-year-old woman who was previously reported missing was found dead, according to the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. Jenna Marie Kelly Allred was reported missing Thursday after texting her boyfriend and saying that she was going for a walk. She never returned. Her car...
MASON COUNTY, WA
The Bee

Noted chef killed in Powell Boulevard crash

Near Cleveland High School a bicyclist tangled with a semi, and did not survive. The investigation is continuingA collision between an eastbound tractor-trailer truck and a bicyclist on S.E. Powell Boulevard, in the vicinity of the intersection of S.E. 26th Avenue, on Tuesday, October 4, brought Central Precinct officers to shut down that portion of the highway for an investigation. The crash location was very near Cleveland High School and Powell Park, at 11:49 a.m. that morning. At the location, officers saw a stopped semi in the eastbound lanes, and also a female bicyclist, who was found to be dead....
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

2 arrested after recovery of stolen cars, gun in Vancouver

VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) – Clark County Sheriff’s Office deputies say reports of a parked car without license plates ended with two men in custody. Deputies were first dispatched Oct. 19 to the 3500 block of NE 54th Street, Vancouver. According to deputies, they were familiar with the area, having located and observed stolen cars in the area before.
VANCOUVER, WA
Chronicle

Bail Set for Man Accused of Robbing Thurston County Walmart

A 37-year-old man accused of robbing a Walmart in Yelm is being held in Thurston County jail in lieu of $5,000 bail. Chad Everett Tipton attended his preliminary appearance in Thurston County Superior Court on Wednesday. Yelm police arrested Tipton on Tuesday after he allegedly left a Walmart on State...
YELM, WA
Tri-City Herald

Video shows car slamming into Tacoma pot shop. Thieves then shoot it out with guard

Three car loads of thieves drove a vehicle into a Tacoma cannabis store early Friday and then exchanged gunfire with the shop’s guard, Tacoma police said. As one vehicle rammed into the store’s front doors in the 2600 block of Pacific Avenue, two others pulled up. The ramming vehicle drove the length of the store before stopping against a wall. The business was closed at the time.
TACOMA, WA

