Yakima, WA

KIMA TV

USAO launches initiative to prevent domestic violence homicides in Yakima

YAKIMA, Wash.—The United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Washington has announced a new initiative to prevent domestic violence homicides in Yakima. The Safe Homes, Safe Community initiative aims to identify potential cases involving people with histories of domestic violence and who unlawfully possess firearms. The United States...
YAKIMA, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

“It’s a means of survival,” Community Action Connections sees more clients in need of financial assistance

PASCO, Wash. — As inflation soars, the cost of basic necessities has gone up, meaning covering utilities can be difficult for some Tri-Cities residents. Community Action Connections in Pasco wants to help. Recently, they started a new program to help Benton and Franklin Counties to help cover residential water and sewer bills. “There’s finally a program, that for the first...
PASCO, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Kittitas County Sheriff warns of scam calls

KITTITAS COUNTY - The Kittitas County Sheriff's Office is warning people living in Kittitas County of scam callers claiming to be Deputy Scott Hoffman and threatening to arrest them. According to the KCSO, past residents of Kittitas County are also receiving these calls. The caller is saying the arrest is...
KITTITAS COUNTY, WA
Big Country News

Suspect Shot in the Hand While Exchanging Gunfire with Police in Central Washington

A suspect was shot in the hand as he exchanged gunfire with police early Saturday morning in Sunnyside, authorities said. Two Sunnyside officers responded to a call of shots fired in the 2300 block of Yakima Valley Highway in Sunnyside at 4 a.m., when the suspect shot at the officers multiple times with a handgun, according to a news release from the Yakima Valley Special Investigations Unit. The officers returned fire, injuring the suspect's hand, the release said.
SUNNYSIDE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Chief of Yakima police clarifies misconceptions regarding Lucian's disappearance

YAKIMA, Wash. — The Chief of Yakima Police, Matt Murray, posted a video on Facebook on October 27 clearing up information regarding the disappearance of 5-year-old Lucian Munguia, clarifying that there is no new information. Chief Murray said the clarifications come at the request of the family, who has been in constant contact with YPD.
YAKIMA, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Sunnyside officer involved in shooting Saturday morning

NEAR SUNNYSIDE – The Sunnyside Police Department confirmed one of their officers was involved in a shooting early Saturday morning. The Special Investigations Unit is taking over the case to investigate the use of force as is required by law. This is still a developing story. We are working...
SUNNYSIDE, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Wanted man led police on hours-long chase through the Yakima River

GRANGER, Wash. — Instead of conceding to police who caught him driving in a stolen vehicle, a wanted suspect fled into the Yakima River and led police on a reckless chase by wading through the water and hiding in rugged terrain. According to Sgt. Joel Panattoni of the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to help Granger police officers with...
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Trick-or-treaters in Barge Chestnut asked to park and walk; drivers urged to be cautious

Expecting a rebound in trick-or-treaters, the Barge Chestnut Neighborhood Association is encouraging families to park and walk to the neighborhood Monday. The historic Barge Chestnut neighborhood is generally a popular place for trick-or-treating, with one house along Yakima Avenue recording 1,400-1,500 visitors on Halloween night pre-pandemic, association President Paul Nagle-McNaughton said. Trick or treat numbers were down in 2020 and 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
YAKIMA, WA
kpq.com

Wenatchee City Council Approves Purchase For Second RV Park For Homeless

The City of Wenatchee is moving forward to purchase land which has already been cleared out and groomed by construction workers to be an RV park for homeless people. The City Council has approved formal negotiations with the property owner to purchase the land, which was previously occupied by a trucking company.
WENATCHEE, WA

