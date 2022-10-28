ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westbrook, ME

Horvath & Tremblay sells Chase Bank and Chick-fil-A for $6.35 million - two new construction single-tenant properties in Westbrook, ME

 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
102.9 WBLM

This New A-Frame House for Sale in Norway is Pure Maine Inside and Out

I grew up in the semi-rural area of Oxford Hills. Back when I was younger, the biggest attractions in town were McDonald's and Oxford Plains Speedway. Today, the Norway/South Paris area has done a lot of growing in the downtown areas, but there are still plenty of places to make yourself feel a little like you're in the middle of nowhere.
NORWAY, ME
eastcoasttraveller.com

David's 388 South Portland Maine's Cozy Neighborhood Bistro

The menu combines classic and contemporary American fare that's moderately priced and sure to satisfy your hunger. The restaurant has a full bar and a chef's counter that overlooks the kitchen. So, whether you're celebrating a birthday or date night, the restaurant's upscale American fare will please you. The restaurant's...
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
mainepublic.org

Repeat contaminators could lose access to recycling services in Biddeford

The city of Biddeford can now revoke recycling services from residents who repeatedly contaminate their recycling bins with trash. Under an ordinance passed earlier this month, households will get two warnings if the city finds non-recyclable items in a recycle bin. On the third violation within 12 months, the city will no longer collect their recycling each week.
BIDDEFORD, ME
coast931.com

Portland Police make OUI arrest after multi-vehicle crash

PORTLAND (WGME) – One person was arrested with an OUI charge after crashing into another vehicle Friday night in Portland. Police responded to the two-car crash around 7:15 p.m. on Washington Avenue near Veranda Street. Police say no one was seriously injured but one person was arrested for Operating...
PORTLAND, ME
WMTW

Daytime stabbing in downtown Portland leaves one injured

PORTLAND, Maine — Portland Police are investigating a daytime stabbing downtown. It happened just after 9:30 a.m. Sunday in Monument Square. Police say the victim, a 41-year-old man, was taken to a hospital with a non-life threatening stab wound. The alleged stabber Nathaniel Fitzpatrick, 26, was taken to the...
PORTLAND, ME
WMTW

Maine's future tallest building has topping off ceremony

PORTLAND, Maine -- Oct. 27, 2022 — A milestone was reached Thursday for what will become Maine's tallest building. The apartment building at 201 Federal Street, in downtown Portland a block from City Hall, had its "topping off" ceremony – the last steel beam placed on roof 201 feet and six inches high.
PORTLAND, ME
WMTW

Electrical fires cause underground explosions near Maine border

DOVER, N.H. — Firefighters in Dover, New Hampshire, are investigating the cause of underground fires that set off explosions late Sunday night. Dover Fire Chief Michael McShane said they were called to Second Street just before midnight Monday morning for what was originally reported as a structure fire. He said crews did not find a building on fire but did discover electric meters on fire in an alleyway behind the building. Crews also said there were flames shooting out of manholes.
DOVER, NH
eastcoasttraveller.com

5 Best Ice Cream Parlors in Maine

This popular downtown Bar Harbor gourmet store has a new outpost in Bar Harbor where you can find its ice cream and sorbets. The store offers a wide selection, and the prices are affordable. The ice creams are made from local ingredients. Try a few flavors and find out what you like best. The store will offer seasonal flavors like waffle cones and sugar cones in the fall. It will also have milkshakes, floats, and sundaes. The store also sells hot chocolate. In addition, the owners hope to incorporate music into the shop.
BAR HARBOR, ME
WGME

Man stabbed following fight in Portland, suspect arrested

PORTLAND (WGME) -- A fight in Monument Square in Portland led to a man getting stabbed. Police got calls about the fight around 9:30 a.m. Sunday. When they got to the scene, they found the stabbing victim, who was taken to Maine Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. Police say 36-year-old...
PORTLAND, ME
Q97.9

Watch Over 100 Dancers Perform the Thriller Throwdown in Portland, Maine’s Monument Square

What began as a small flash mob ten years ago in Monument Square in Portland, has grown to include over 100 dancers that big crowds turn out for each year before Halloween. The "Thriller Throwdown" is a choreographed dance with over one hundred dancers from Maine who practiced for weeks leading up to the three-minute performance that happened for the tenth year in a row on October 28. It's a recreation of the dance routine featured in Michael Jackson's "Thriller" video from 1983.
PORTLAND, ME
lpgasmagazine.com

Dead River expands operations in Maine

Dead River Co. of South Portland, Maine, purchased the propane and heating oil delivery business and HVAC business of Charlie Burnham Energy & Heating Service, based in Freeport, Maine. HVAC industry experts Charlie Burnham and George Gyorgy founded Charlie Burnham Heating Service in 1991. In 2009, Jim Enrico joined the...
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME

