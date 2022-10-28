Williams joins National Society of Collegiate Scholars

Shamiqua Williams of Edenton has accepted an invitation of lifetime membership in The National Society of Collegiate Scholars (NSCS), the nation’s leading certified honor society for high-achieving first- and second-year college students with a minimum of a 3.0 GPA.

NSCS is an honors organization that invites less than ten percent of all eligible students nationwide to join the ranks of its diverse membership each year. A leading interdisciplinary academic honor society, NSCS is made up of scholars from two-year, four-year and online institutions.

“NSCS is more than just a symbol of academic achievement; it is a distinction of honor,” said Scott Mobley, NSCS Executive Director. “Our scholars are some of the best of the best who have shown an unwavering commitment to academic excellence early in their collegiate journey. These dynamic individuals embody the NSCS pillars of scholarship, leadership, and service, and many go on to become active contributors within their respective fields.”

Founded in 1994 by veteran student affairs professional Stephen Loflin, NSCS continues to remain true to its promise of recognizing, elevating, and connecting high-achievers. With a portfolio of exclusive benefits that include access to over $750,000 dollars in scholarships, chapter funds and awards annually, professional development resources, exclusive tailored content, and leadership and service experiences, NSCS is poised to support member growth and development throughout their academic and collegiate journey.

“NSCS members’ deep commitment to service, integrity, and scholarship positively impact their campuses and local communities every day,” said Mobley.

Notable NSCS distinguished honorary members include former president Jimmy Carter, U.S. Ambassador Dr. Robin Renee Sanders, the late Senator John McCain, and former U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Donna Shalala.

“We welcome Shamiqua Williams to our community of like-minded, high-achieving nationwide scholars,” Mobley said.

