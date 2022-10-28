Horvath & Tremblay sells Chase Bank and Chick-fil-A for $6.35 million - two new construction single-tenant properties in Westbrook, ME

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Things To Do This Weekend in Maine 10/29 & 10/30The Maine WriterMaine State
4 Great Burger Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
(Updated) Halloween Events for 10/20 to 10/23The Maine WriterMaine State
Protesting lobstermen call on Maine to join lawsuit against NOAADoug StewartMaine State
4 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Related
This New A-Frame House for Sale in Norway is Pure Maine Inside and Out
I grew up in the semi-rural area of Oxford Hills. Back when I was younger, the biggest attractions in town were McDonald's and Oxford Plains Speedway. Today, the Norway/South Paris area has done a lot of growing in the downtown areas, but there are still plenty of places to make yourself feel a little like you're in the middle of nowhere.
What is a Hot Pot Restaurant and Does Portland, Maine, Have One?
Hibachi restaurant? Sure. An all-you-can-eat grill experience like Fire & Ice in Boston? Absolutely. But never have I heard of a Hot Pot restaurant until I was scrolling through social media the other day -- and now I'm super intrigued. According to Sichuan Kitchen in Portland, when it comes to...
eastcoasttraveller.com
David's 388 South Portland Maine's Cozy Neighborhood Bistro
The menu combines classic and contemporary American fare that's moderately priced and sure to satisfy your hunger. The restaurant has a full bar and a chef's counter that overlooks the kitchen. So, whether you're celebrating a birthday or date night, the restaurant's upscale American fare will please you. The restaurant's...
New Buffet Coming Soon to Former Super Great Wall Location in South Portland
Fans of the Super Great Wall buffet located at Mall Side Plaza in South Portland have been through a lot of disappointment with their favorite buffet over the years. The popular restaurant had its problems over the years, including a labor lawsuit in 2009 and a long closure and reopening in 2019 under new management which didn't last long before closing again, permanently.
Commercial building owners are about to get a new tool to fight climate change in Maine
Once the regulatory framework is in place, municipalities will need to opt into the program by passing a municipal ordinance authorizing participation. Some cities such as Portland and South Portland are already signaling interest. Photo by Emma Sampson. Maine is finalizing rules for a program that will soon let commercial...
mainepublic.org
Repeat contaminators could lose access to recycling services in Biddeford
The city of Biddeford can now revoke recycling services from residents who repeatedly contaminate their recycling bins with trash. Under an ordinance passed earlier this month, households will get two warnings if the city finds non-recyclable items in a recycle bin. On the third violation within 12 months, the city will no longer collect their recycling each week.
coast931.com
Portland Police make OUI arrest after multi-vehicle crash
PORTLAND (WGME) – One person was arrested with an OUI charge after crashing into another vehicle Friday night in Portland. Police responded to the two-car crash around 7:15 p.m. on Washington Avenue near Veranda Street. Police say no one was seriously injured but one person was arrested for Operating...
Man stabbed, suspect arrested after fight in Portland's Monument Square
PORTLAND, Maine — A Portland man was arrested and charged with aggravated assault after allegedly stabbing another man in Monument Square Sunday morning. The victim, who police did not identify, was taken to Maine Medical Center with injuries not considered to be life-threatening, Portland police told the Portland Press Herald.
WMTW
Daytime stabbing in downtown Portland leaves one injured
PORTLAND, Maine — Portland Police are investigating a daytime stabbing downtown. It happened just after 9:30 a.m. Sunday in Monument Square. Police say the victim, a 41-year-old man, was taken to a hospital with a non-life threatening stab wound. The alleged stabber Nathaniel Fitzpatrick, 26, was taken to the...
We’re a Family of 4 in New Hampshire and Shop Mostly at Hannaford — Here’s How Much We Spent on Groceries This Week
Number of people in household: 4; my husband (Alex) and me, plus our two kids (Nick and Tommy) Age: 37 (me), 39 (Alex), 7 (Nick), and 22 months (Tommy) Occupation: I’m a part-time freelance copy editor and full-time at-home parent, and Alex works in university administration. Where you shopped:...
WMTW
Maine's future tallest building has topping off ceremony
PORTLAND, Maine -- Oct. 27, 2022 — A milestone was reached Thursday for what will become Maine's tallest building. The apartment building at 201 Federal Street, in downtown Portland a block from City Hall, had its "topping off" ceremony – the last steel beam placed on roof 201 feet and six inches high.
WMTW
Electrical fires cause underground explosions near Maine border
DOVER, N.H. — Firefighters in Dover, New Hampshire, are investigating the cause of underground fires that set off explosions late Sunday night. Dover Fire Chief Michael McShane said they were called to Second Street just before midnight Monday morning for what was originally reported as a structure fire. He said crews did not find a building on fire but did discover electric meters on fire in an alleyway behind the building. Crews also said there were flames shooting out of manholes.
eastcoasttraveller.com
5 Best Ice Cream Parlors in Maine
This popular downtown Bar Harbor gourmet store has a new outpost in Bar Harbor where you can find its ice cream and sorbets. The store offers a wide selection, and the prices are affordable. The ice creams are made from local ingredients. Try a few flavors and find out what you like best. The store will offer seasonal flavors like waffle cones and sugar cones in the fall. It will also have milkshakes, floats, and sundaes. The store also sells hot chocolate. In addition, the owners hope to incorporate music into the shop.
WGME
Man stabbed following fight in Portland, suspect arrested
PORTLAND (WGME) -- A fight in Monument Square in Portland led to a man getting stabbed. Police got calls about the fight around 9:30 a.m. Sunday. When they got to the scene, they found the stabbing victim, who was taken to Maine Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. Police say 36-year-old...
WGME
Maine farmer lost 8,000 pounds of carrots because of worker shortage
BOWDOINHAM (BDN) -- Last year, a combination of weather conditions and lack of sufficient workers forced a southern Maine small farmer to leave close to 8,000 pounds of carrots — about a quarter of the entire crop — in the ground. While things are better this season, Nate...
Watch Over 100 Dancers Perform the Thriller Throwdown in Portland, Maine’s Monument Square
What began as a small flash mob ten years ago in Monument Square in Portland, has grown to include over 100 dancers that big crowds turn out for each year before Halloween. The "Thriller Throwdown" is a choreographed dance with over one hundred dancers from Maine who practiced for weeks leading up to the three-minute performance that happened for the tenth year in a row on October 28. It's a recreation of the dance routine featured in Michael Jackson's "Thriller" video from 1983.
Here Are 29 Unwritten Rules of Portland, Maine, That All Locals Should Know
Portland is the greatest city around. It really is, whether it's the food, arts, beer, music, ocean, architecture, or wonderfully diverse people. Portland recently had two restaurants named the best in the nation. It also was named one of the happiest cities in the U.S. The list goes on and...
A Simply Stunning Topping-Off Ceremony Was Held for Maine’s Tallest Building
Me? I'm not a big fan. I have tried to overcome my fear without a lot of success. However, it doesn't stop me from being absolutely fascinated with videos that will make any acrophobic's legs weaken. However, there was no way I was passing up an opportunity to truly test...
whdh.com
Man damages heating system in basement of NH home with axe, homeowner left without heat
SEABROOK, N.H. (WHDH) - A 75-year-old man is left without heat after a man broke into the basement of his home in Seabrook, New Hampshire, Tuesday night and damaged his heating and cooling system along with some other possessions. “There’s an axe there that I use to split firewood with;...
lpgasmagazine.com
Dead River expands operations in Maine
Dead River Co. of South Portland, Maine, purchased the propane and heating oil delivery business and HVAC business of Charlie Burnham Energy & Heating Service, based in Freeport, Maine. HVAC industry experts Charlie Burnham and George Gyorgy founded Charlie Burnham Heating Service in 1991. In 2009, Jim Enrico joined the...
