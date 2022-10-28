Read full article on original website
Burning Off Halloween Calories, Montana Style
How big is your Halloween haul this year? If you're a run-of-the-mill trick or treater, you probably have a bag that contains over 3,500 calories of sugary sweet goodness. Hope you don't eat it all in one night!. The USDA recommends getting kids a good healthy meal before hitting the...
discoveringmontana.com
A Carousel for Missoula, Montana
A Carousel for Missoula is a unique carousel in Missoula featuring hand-carved figures. The carousel is located in Missoula’s downtown Caras Park on the Clark Fork River, and it came about as the result of local community efforts. This began when a local cabinet maker made the promise to...
Montana’s Darby Bread Box Has Seen Ups and Downs in 2022
We are getting ready for our 28th Annual Guerrilla Turkey Drive, powered by Missoula Electric Cooperative, again this year. We will be getting help from Decker Truck Lines and from KPAX-TV. For the past 27 years, we have been collecting turkeys and money for food banks in Western Montana. We will again be asking for your help this coming season. We will be kicking off our turkey drive on Monday, November 14th and wrapping it up on Friday, November 18th. We will be asking for you to please help us out and donate a turkey or money if you can. We want to make sure everyone in Western Montana has a turkey for Thanksgiving.
Post Register
Finding quick getaways off Montana's I-90
About halfway between the tiny town of Drummond, Montana and Missoula, Montana along Interstate 90 is an exit for Rock Creek Road Recreation Area. It’s one of those turnoffs you wouldn’t pay much attention to unless you were looking for it. We were. We took it, and it turned into a delight.
Montana’s Votes Are More Important Than You May Think
They always say "every vote counts" and sometimes it doesn't feel like it in some of the bigger elections that we have in our country. But here in Montana, your vote does count, and it carries more weight in our elections than maybe you know and there are some pretty big races in our state this year.
Johnson Street Shelter Security Will Have a ‘Hands Off’ Approach
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - While touring the Johnson Street Warming Shelter on Thursday, KGVO News spoke to Wade Herbert, owner of Black Knight Security and Investigations, the company that will be providing security at the shelter starting on Monday. Herbert said his approach to security at the shelter will...
Missoula Renters Vexing Problem, Nowhere to Plug Their EV
I’m seeing pop-ups on my app and TV screens showing carefree people whooshing around in clean vehicles with smiles that look like they don’t have payments! But Missoula Renter's Vexing Problem, Nowhere to Plug Their EV. If you own a house, you can install your own fast charge...
Check Out the Three Most Horrifying Haunted Places in Missoula
Missoula has a vibrant history and lingering feelings of the Wild West era. With much of western Montana having a dark past. Not to mention ancient elemental activity from when Missoula was once a giant body of water. These all may explain why Missoula is a hotbed for paranormal activity. But, where are the most haunted places in Missoula? We narrowed down our top 3.
Johnson Street Winter Shelter Ready to Open on Halloween
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - For the third year, the City of Missoula in conjunction with The Poverello Center and Black Knight Security welcomed media representatives into the Johnson Street Shelter to see the facility that will provide a safe space for the unhoused in Missoula. KGVO News spoke to...
New $2.5 Million Westside Park Playground in Missoula
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - After nearly four years of planning and fundraising, the new Westside Park playground will celebrate its grand opening on Saturday afternoon from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. and all neighborhood residents and other Missoulians are invited to attend. See the new $2.5 Million Upgrade. KGVO...
skylinesportsmt.com
Montana Griz presser – Hauck, Ford, Roberts following 24-21 loss to Weber State
No. 5 Weber State bounced back from its first loss of the season by posting a 24-21 win over No. 11 Montana in Ogden, Utah on October 29, 2022. The loss is Montana’s third in a row. Following the game, UM head coach Bobby Hauck, senior cornerback Justin Ford, senior wide receiver Mitch Roberts addressed the media.
Have Fun and Run. Missoula Girls Get Stronger in New Program
Missoula is a running town, from the Missoula Marathon to the constant calendar of races and fun runs. However, there haven't always been specific programs in Missoula geared to help young girls to run, and to bolster their confidence at the same time. Now, a program called Go Run Missoula...
So Dumb: The Comic Where Wolverine Visits Montana
Montana might be the best setting for a story. It's beautiful yet potentially trecherous, and it's mysterious enough to the rest of the world that writers have some freedom in how they portray it. Despite that, sometimes Montana is represented accurately, an episode of King of the Hill was so accurate that it may have predicted the future almost 20 years ago. Then there's Yellowstone, which may give viewers the wrong idea about this state. I'm also fascinated by the 1999 buddy action movie Chill Factor, which put zero effort into accuracy, to the point where it was actually filmed in South Carolina and Utah. But Marvel took it to a new level in their 2008 comic X-Force Volume 3 (Part 3).
COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 727 Cases, Five New Deaths
As of Friday morning, Montana has confirmed 314,564 positive COVID-19 cases. Montana's COVID-19 case tracking map shows 727 new confirmed cases. There are currently 985 active cases in the state. According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,574,829 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 564,337...
Owning Livestock and Chickens In Missoula Is Legal. A Mini Ranch!
Did you know it's totally legal to own chickens, cows, rabbits, and horses in Missoula city limits? There are some basic rules and regulations you need to follow, but if you're looking to start your own tiny ranch, you're good to go. I don't know if I would exactly call...
You Might LOL At The Sign On This Historic Montana Building
When I moved to Montana in June 2021, I stayed with family in the Bitterroot Valley for a while until I found an apartment in Missoula (which was an experience akin to playing whack-a-mole without a mallet.) Until my apartment search came to a close, I used to take Eastside Highway north to Bell Crossing, and I would drive by this building:
Wounded Urban White Tail Buck Shot in My Missoula Back Yard
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - In case you heard a rifle shot in the upper Miller Creek area late Wednesday night, here's what happened. This is KGVO newsman Peter Christian with a personal story of a wounded white tail buck that was shot in my back yard by Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks game wardens late Wednesday night.
Drive Around: More Repairs on Beartracks Bridge Mean Downtown Missoula Detours
Contractors are working this week to make repairs to some of the initial construction on the new Beartracks Bridge and that means only half of the bridge will be open to traffic this week. The newly-rebuilt span, formerly known as the Higgins Bridge, was dedicated as the Beartracks Bridge a...
Who’s Buried At Fort Missoula?
How do you get chills just before Halloween? Visit a cemetery, of course. Fort Missoula has been a part of Montana's identity since before radio waves, the diesel engine, and the ballpoint pen, but not all of that history is displayed in the museums. There's plenty of it interred at the fort's post cemetery, and there's some stories that these headstones can still tell us.
Stay Warm, Families Come First at Indoor Missoula Halloween Bash
One thing about the new Missoula Public Library. It's got a ton of room for every cute little ghost and goblin in the Garden City. And we'll see them again this weekend. Families First Learning Lab is sponsoring the 17th Annual Halloween Bash in the "World's Best" library this coming Sunday afternoon in Missoula.
