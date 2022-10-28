ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steve Kerr drops bold Draymond Green claim after Warriors’ overtime loss to Hornets

The Golden State Warriors fell to the Charlotte Hornets in overtime 120-113 on Saturday, beginning both their first back-to-back and multi-game road trip of the season with a hard-fought yet ultimately frustrating defeat. Don’t blame Draymond Green for his team’s loss to an objectively inferior opponent, though. His fingerprints were all over Golden State’s second-half […] The post Steve Kerr drops bold Draymond Green claim after Warriors’ overtime loss to Hornets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Daily Mail

'It hurts my heart': Warriors' Klay Thompson responds to comments from Charles Barkley that the shooting guard is 'slipping' and 'not the same guy'... as teammate Steph Curry comes to his defense

Klay Thompson has done a lot of work to turn around his NBA career after two major injuries in recent years. However, it seems Basketball Hall of Famer Charles Barkley isn't able to see past it. Earlier this week, the Warriors were blown out by the Phoenix Suns 134-105, with...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

‘He shouldn’t be in the league’: Dennis Smith Jr. sounds off on doubters after outlasting Stephen Curry, Warriors

The Charlotte Hornets defeated the Golden State Warriors in a nail bitter to secure their first home win, 120-113. It may have taken overtime to get the job done against a team led by the greatest shooter ever in Steph Curry, but it was an impressive win by this young group. The Hornets are now 3-3 on the season after dropping their last two games on the road to the New York Knicks and Orlando Magic. They would not have secured the win if it was not for Dennis Smith Jr. though. He finished with 13 points, eight assists, and nine rebounds.
CHARLOTTE, NC
ClutchPoints

‘We had it’: Grizzlies star Ja Morant slaps Stephen Curry, Warriors with brutal truth about last season’s playoffs series

One could argue that it was the Memphis Grizzlies who gave the Golden State Warriors the biggest challenge during their majestic title run last season. Ja Morant definitely believes it. So much so, that the Grizzlies superstar is adamant that his team would have prevailed in their Western Conference Semifinals series had it not been […] The post ‘We had it’: Grizzlies star Ja Morant slaps Stephen Curry, Warriors with brutal truth about last season’s playoffs series appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MEMPHIS, TN
ClutchPoints

4 Ben Simmons trades the Nets need to consider

The Brooklyn Nets have started the season 1-4, and it’s not too early to declare that the Ben Simmons experiment isn’t working. Simmons is playing 31 minutes and averaging 5.6 points, 6.8 assists, and 6.2 rebounds per game. He’s also not providing the defensive punch the Nets were hoping for. The team still ranks in the bottom half of the league in most defensive and rebounding metrics. To salvage the 2022-23 Nets season before it gets too out of hand, here are four Ben Simmons trades the Nets need to consider.
ClutchPoints

Darvin Ham’s Russell Westbrook Lakers comments earn him Phil Jackson take from Flea

Darvin Ham recently made eye-popping comments in reference to Russell Westbrook and the Los Angeles Lakers. His statement came after the Lakers’ first win of the season, and they caught the attention of the legendary Flea. Flea, a proud Lakers fan, took to Twitter to share his thoughts on Ham. “I love Darvin Ham, the best […] The post Darvin Ham’s Russell Westbrook Lakers comments earn him Phil Jackson take from Flea appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
thecomeback.com

Rock & Roll Hall of Famer makes Lakers plea

The Los Angeles Lakers have gotten off to a dismal 0-4 start to begin the 2022-2023 NBA season and it looks like there will be no hope in sight for the 17-time NBA Champions. However, one famous Lakers fan thinks it’s time for a change. Red Hot Chili Peppers...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Klay Thompson Returns Respect in Comments to Devin Booker

Phoenix Suns SG Devin Booker and his mouth played a role in helping Golden State Warriors SG Klay Thompson be ejected in the 134-105 win on Tuesday. The two got into a heated discussion, which was only picked up by cameras and not microphones, but Thompson was seen holding up four fingers to signify his four titles with Golden State.
PHOENIX, AZ
ClutchPoints

Donovan Mitchell posts stat line not even LeBron James ever topped

Donovan Mitchell had a performance for the ages as the Cleveland Cavaliers posted a 121-108 victory over the New York Knicks Sunday. Mitchell got it done as a scorer and a playmaker with 38 points and 12 assists as the Cavs rallied in the fourth quarter for the home court win. Donovan Mitchell vs the […] The post Donovan Mitchell posts stat line not even LeBron James ever topped appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CLEVELAND, OH
ClutchPoints

Darvin Ham drops harsh reality Lakers are facing amid Anthony Davis’ injury

Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham knows how hard it is to replace Anthony Davis. Just how difficult? Well, as Ham said, it “might take two or three guys” to fill the void the big man left on both ends of the floor. Ham made the rather painful confession on Friday ahead of their […] The post Darvin Ham drops harsh reality Lakers are facing amid Anthony Davis’ injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Kyrie Irving trade: 4 best destinations if Nets decide they’ve had enough

The Brooklyn Nets have stumbled out of the gates in the 2022-23 NBA season. Their chemistry has been messy, and their on-court play has been even messier. To make matters worse, Kyrie Irving is once again at the center of a social media storm. His Thursday afternoon posting of a four-year-old anti-Semitic video and a […] The post Kyrie Irving trade: 4 best destinations if Nets decide they’ve had enough appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BROOKLYN, NY
ClutchPoints

Tom Thibodeau reveals criminally overlooked Derrick Rose weapon

His best days are way behind him now, but that does not mean Derrick Rose can’t contribute meaningful numbers for the New York Knicks. The former NBA MVP is even getting high praise from Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau for his contributions to the team, albeit in limited minutes. Thibodeau is particularly amazed by the […] The post Tom Thibodeau reveals criminally overlooked Derrick Rose weapon appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

NBA Power Rankings, Week 3: Bucks overtake Celtics for top spot

We have started our musical chairs of teams rising and sinking in our weekly NBA Power Rankings for the 2022-23 season. Here, we’ll look at our NBA Power Rankings entering Week 3. Some of the early risers have leveled off, while we see marquee squads like the Milwaukee Bucks, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Phoenix Suns moving […] The post NBA Power Rankings, Week 3: Bucks overtake Celtics for top spot appeared first on ClutchPoints.
