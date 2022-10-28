I endorse Emily Larson, Jen Smith and Scott Wenshau for Sartell-St. Stephen School Board. Initially, I served the Sartell-St. Stephen School Board for two consecutive terms, from 2000-2008. When I retired in 2008, enrollment was growing, student performance was high, staff were engaged, and leadership and finances were strong. However, when the school board hired new leadership in 2010, the ship began to run off course. In 2011, board meeting attendance was on the rise, and disenfranchised parents filled the gymnasiums we used to hold meetings. District controversy attracted the national media. Then in 2012, staff and parents asked me to run again. However, with only one board vote, I could not resolve problems by myself, so I enlisted help. Four of us ran with similar goals, but we were individually elected. Immediately, our newly-elected majority brought back transparency, leadership and trust.

SARTELL, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO