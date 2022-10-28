Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s results for "WWE SmackDown" on October 28, 2022, coming to you live from the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri!. "SmackDown" Women's Champion Ronda Rousey will be defending her title in an Open Challenge. Rousey made it clear last week that she isn't seeking approval from fans, but instead wants to prove herself as the best of the best. She has been a force to be reckoned with since dethroning Liv Morgan at Extreme Rules earlier this month, and now two questions remain: who will the answer the call and will they be able to take down "The Baddest Woman On The Planet"?

2 DAYS AGO