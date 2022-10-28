Read full article on original website
BBC
University failed to support Harry Armstrong Evans, inquest told
A coroner has criticised a university over failing to respond to a student's "cry for help" weeks before he took his own life. Harry Armstrong Evans, 21, died at his family home in Cornwall in June 2021 after suffering a mental health crisis at the University of Exeter. Assistant Cornwall...
BBC
When do the clocks go back? Big Ben prepares for first change in five years
The UK's most famous clock will be put back to Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) this weekend for the first time since 2017. The Great Clock of Westminster, widely but unofficially known as Big Ben, will be changed by parliamentary mechanics in the early hours of Sunday. It has been largely...
BBC
India bridge collapse: Death toll rises to 141, many still missing
At least 141 people died when a pedestrian suspension bridge collapsed in India's western state of Gujarat. A local official said most of those who had died were women, children or elderly. The bridge in Morbi had been reopened just a week ago after repairs. There was overcrowding on the...
BBC
Lucy Letby seen by incubator as alarm rang, trial hears
A nurse has described seeing Lucy Letby standing by the incubator of a premature baby after his heart rate and oxygen levels dropped, a murder trial has heard. The baby, known as Child C, is alleged to have been the second infant murdered by Ms Letby in June 2015. Ms...
BBC
Dying dad's Scunthorpe Utd gift to daughter given to charity in error
A football jersey gifted to a girl by her father before he died from brain cancer has mistakenly been donated to charity. Sydney, 10, received the Scunthorpe United top for her eighth birthday. Married father-of-three Dave died on 6 November last year, aged 46. The family believe the shirt, which...
BBC
UK battery firm Britishvolt near collapse as it seeks funding
UK battery start-up Britishvolt could run out of money and go into administration after the government rejected a £30m advance in funding. The firm wants to build a factory in Blyth in Northumberland which would build batteries for electric vehicles. The government, which had championed the development, had committed...
Woman reportedly calls for Halloween decoration ban because 'keep out' bathroom sign confused her
A woman reportedly called for a Halloween decoration ban after she claimed a "keep out" sign on a toilet confused her. Her rant was apparently posted on the social media app, Nextdoor.
BBC
Organ donor, 27, saves six people leaving 'incredible legacy'
This year a 16-year-old girl was able to celebrate her GCSE results and a little boy was able to cuddle his mum, thanks to Alex Newlove. The 27-year-old died suddenly from a brain haemorrhage in Manchester in 2020 and as an organ donor he helped save the lives of six people.
BBC
Mahek Bukhari murder trial: TikTok star 'told pack of lies to police'
A TikTok influencer accused of murdering two men "told a pack of lies" to police over her involvement in the crash that killed them, a court heard. Mohammed Hashim Ijazuddin and Saqib Hussain, both 21, died on the A46 near Leicester in February. Mahek Bukhari, 23, her mother Ansreen Bukhari,...
BBC
Stab attack mum's daughters 'at heart of wedding'
A woman who survived after being stabbed 24 times says it was "really important" to make her wedding "special" for her daughters. Natalie Queiroz, 46, was eight months pregnant when she was knifed in 2016 by a former partner in Sutton Coldfield. Her daughter who survived the attack as an...
BBC
Seoul Halloween crush: Aftermath of disaster in pictures
BBC
Man tried to abduct boy, six, at Middlesbrough Diwali festival
A man tried to abduct a six-year-old boy during a festival celebrating Diwali in Middlesbrough, police say. It happened on Saturday at about 18:15 BST in the town's Centre Square. Cleveland Police said the man grabbed the youngster by the wrist and tried to pull him away from his mother...
BBC
Brecon Beacons: Living in Britain's most exorcised home
Poltergeist activity, apparitions, alleged possessions - even physical injury. A woman who lived in a remote farmhouse in the Brecon Beacons described the horrifying events that led her to call in exorcists, time and time again. The family's home had more exorcisms than any other in British history. It begun...
BBC
Trapped in Saudi Arabia: A mother's fight to free her daughter
Mothers from the US, Canada, the UK and other western countries, are fighting to get their children out of Saudi Arabia after marriage breakdowns to Saudi nationals. A campaigner says many don't get the help they need from their own governments. At first all seemed fine when American mum, Carly...
BBC
Stockport nursery baby death: Third person arrested
A third person has been arrested following the death of a baby who suffered a "medical episode" at a nursery in May. The eight-month-old girl, who was at Tiny Toes nursery in Cheadle Hulme, Greater Manchester, was taken to hospital where she later died. Two people were arrested on suspicion...
BBC
Ministers face questions as migrant crisis worsens
Suella Braverman is under pressure to answer questions about worsening conditions at a migrant processing centre in Kent said to be overcrowded. Sir Roger Gale, one of the Tory MPs in Kent, said the situation in Manston was "wholly unacceptable" and suggested it may have "developed deliberately". Hundreds of people...
BBC
Taunton animal shelter struggling with 'lockdown puppy' influx
A Taunton animal shelter has seen its waiting list soar as owners give up their pets in the face of rising bills. St Giles Animal Centre is currently full with a further 65 animals waiting for a place there. About half of the dogs in the shelter were bought during...
BBC
British Cycling: Brian Facer leaves as chief executive after recent controversies
British Cycling says chief executive officer Brian Facer is "stepping down" from the role by mutual agreement. Facer's departure comes after a series of controversies for British Cycling this year, including its transgender participation policy and a sponsorship deal with oil giant Shell. In September, it also apologised for recommending...
BBC
Great Yarmouth kitten rescued under car bonnet during MOT
A kitten was rescued after being found under a car bonnet during an MOT test. Halfords MOT technician Bruce McLennan spotted the cowering kitten when he lifted the bonnet at the Great Yarmouth branch. With no idea where she came from, the cat, thought to be about 12 weeks old,...
BBC
Woman dead and another injured in Dagenham double stabbing
One woman has been killed and another injured in a stabbing in east London. The pair were attacked at a house in Auriel Avenue, Dagenham, on Sunday evening in what police called "a truly shocking incident". A woman in her 60s died at the scene and another, in her 30s,...
