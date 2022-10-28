Read full article on original website
Related
Steve Kerr drops bold Draymond Green claim after Warriors’ overtime loss to Hornets
The Golden State Warriors fell to the Charlotte Hornets in overtime 120-113 on Saturday, beginning both their first back-to-back and multi-game road trip of the season with a hard-fought yet ultimately frustrating defeat. Don’t blame Draymond Green for his team’s loss to an objectively inferior opponent, though. His fingerprints were all over Golden State’s second-half […] The post Steve Kerr drops bold Draymond Green claim after Warriors’ overtime loss to Hornets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kevin Durant Makes Blunt Admission About Nets' Locker Room Following Kyrie Irving's Tweet
Kevin Durant was not worried about the noise outside and felt it had no impact on the team.
'It hurts my heart': Warriors' Klay Thompson responds to comments from Charles Barkley that the shooting guard is 'slipping' and 'not the same guy'... as teammate Steph Curry comes to his defense
Klay Thompson has done a lot of work to turn around his NBA career after two major injuries in recent years. However, it seems Basketball Hall of Famer Charles Barkley isn't able to see past it. Earlier this week, the Warriors were blown out by the Phoenix Suns 134-105, with...
‘He shouldn’t be in the league’: Dennis Smith Jr. sounds off on doubters after outlasting Stephen Curry, Warriors
The Charlotte Hornets defeated the Golden State Warriors in a nail bitter to secure their first home win, 120-113. It may have taken overtime to get the job done against a team led by the greatest shooter ever in Steph Curry, but it was an impressive win by this young group. The Hornets are now 3-3 on the season after dropping their last two games on the road to the New York Knicks and Orlando Magic. They would not have secured the win if it was not for Dennis Smith Jr. though. He finished with 13 points, eight assists, and nine rebounds.
Warriors Fans React To Their Shocking Loss To The Charlotte Hornets In Overtime: "Take Klay Out Of The Starting Lineup"
Warriors fans were concerned after the team dropped to 3-3 after a shocking loss to the Charlotte Hornets in overtime.
Richard Jefferson eviscerates Kyrie Irving over Nets star’s promotion of antisemitic film
Richard Jefferson may have won a championship with Kyrie Irving, but he is not letting the Brooklyn Nets star off the hook over his promotion and support of an antisemitic film and book. Irving has been on the receiving end of a major backlash after he shared on social media...
‘We had it’: Grizzlies star Ja Morant slaps Stephen Curry, Warriors with brutal truth about last season’s playoffs series
One could argue that it was the Memphis Grizzlies who gave the Golden State Warriors the biggest challenge during their majestic title run last season. Ja Morant definitely believes it. So much so, that the Grizzlies superstar is adamant that his team would have prevailed in their Western Conference Semifinals series had it not been […] The post ‘We had it’: Grizzlies star Ja Morant slaps Stephen Curry, Warriors with brutal truth about last season’s playoffs series appeared first on ClutchPoints.
4 Ben Simmons trades the Nets need to consider
The Brooklyn Nets have started the season 1-4, and it’s not too early to declare that the Ben Simmons experiment isn’t working. Simmons is playing 31 minutes and averaging 5.6 points, 6.8 assists, and 6.2 rebounds per game. He’s also not providing the defensive punch the Nets were hoping for. The team still ranks in the bottom half of the league in most defensive and rebounding metrics. To salvage the 2022-23 Nets season before it gets too out of hand, here are four Ben Simmons trades the Nets need to consider.
The reason Klay Thompson’s brutal start with Warriors doesn’t worry Steve Kerr
While Klay Thompson continues to struggle with the Golden State Warriors, head coach Steve Kerr is not worried about him. After all, the veteran tactician knows what the sharpshooter is capable of and what he needs to recapture his old form. Thompson had another forgettable night on Saturday after he...
Paul Pierce Thought Klay Thompson Should Have Included Him In His Top 5 Shooters List
Paul Pierce had a problem with Klay Thompson's list of the greatest shooters ever as he felt he should have been on it.
Darvin Ham’s Russell Westbrook Lakers comments earn him Phil Jackson take from Flea
Darvin Ham recently made eye-popping comments in reference to Russell Westbrook and the Los Angeles Lakers. His statement came after the Lakers’ first win of the season, and they caught the attention of the legendary Flea. Flea, a proud Lakers fan, took to Twitter to share his thoughts on Ham. “I love Darvin Ham, the best […] The post Darvin Ham’s Russell Westbrook Lakers comments earn him Phil Jackson take from Flea appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Sixers test Ewing Theory in big win vs. Raptors amid Joel Embiid’s absence
The Philadelphia 76ers notched their second win of the 2022-23 season without their key superstar. They won 112-90 versus the Toronto Raptors despite missing Joel Embiid, who was sidelined with knee soreness. Tyrese Maxey stepped up with a huge performance to lead the Sixers to victory. The Sixers looked truly...
thecomeback.com
Rock & Roll Hall of Famer makes Lakers plea
The Los Angeles Lakers have gotten off to a dismal 0-4 start to begin the 2022-2023 NBA season and it looks like there will be no hope in sight for the 17-time NBA Champions. However, one famous Lakers fan thinks it’s time for a change. Red Hot Chili Peppers...
Yardbarker
Klay Thompson Returns Respect in Comments to Devin Booker
Phoenix Suns SG Devin Booker and his mouth played a role in helping Golden State Warriors SG Klay Thompson be ejected in the 134-105 win on Tuesday. The two got into a heated discussion, which was only picked up by cameras and not microphones, but Thompson was seen holding up four fingers to signify his four titles with Golden State.
Donovan Mitchell posts stat line not even LeBron James ever topped
Donovan Mitchell had a performance for the ages as the Cleveland Cavaliers posted a 121-108 victory over the New York Knicks Sunday. Mitchell got it done as a scorer and a playmaker with 38 points and 12 assists as the Cavs rallied in the fourth quarter for the home court win. Donovan Mitchell vs the […] The post Donovan Mitchell posts stat line not even LeBron James ever topped appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Darvin Ham drops harsh reality Lakers are facing amid Anthony Davis’ injury
Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham knows how hard it is to replace Anthony Davis. Just how difficult? Well, as Ham said, it “might take two or three guys” to fill the void the big man left on both ends of the floor. Ham made the rather painful confession on Friday ahead of their […] The post Darvin Ham drops harsh reality Lakers are facing amid Anthony Davis’ injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘I don’t think like that’: Suns star Devin Booker sounds off on being in his ‘prime’
Devin Booker is off to a hot start with the Phoenix Suns, recording his fourth 30-point game in six outings against the Houston Rockets on Sunday night. With such high level of play right off the bat, one cannot help but wonder if Book feels he is in his prime now.
Kyrie Irving trade: 4 best destinations if Nets decide they’ve had enough
The Brooklyn Nets have stumbled out of the gates in the 2022-23 NBA season. Their chemistry has been messy, and their on-court play has been even messier. To make matters worse, Kyrie Irving is once again at the center of a social media storm. His Thursday afternoon posting of a four-year-old anti-Semitic video and a […] The post Kyrie Irving trade: 4 best destinations if Nets decide they’ve had enough appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tom Thibodeau reveals criminally overlooked Derrick Rose weapon
His best days are way behind him now, but that does not mean Derrick Rose can’t contribute meaningful numbers for the New York Knicks. The former NBA MVP is even getting high praise from Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau for his contributions to the team, albeit in limited minutes. Thibodeau is particularly amazed by the […] The post Tom Thibodeau reveals criminally overlooked Derrick Rose weapon appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA Power Rankings, Week 3: Bucks overtake Celtics for top spot
We have started our musical chairs of teams rising and sinking in our weekly NBA Power Rankings for the 2022-23 season. Here, we’ll look at our NBA Power Rankings entering Week 3. Some of the early risers have leveled off, while we see marquee squads like the Milwaukee Bucks, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Phoenix Suns moving […] The post NBA Power Rankings, Week 3: Bucks overtake Celtics for top spot appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
205K+
Followers
117K+
Post
124M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0