Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This is the Best Diner in Connecticut According to Google ReviewsTravel MavenConnecticut State
This Abandoned Connecticut Amusement Park is now a BeachTravel MavenBridgeport, CT
Polish American Foundation of Connecticut to Celebrate 25 YearsConnecticut by the NumbersNew Britain, CT
25th College Foundation Hall of Fame Induction is Nov. 3Connecticut by the NumbersNew Haven, CT
The Witch's Dungeon, it's where the monsters go to hang out!Reviews on the Edge by Chris NersingerPlainville, CT
Related
milfordmirror.com
What's the difference between the CT and NY real estate market? Here's a look at recent trends
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The two houses were priced roughly the same near $900,000 in August, and within weeks the keys for both would be handed over to new owners who now live three miles apart. But where one buyer negotiated a discounted price to move onto a tree-lined street in Ridgefield, the other did the same on a country lane in Lewisboro, N.Y., less than 200 yards across the Connecticut line.
A Wall Street train station? ConnDOT says no.
NORWALK, Conn. — In an opinion five years in the making, the Connecticut Department of Transportation recommends against creating a Wall Street train station. Last week, the State released ConnDOT’s 104-page report, funded in 2017 by a $250,000 State grant. The report was completed in July but City officials met with ConnDOT for a final discussion Oct. 21, according to a PowerPoint presentation provided to NancyOnNorwalk by Norwalk Chief of Economic and Community Development Jessica Vonashek.
therealdeal.com
Wall Street firms double down on Connecticut offices
Blue Owl Capital and Citadel are among those planting roots in Connecticut. Financial firms have led the charge in calling employees back to their desks, but more leases outside of the city means workers in the tri-state area don’t have to head back to Wall Street. More companies are...
milfordmirror.com
Milford prides itself on its shore, but how much of it is public?
MILFORD — Milford has 17.5 miles of coastline made up of public beaches, private homes, docks, and more, but just how much of it is accessible to the general public?. According to Jeremy Grant, director of open spaces, the answer is just about all of it. "There are about...
cbia.com
Labor Shortage Crisis Needs an ‘All of the Above Solution’
Solving the manufacturing industry’s labor shortage is a critical issue for Connecticut’s economy. “We must continue working together to address the labor shortage,” Carolyn Lee, president of The Manufacturing Institute, said at the Oct. 27 Made in Connecticut Manufacturing Summit in Wallingford. Lee said there are 12.9...
City officials unveil plans for Square 10 at site of former New Haven Coliseum
The New Haven Veterans Memorial Coliseum was demolished 15 years ago. Since then, the corner of South Orange and George streets has been vacant, with most of the three-and-a-half acres used for public parking.
Full buses, half-empty trains and wider (barely) airline seats…
Full buses, half-empty trains, wider airline seats and other items of transportation interest from land, sea and air.
Unclaimed Connecticut Lottery Winnings Top $1.6M, Is Any of it Yours?
I don't know about you, but if I won the lottery, I would be on the doorstep of the place that cuts those checks or hands the winners the cash as soon as possible. Believe it or not, sometimes winners of Connecticut Lottery games may lollygag to pick up their winnings for whatever reason.
DoingItLocal
ATTORNEY GENERAL ANNOUNCES ENFORCEMENT ACTION AGAINST BRIDGEPORT GAS STATION OVER GAS TAX VIOLATION
(Hartford, CT) – Attorney General William Tong today announced Bridgeport-based Nunes Auto Repair has paid $7,000 for failure to lower its prices by 25 cents per gallon on April 1 as required by the gas tax holiday suspension. An investigation by the Office of the Attorney General found that Nunes Auto did not lower its price on regular grade gas until April 4 and the gas retailer consistently failed to fully lower prices on its mid- and premium-grade gas.
Accusations, Debts Mount In Clock Shop Debacle
Grand visions of a new community rising from the ashes of the old Hamilton Street clock factory have disintegrated into a foreclosure lawsuit — and finger-pointing between an Oregon-based developer and the Elicker Administration about why it all fell apart. Those are the latest legal twists and turns with...
milfordmirror.com
Trying to replicate Sally’s pizza, Atticus Market owner found own ‘New Haven-ish’ style
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. While amateur bakers were filling their COVID-quarantine days making homemade sourdough in the spring of 2020, Charlie Negaro Jr. turned to pizza. The CEO of Chabaso Bakery and Atticus Bookstore Café and Market in New Haven installed a pizza oven in his backyard that summer.
Tour the New England Mansion Ivana Trump Won in the Divorce That Just Won’t Sell
It's a stunning, 20,000-square-foot waterfront estate in Greenwich, Connecticut, perched on its own semi-private peninsula, so why won't it sell? The current owners have been trying to sell it since 2014, and after being pulled off the market for a bit, it's back at almost half the price. The current...
Officials announce Westport Train Station will improve its rail service
Politicians met at the Westport Train Station Friday to outline the state's five-year rail plan.
zip06.com
Sale Pending: Chips’ Pub III
For 28 years Chips’ Pub III in downtown Clinton has been a landmark along the shoreline. Now, owner Steven Sinni has decided to retire and sell the restaurant. But fear not: the new owners are not expected to change much about the local favorite. Whether you were looking for...
Fast, furious, fatal on New Haven roads
Fast, furious, fatal on New Haven roads this weekend, with two hit-and-runs, one of them fatal, and a deadly round of drag racing in the Connecticut city
trumbulltimes.com
A tent city grows in Bridgeport's East Side
BRIDGEPORT — A group of homeless people who say they were prohibited from sleeping behind the Main Street courthouse in Bridgeport are now camped under a bridge in the city’s East Side neighborhood. The camp sits on a vacant lot under a part of Interstate 95. Earlier this...
darientimes.com
$1 million Powerball ticket purchased in Connecticut is still unclaimed
A Powerball ticket worth $1 million was sold to a Connecticut resident and drawn on Wednesday, Oct. 26. The ticket was purchased at the Big Y Express on 140 West Road in Ellington. According to the Connecticut Lottery site, the ticket had the winning numbers of 19 - 36 - 37 - 46 - 56, a Powerball number of 24 and a power play score of 2x.
ctbites.com
Il Pastaficio Opens in Westport: ‘No Alfredo,’ Authentic Italian Foods (via Westport Journal)
This just in from Gretchen Webster of Westport Journal, on a new spot for fresh pasta and authentic Italian goods in Westport. Two years after his quest began to bring authentic Italian pasta and sauces to Westport, Frederico Perandin, a native of Venice, Italy, has opened Il Pastaficio, a downtown shop and restaurant.
Early voting is on the ballot in CT, a key issue for Black and Latino residents
Connecticut is one of four states without early voting. But some Black and Latino voters say it would help them cast a ballot.
Explore an Abandoned House With Indoor Pool and Car in Kent, Connecticut
At one time this was a pretty nice place tucked away in the woods near Kent, Connecticut. Our YouTuber Eli Hastey labels it a "mansion," even though that may be open to debate, it was at one time super cool and my guess is, was someone's extra vacation home that was left to rot.
Comments / 0