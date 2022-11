HUDSON — Several residents have filed a lawsuit in Massachusetts Land Court against the town and Intel Corp. over a proposal to redevelop the former Intel property at 75 Reed Road. The suit, which was filed Oct. 19, alleges that a proposal to convert the site into a 1.2 million-square-foot warehouse cannot be built by right, according to established town bylaws. ...

