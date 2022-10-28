Read full article on original website
Related
Portland woman’s car and puppy stolen while unloading groceries
PORTLAND, Ore. — A North Portland woman was reunited with her 10-month-old puppy who was stolen along with her car Friday afternoon. This is one of the more than 12,000 car thefts Portland police have responded to since September 2021, that’s according to the Portland Police Bureau’s Stolen Vehicles Statistics.
KOMO News
Kent Police investigating homicide on East Hill
KENT, Wash. — Kent Police responded to reports of gunshots around 10 p.m. on Saturday in East Hill near the 14300 block of SE 282nd St. Neighbors told officials that they heard gunshots coming from a nearby house. When police arrived, they found an adult male who was badly...
Couple facing manslaughter charges after man, dog found dead on Lewis County trail
LEWIS COUNTY, Wash. — A 20-year-old Tenino man and a 17-year-old Rochester girl may be facing manslaughter charges in the death of a man whose body was found on a trail in eastern Lewis County this summer. On Aug. 20, deputies were called to a report of a man’s...
q13fox.com
Former JBLM colonel sentenced for beating wife in front of their kids, causing armed standoff: docs
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. - A former Joint Base Lewis-McChord Army Colonel was sentenced to five years in prison on Friday for assaulting his wife while armed with a firearm, and causing a standoff with police back in 2020. Colonel Owen Ray, a former chief of staff at JBLM, was convicted...
Suspects ram car into Olympia pot shop during burglary; Police investigating
OLYMPIA, Wash. — A car slammed into an Olympia pot shop during a burglary early Saturday morning, and it was all caught on surveillance video. Olympia Police said around 3:30 a.m., a vehicle crashed into the Green Lady cannabis shop in West Olympia. Several suspects immediately got out of the car and stole products from the store.
kptv.com
2 accused after Portland hiker and dog found dead in Lewis County
LEWIS COUNTY Wash. (KPTV) – Two people are being referred on manslaughter and animal cruelty charges following the death of a Lewis County hiker and his dog. The body of Aron Christensen, 49, of Portland, was found Aug. 20 on the 101 trail approximately 3 to 4 miles from Walupt Lake in eastern Lewis County.
Chronicle
Reality Stars Help Remove Plane Wreck From Wilderness After Chehalis Man’s Fatal Crash
The family of a pilot who died in a plane crash deep in the Mount Jefferson Wilderness received help last week from an unlikely source to remove the plane's debris. Wayne Wirt, 67, of Chehalis, died Sept. 22 when his Piper Cherokee crashed just south of Mount Jefferson on a high peak during a solo flight between California and Washington.
q13fox.com
Group terrorizes homeowners across Pierce County vandalizing homes, Halloween decorations
PUYALLUP, Wash. - A number of Pierce County homeowners are trying to figure out why a group of teens went on a spree late Friday, early Saturday morning destroying pumpkins, homes and Halloween decorations. Homeowners from a number of communities including Puyallup, Pacific and Auburn woke up Saturday morning to...
Chronicle
Suspect Arrested for Shooting Man, Then Exploding Body in Cowlitz County
A 52-year-old man was arrested Thursday on suspicion of murdering a Kelso man during a dispute and blowing up the body in July. The Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office deputies say they found the scattered remains of Alan Brice Nielsen, 51, of Kelso on July 30 at the home of Jethro Nichols Welter in the 2100 block of Holcomb Road in Kelso. Deputies believe Welter shot Nielsen during a dispute on July 15, and later used explosives to blow up the body.
KGW
Family of woman killed in unsolved Portland shooting looking for answers
Evelin Navarro Barajas, 23, was shot and killed in Northeast Portland on June 18, 2020. Crimestoppers recently highlighted the case, looking for tips.
Victim identified in fatal shooting that left 50 bullet casings on residential street in Brentwood-Darlington neighborhood
A 26-year-old Portland man has been publicly identified as the victim in a fatal shooting in Southeast Portland’s Brentwood-Darlington neighborhood last week. Police said Marquise T. Moore was taken to a hospital in a private car on Oct. 20 after gunfire in the 7600 block of Southeast Henderson Street just before 11 p.m. He died at the hospital, and the medical examiner ruled the death a homicide.
Speeding driver smashes police car on Powell Boulevard
Among Oregon's drivers, it's usually considered a major faux pas to slam into a police car while at the wheelA speeding driver slammed into a Portland Police patrol car in on S.E. Powell late Friday evening, September 23rd, sending two officers to the hospital. The crash occurred on Powell Boulevard at 67th. The officers were dispatched to an emergency with lights and siren when a speeding driver crashed into the patrol car. The officers were taken to a hospital, but after treatment for what were termed "bumps and bruises" they were released. The driver of the car declined any medical attention, but was cited for careless driving, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, and speeding at least 31 mph over the posted limit. {loadposition sub-article-01}
opb.org
Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office responds to altercation between deputy and student
The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office has shared its version of a recent physical incident between a student and a deputy working as a school resource officer. Students at Reynolds High say the school’s resource deputy assaulted a student earlier this month — slamming her to the ground and putting his knees on her chest after she punched another student.
kptv.com
Police looking for suspect after car runs over occupied homeless tent in Old Town
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A driver in a stolen Jeep ran over an occupied homeless tent in Portland, injuring two people and almost hitting other people on Friday afternoon. According to the Spokesman for the Portland Police Bureau Sergeant Kevin Allen, officers spotted the stolen Jeep Cherokee occupied by two people asleep on Northwest Hoyt Street between Northwest Broadway and Northwest Sixth Avenue in Old Town. While the occupants of the Jeep were asleep, officers parked in front of behind the Jeep, boxing it in.
Chronicle
Ex-Pierce County Sheriff's Sergeant Pleads Guilty to Lesser Charge in Felony Assault Case
A former Pierce County sheriff's sergeant initially charged in 2018 with assaulting a man and stabbing him in the hands in Tacoma pleaded guilty Monday to felony harassment, which could allow him to avoid further jail time. Robert Glen Carpenter started working for the Sheriff's Department in 1993 and was...
Missing woman found dead in Mason County
MASON COUNTY, Wash. — A 52-year-old woman who was previously reported missing was found dead, according to the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. Jenna Marie Kelly Allred was reported missing Thursday after texting her boyfriend and saying that she was going for a walk. She never returned. Her car...
Noted chef killed in Powell Boulevard crash
Near Cleveland High School a bicyclist tangled with a semi, and did not survive. The investigation is continuingA collision between an eastbound tractor-trailer truck and a bicyclist on S.E. Powell Boulevard, in the vicinity of the intersection of S.E. 26th Avenue, on Tuesday, October 4, brought Central Precinct officers to shut down that portion of the highway for an investigation. The crash location was very near Cleveland High School and Powell Park, at 11:49 a.m. that morning. At the location, officers saw a stopped semi in the eastbound lanes, and also a female bicyclist, who was found to be dead....
kptv.com
2 arrested after recovery of stolen cars, gun in Vancouver
VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) – Clark County Sheriff’s Office deputies say reports of a parked car without license plates ended with two men in custody. Deputies were first dispatched Oct. 19 to the 3500 block of NE 54th Street, Vancouver. According to deputies, they were familiar with the area, having located and observed stolen cars in the area before.
Chronicle
Bail Set for Man Accused of Robbing Thurston County Walmart
A 37-year-old man accused of robbing a Walmart in Yelm is being held in Thurston County jail in lieu of $5,000 bail. Chad Everett Tipton attended his preliminary appearance in Thurston County Superior Court on Wednesday. Yelm police arrested Tipton on Tuesday after he allegedly left a Walmart on State...
Tri-City Herald
Video shows car slamming into Tacoma pot shop. Thieves then shoot it out with guard
Three car loads of thieves drove a vehicle into a Tacoma cannabis store early Friday and then exchanged gunfire with the shop’s guard, Tacoma police said. As one vehicle rammed into the store’s front doors in the 2600 block of Pacific Avenue, two others pulled up. The ramming vehicle drove the length of the store before stopping against a wall. The business was closed at the time.
Comments / 0