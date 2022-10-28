Read full article on original website
Related
wrestlinginc.com
Shawn Michaels Reflects On Being Beaten Up By Six Marines
Shawn Michaels will be the first to admit that he wasn't always the most mature person back in the day. The two-time WWE Hall of Famer may have come out the other side with a remarkable career, but he didn't take the easiest road to get there. Struggles with drug addiction took their toll, and on one October night in 1995, "The Heartbreak Kid" wound up on the receiving end of a real-life beatdown, purportedly by six Marines.
wrestlinginc.com
Pro Wrestling Stars Gather To Celebrate Sheamus' Wedding
Sheamus and his fellow Brawling Brutes have been feuding with The Bloodline as of late. On last week's episode of "WWE SmackDown," Sheamus was viciously attacked by The Bloodline after his match against Solo Sikoa. The attack has resulted in Sheamus being written off TV for a little while. The...
wrestlinginc.com
Returning WWE Star Set To Challenge Ronda Rousey On Tonight's 'SmackDown'
Someone WWE fans haven't seen in a while will be making an impact on tonight's "WWE SmackDown." Fightful initially stated that there could be a returning name showing up as soon as "SmackDown" and PWInsider later reported that Tenille Dashwood, formerly known in WWE as Emma, will be the individual to accept Ronda Rousey's open challenge for the SmackDown Women's Title tonight. This report was then later confirmed by Fightful.
wrestlinginc.com
Mike Tyson Returning To AEW
Mike Tyson will be returning to AEW programming next week as a guest announcer for the live episode of "AEW Rampage" at the Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, NJ, the same building where the boxing legend scored several victories on pay-per-view in the 1980s. The announcement came during...
wrestlinginc.com
Bianca Belair Vs. Nikki Cross Announced For 10/31 WWE Raw
WWE announced via Twitter a new match for its 10/31 edition of "Raw." WWE "Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair is set to face Nikki Cross in a non-title match. As noted, during the 10/24 episode of "Raw," Cross brought back her unhinged persona from "WWE NXT" and attacked Belair, Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY. The attack happened right after Belair defeated Bayley in the main event.
wrestlinginc.com
Jimmy Uso Is All For NXT Superstar Potentially Joining The Bloodline
The Bloodline is currently riding high in WWE, but Jimmy Uso is open to adding one more family member to the dominant stable. During a recent interview with TMZ Sports, the WWE Superstar revealed that he wants Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's daughter, Ava Raine, to join the family-centric faction following her impressive on-screen debut during the October 25 episode of "NXT."
wrestlinginc.com
How A Chance Meeting With A Former Child Star Led To Led To Paul Wight's Wrestling Career
Standing 7 feet tall and weighing over 400 pounds, Paul "The Big Show" Wight has always been a larger-than-life individual. Wight has had a historic wrestling career, winning seven world championships and being a major figure in all of the major promotions of his era — WWE, WCW, and ECW. He currently is signed to All Elite Wrestling, stepping into the next era of his profession as a commentator. Despite 28 years in the wrestling business, Wight didn't grow up with dreams of being a wrestler.
wrestlinginc.com
William Regal Reveals How Much Of Emotional MJF Promo He Expected
Last week's exchange between William Regal and Maxwell Jacob Friedman on "AEW Dynamite" certainly got the world talking. On the latest episode of "Gentleman Villain," William Regal spoke at length not only about the promo, but also about his relationship with and feelings on MJF. One of the things Regal acknowledged was the fact that he wasn't sure what was going to be said once the two of them got out there.
wrestlinginc.com
Wardlow Wasn't Let Down When Top AEW Star Left For WWE
2022 has been a crazy year for professional wrestling stories, and one of the biggest remains Cody Rhodes walking away from AEW to make his grand return to WWE, in a move that a lot of people didn't see coming due to the impact he had in starting Tony Khan's company. The American Nightmare was one of the core stars that helped get things off the ground, and he played a key role on television during his run.
wrestlinginc.com
AEW Employees Comment On Working With Chris Jericho
Things seem to be settling down in AEW, after several months of chaos reported backstage. On this week's episode of "AEW Unrestricted," hosts Aubrey Edwards and Tony Schiavone caught up after several weeks off from the podcast, discussing some of the latest onscreen and offscreen developments in AEW. One of the topics that came up was the leadership of Chris Jericho, with both hosts elaborating on his position in the company and what it's like to work alongside him.
wrestlinginc.com
How Hulk Hogan Helped Prevent Jesse Ventura From Starting A Wrestlers Union
The employment status of professional wrestlers has long been a conversation point among fans. Instead of being full-time employees for their particular companies, wrestlers have been regarded as independent contractors, meaning the company they are contracted with does not withhold taxes but also doesn't pay health benefits, unemployment compensation, Social Security, or Medicare taxes. WWE Hall of Famer and former Minnesota Governor Jesse "The Body" Ventura has long been an opponent of wrestlers' independent contractor standing.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Directive Prevented William Regal From Emailing Future AEW Talents
The wrestling world is still buzzing about MJF's tirade against William Regal for not helping the AEW star in his early days after an exchange of emails years ago ended in Regal telling a younger MJF not to contact him anymore. MJF told Regal in the now famous promo that the email made MJF suicidal and lit a fire under him to become the man he is today. On the latest "Gentleman Villain" episode, Regal took umbrage with MJF holding on to that slight.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE's Braun Strowman Says Upcoming Match Will Be 'Monumental'
Braun Strowman will be competing in his first premium live event match since returning to WWE next weekend in Saudi Arabia when he goes one on one against Omos at WWE's Crown Jewel. The match is being billed as a clash of the giants between two of the biggest members of the roster, with the two men having worked to one-up each other in recent times, and Strowman has taken to Instagram to claim it is, "A fight fit for literal kings."
wrestlinginc.com
Update On Why Sheamus Was Written Off WWE TV
It appeared last week that Sheamus was getting a write-off from WWE programming for the next little bit after he was "injured" by The Bloodline on "SmackDown." Indeed, Sheamus will be taking some time away from WWE; however, he will be doing so for reasons that are cause for celebration, not alarm.
wrestlinginc.com
Nick Aldis Comments On Being The Face Of NWA
NWA star Nick Aldis relishes being the face of the promotion he calls home. Aldis first signed with the NWA back in 2017 and he hasn't looked back since. He is considered by most to be the company's top star, and it's a responsibility that he doesn't take lightly. Aldis appeared on "Sports Guys Talking Wrestling" and he expressed gratitude for being the face of the NWA despite not having a run with the World Heavyweight Championship in over a year.
wrestlinginc.com
Wes Lee Says Recent WWE NXT Win 'Felt Like Rising From The Ashes'
Wes Lee feels like his latest "NXT" victory has given his career a much needed second wind. On the latest episode of the "Getting Over" podcast, Lee discussed his championship win in the five-way NXT North American Championship ladder match at this month's Halloween Havoc pay-per-view. This is the first time Lee, 27, has won a singles championship during his time with the WWE.
wrestlinginc.com
Cody Rhodes' Agent Fired Over Accusations Of Inappropriate Behavior
It seems that Hollywood and pro wrestling are mixing more than ever these days, between The Rock turning into an international film star, and WWE stars The New Day and Jimmy Uso attending the premiere of "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever", along with Sasha Banks and Naomi. Unfortunately, another story has emerged connecting pro wrestling and Hollywood, and it's not a happy one.
wrestlinginc.com
Drew McIntyre Labels WWE SmackDown Star A 'Clown'
Former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre has taken to Twitter in order to take a shot at a fellow member of the "WWE SmackDown" roster after they questioned the popular Scottish drink Irn-Bru. Mace, of The Maximum Male Models, shared a picture of the drink that he was having with the caption, "wtf is this," clearly not being impressed by the taste of it.
wrestlinginc.com
AEW Star Comments On The Bloodline And Roman Reigns' Heel Turn
Roman Reigns is a top heel in the wrestling business, but it was a long journey to get to this point. For years, Reigns had been pushed as WWE's top babyface. He was resented by many fans, who felt the character was being forced. Once Reigns aligned with Paul Heyman to form The Bloodline, fans began to embrace their "Tribal Chief."
wrestlinginc.com
The Challenge's Mark Long Reveals The Miz's Secret To WWE Success
Reality television star Mark Long always knew The Miz (Mike Mizanin) would be a WWE success. In an exclusive interview with Wrestling Inc. Senior News Editor Nick Hausman, Long said The Miz's dedication to the WWE allowed him to enjoy a prolonged professional wrestling career. "I asked him one time,...
Comments / 0