New Haven, CT

milfordmirror.com

What's the difference between the CT and NY real estate market? Here's a look at recent trends

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The two houses were priced roughly the same near $900,000 in August, and within weeks the keys for both would be handed over to new owners who now live three miles apart. But where one buyer negotiated a discounted price to move onto a tree-lined street in Ridgefield, the other did the same on a country lane in Lewisboro, N.Y., less than 200 yards across the Connecticut line.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Nancy on Norwalk

A Wall Street train station? ConnDOT says no.

NORWALK, Conn. — In an opinion five years in the making, the Connecticut Department of Transportation recommends against creating a Wall Street train station. Last week, the State released ConnDOT’s 104-page report, funded in 2017 by a $250,000 State grant. The report was completed in July but City officials met with ConnDOT for a final discussion Oct. 21, according to a PowerPoint presentation provided to NancyOnNorwalk by Norwalk Chief of Economic and Community Development Jessica Vonashek.
NORWALK, CT
therealdeal.com

Wall Street firms double down on Connecticut offices

Blue Owl Capital and Citadel are among those planting roots in Connecticut. Financial firms have led the charge in calling employees back to their desks, but more leases outside of the city means workers in the tri-state area don’t have to head back to Wall Street. More companies are...
GREENWICH, CT
milfordmirror.com

Milford prides itself on its shore, but how much of it is public?

MILFORD — Milford has 17.5 miles of coastline made up of public beaches, private homes, docks, and more, but just how much of it is accessible to the general public?. According to Jeremy Grant, director of open spaces, the answer is just about all of it. "There are about...
MILFORD, CT
cbia.com

Labor Shortage Crisis Needs an ‘All of the Above Solution’

Solving the manufacturing industry’s labor shortage is a critical issue for Connecticut’s economy. “We must continue working together to address the labor shortage,” Carolyn Lee, president of The Manufacturing Institute, said at the Oct. 27 Made in Connecticut Manufacturing Summit in Wallingford. Lee said there are 12.9...
CONNECTICUT STATE
DoingItLocal

ATTORNEY GENERAL ANNOUNCES ENFORCEMENT ACTION AGAINST BRIDGEPORT GAS STATION OVER GAS TAX VIOLATION

(Hartford, CT) – Attorney General William Tong today announced Bridgeport-based Nunes Auto Repair has paid $7,000 for failure to lower its prices by 25 cents per gallon on April 1 as required by the gas tax holiday suspension. An investigation by the Office of the Attorney General found that Nunes Auto did not lower its price on regular grade gas until April 4 and the gas retailer consistently failed to fully lower prices on its mid- and premium-grade gas.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
New Haven Independent

Accusations, Debts Mount In Clock Shop Debacle

Grand visions of a new community rising from the ashes of the old Hamilton Street clock factory have disintegrated into a foreclosure lawsuit — and finger-pointing between an Oregon-based developer and the Elicker Administration about why it all fell apart. Those are the latest legal twists and turns with...
NEW HAVEN, CT
zip06.com

Sale Pending: Chips’ Pub III

For 28 years Chips’ Pub III in downtown Clinton has been a landmark along the shoreline. Now, owner Steven Sinni has decided to retire and sell the restaurant. But fear not: the new owners are not expected to change much about the local favorite. Whether you were looking for...
CLINTON, CT
trumbulltimes.com

A tent city grows in Bridgeport's East Side

BRIDGEPORT — A group of homeless people who say they were prohibited from sleeping behind the Main Street courthouse in Bridgeport are now camped under a bridge in the city’s East Side neighborhood. The camp sits on a vacant lot under a part of Interstate 95. Earlier this...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
darientimes.com

$1 million Powerball ticket purchased in Connecticut is still unclaimed

A Powerball ticket worth $1 million was sold to a Connecticut resident and drawn on Wednesday, Oct. 26. The ticket was purchased at the Big Y Express on 140 West Road in Ellington. According to the Connecticut Lottery site, the ticket had the winning numbers of 19 - 36 - 37 - 46 - 56, a Powerball number of 24 and a power play score of 2x.
CONNECTICUT STATE

