Zacks.com

Northeast Community Bancorp (NECB) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

NECB - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.49 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.37 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.05 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 32.43%. A...
Zacks.com

Overstock.com (OSTK) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates

OSTK - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.13 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.12 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.54 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 8.33%. A...
Zacks.com

Chevron (CVX) Surpasses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

CVX - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $5.56 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.02 per share. This compares to earnings of $2.96 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 10.76%. A...
Zacks.com

DT Midstream (DTM) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

DT Midstream (. DTM - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.90 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.86 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.78 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise...
Zacks.com

Amarin (AMRN) Q3 Earnings Beat, Sales Hurt by Vascepa Generics

AMRN - Free Report) reported adjusted earnings of 2 cents per American depositary share in third-quarter 2022, beating both the Zacks Consensus Estimate and our model estimates, both of which are pegged at a loss of 2 cents per share. The company recorded adjusted earnings of 3 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.
Zacks.com

Aon (AON) Tops Q3 Earnings Estimates

AON - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.02 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.01 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.74 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 0.50%. A...
Zacks.com

Oceaneering (OII) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Sales Lag

OII - Free Report) reported a third-quarter 2022 adjusted profit of 23 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a profit of 13 cents. This outperformance was largely due to robust results in certain segments. Moreover, the bottom line strengthened considerably compared to the year-ago quarter’s loss of...
Zacks.com

Meridian Bank (MRBK) Tops Q3 Earnings Estimates

MRBK - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.96 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.89 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.52 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 7.87%. A...
Zacks.com

AutoNation (AN) Q3 Earnings Lag Estimates

AN - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $6 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.32 per share. This compares to earnings of $5.12 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -5.06%. A...
Zacks.com

Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) Misses Q3 Earnings Estimates

ABCB - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.32 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.34 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.20 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -1.49%. A...
Zacks.com

World Fuel Services (INT) Q3 Earnings Top Estimates

INT - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.67 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.64 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.36 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 4.69%. A...
Zacks.com

Carter's (CRI) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Sales Fall Y/Y

CRI - Free Report) reported mixed third-quarter 2022 results, wherein the top line lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate while the bottom line beat the same. Both metrics fell year over year. Results were hurt by tough year-over-year comparisons along with the surge in gas and food prices. Inflation has also been weighing on demand for CRI’s brands.
Zacks.com

FEMSA (FMX) Earnings Beat Estimates in Q3, Revenues Miss

FMX - Free Report) , alias FEMSA, reported net majority earnings per ADS of $1.49 (Ps. 3.00 per FEMSA unit) in third-quarter 2022, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.25. Net consolidated income was Ps. 13,268 million (US$655.5 million), reflecting a decline of 17.3% from Ps. 16,046 million (US$801.9 million)...
Zacks.com

LTC Properties (LTC) Q3 FFO Miss Estimates

LTC Properties (. LTC - Free Report) came out with quarterly funds from operations (FFO) of $0.60 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.65 per share. This compares to FFO of $0.45 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents...
Zacks.com

Zacks Earnings ESP: A Better Way to Find Earnings Surprises for Consumer Discretionary

Two factors often determine stock prices in the long run: earnings and interest rates. Investors can't control the latter, but they can focus on a company's earnings results every quarter. Life and the stock market are both about expectations, and rising above what is expected is often rewarded, while falling...
Zacks.com

Emerson Electric (EMR) Surpasses Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

EMR - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.53 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.39 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.21 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 10.07%. A...
Zacks.com

Arch Resources (ARCH) Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates, Sales Beat

ARCH - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 operating earnings per share (EPS) of $8.68, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $9.14 by 5%. Arch Resources' earnings improved a whopping 76.4% year over year. Revenues. Total revenues were $863.4 million, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $699 million by 23.5%....
Zacks.com

Sallie Mae (SLM) Q3 Earnings Miss, Stock Gains on NII Beat

SLM - Free Report) , formally known as SLM Corporation, gained 5.1% since the release of its third-quarter earnings despite reporting lower-than-expected numbers. Core earnings per share of 29 cents lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 47 cents. The bottom line indicates a rise of 20.8% from the prior quarter. Core earnings per share exclude mark-to-fair value unrealized gains and losses on derivative contracts.
Zacks.com

Earnings Estimates Moving Higher for Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (OBT): Time to Buy?

OBT - Free Report) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given a notable revision in the company's earnings estimates. While the stock has been gaining lately, the trend might continue since its earnings outlook is still improving. Analysts' growing optimism on the earnings prospects of this company is...
Zacks.com

FREYR Battery (FREY) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

FREY - Free Report) closed at $13.02, marking a +0.77% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.46% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 2.59%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.23%. Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 5.76% in...

