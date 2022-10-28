ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chowan County, NC

Chowan County 4-H updates…

By Camaryn Byrum Columnist
Chowan Herald
 3 days ago

N.C. State Fair Hay Bale Decorating Contest: Chowan County 4-H recently participated in a hay bale decorating contest at the NC State Fair. Counties across the state were invited to decorate a hay bale promoting North Carolina 4-H. We turned our hay bale into a camper with a sign that said “4-H… the adventure awaits.” Chowan County was awarded second place in the contest.

Wreath and Garland Fundraiser: Our annual 4-H Wreath and Garland Fundraiser is in full swing. There is still time to order a wreath, garland or specialty item. All profits from the fundraiser help send local youth to overnight 4-H camp during the summer. All orders and money are due to the Chowan Extension Office by Friday, November 4th. Greenery will be distributed on Tuesday, Nov. 29. If you are interested in placing an order, email cibyrum@ncsu.edu or call 252-482-6585.

Pumpkin Decorating Contest: Chowan County 4-H is currently hosting a Pumpkin Decorating Contest. Pumpkin entries are currently on display at the Public Safety Center (305 W. Freemason Street, Edenton). Pumpkins will be on display in the lobby until Friday, Oct. 28. Stop by the Public Safety Center to cast your vote for your favorite pumpkin. The lucky pumpkin entry with the most votes will be named the “fan favorite”.

There are five age categories: Open class (under 5 years old), Cloverbuds (5-7 years old), 8-10 years old, 11-13 years old, and 14-18 years old. The first place entry in each age category, excluding Open Class and Cloverbuds, will be awarded a gift card. The overall “fan favorite” will win a prize pack and gift card. Winners will be announced on Monday, Oct. 31 on the Chowan County 4-H Facebook page.

For more information on Chowan County 4-H, contact Camaryn Byrum at cibyrum@ncsu.edu or 252-482-6585.

Chowan Herald

Chowan Herald

Edenton, NC
ABOUT

Located in the Josephine Leary building in historic downtown Edenton, the Chowan Herald is a weekly publication owned by Adams Publishing Company. The North Carolina Press Association member and award-winning newspaper has covered Chowan County since Aug. 30, 1934.

 https://www.dailyadvance.com/chowan/

