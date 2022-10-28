Halloween time is upon us...

For a lot of children the Halloween festivities have already begun, some may begin later this week and some maybe not at all.

As a child growing up, I always enjoyed dressing up and spending the evening with my friends trick-or-treating. What child didn’t? It was the one night you got to go around getting a bunch of candy by just saying ‘trick or treat.’

Up until I was almost “too old” to enjoy the festivities, I remember going to the armory in Ahoskie to the big Fall Festival for girl scouts every year.

Then we would also do the church trunk or treat. It was also a tradition that every Halloween we would do our normal rounds with trunk or treat and then we would go to my grandparents house and they would always have candy waiting and they couldn’t wait to hear about all the fun things.

I know there is not so much going door-to-door to trick-or-treating anymore, but there are still a ton of Fall Festivals and church trunk or treats for the children to enjoy.

My husband and I have taken my oldest trunk or treating since he was two months old. This year we will be attending the Fall Festival at his school along with going to the trunk or treat at our church.

We do not really have a set Halloween tradition that we have done every year as things have changed a lot over the years. We plan to try and make this a tradition until the two of our children are to old too trick or treat anymore.

Costumes, oh the fun. I remember being Dorthy from the Wizard of OZ one year, a cat, a pumpkin when I was little (picture memories), but honestly those are the only ones I remember.

I may have been a witch one year. Not sure. As a child were your costumes store bought or homemade. I had a little bit of both growing up.

So far my son has been Mickey Mouse, a lumberjack and a dinosaur. None of them have been homemade, as they have all been store bought costumes.

But on Halloween in the future I may try and get creative and hand-make their costumes. That was my plan for this year until my son was very opinionated on what he wanted to be this Halloween, so of course he will be just that.

My youngest doesn’t have a say so just yet as to what she wants to dress up as so mommy still picked her costume.

Both of them will be very cute in their costumes, as I may be a little biased.

Along with going to Fall Festivals and trunk or treating events at churches has anyone thought about stopping by the various nursing homes in the area or finding out if the residents at the nursing homes will be passing out candy?

I am sure they would all love to see the children dressed up in their costumes and it would make their day to see them.

Who else remembers the fun they had on Halloween as a child? Do you by chance share those memories with your children?

There are several different things for the children to enjoy for the Halloween festivities.

I cannot wait to see all of the costumes this year and hear and see the excitement in the children’s voices and faces when these events take place.