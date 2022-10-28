Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KIMA TV
USAO launches initiative to prevent domestic violence homicides in Yakima
YAKIMA, Wash.—The United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Washington has announced a new initiative to prevent domestic violence homicides in Yakima. The Safe Homes, Safe Community initiative aims to identify potential cases involving people with histories of domestic violence and who unlawfully possess firearms. The United States...
These ‘rainbow’ pills are in Tri-Cities now. Police worry they’re a ‘significant risk’ to kids
The DEA says it’s an attempt to market the drug to children and young adults nationwide.
These Tri-City women were killed by people they loved. Vigil remembers their lives
After years of no domestic violence murders, four were killed in the Tri-Cities this year.
‘I apologize’: YPD Chief on KAPP-KVEW’s push for video evidence in Lucian case
YAKIMA, Wash. — Lucian Munguia has been missing since Sept. 10, when he vanished from Sarg Hubbard Park without a trace. Early on in the investigation, on Sept. 13, Yakima Police Chief Matt Murray told KAPP-KVEW’s Emily Goodell investigators had found video of the boy leaving on his own. “What I can tell you is there is video — I’m...
“It’s a means of survival,” Community Action Connections sees more clients in need of financial assistance
PASCO, Wash. — As inflation soars, the cost of basic necessities has gone up, meaning covering utilities can be difficult for some Tri-Cities residents. Community Action Connections in Pasco wants to help. Recently, they started a new program to help Benton and Franklin Counties to help cover residential water and sewer bills. “There’s finally a program, that for the first...
nbcrightnow.com
Kittitas County Sheriff warns of scam calls
KITTITAS COUNTY - The Kittitas County Sheriff's Office is warning people living in Kittitas County of scam callers claiming to be Deputy Scott Hoffman and threatening to arrest them. According to the KCSO, past residents of Kittitas County are also receiving these calls. The caller is saying the arrest is...
yaktrinews.com
Community support aids Benton County deputies in four separate arrests
KENNEWICK, Wash. — It was a busy evening for the Benton County Sheriff’s Office with four separate arrests made on Thursday night for vartious felony crimes including domestic violence, burglary, assault and failure to register as a sex offender. According to a social media post from the Benton...
nbcrightnow.com
Shooting at Gardner Park near a Yakima elementary, school under secure and teach protocol
YAKIMA, Wash.- UPDATE 12:35 p.m. - The school is no longer under secure and teach protocols as of this time. ORIGINAL 12:10 p.m. - Yakima Police Department confirms a shooting at Gardner Park in Yakima. No injuries have been reported. Officers on scene tell us no victims or suspects at...
Suspect Shot in the Hand While Exchanging Gunfire with Police in Central Washington
A suspect was shot in the hand as he exchanged gunfire with police early Saturday morning in Sunnyside, authorities said. Two Sunnyside officers responded to a call of shots fired in the 2300 block of Yakima Valley Highway in Sunnyside at 4 a.m., when the suspect shot at the officers multiple times with a handgun, according to a news release from the Yakima Valley Special Investigations Unit. The officers returned fire, injuring the suspect's hand, the release said.
nbcrightnow.com
Chief of Yakima police clarifies misconceptions regarding Lucian's disappearance
YAKIMA, Wash. — The Chief of Yakima Police, Matt Murray, posted a video on Facebook on October 27 clearing up information regarding the disappearance of 5-year-old Lucian Munguia, clarifying that there is no new information. Chief Murray said the clarifications come at the request of the family, who has been in constant contact with YPD.
KIMA TV
Police believe the suspect in Wendy Baker's hit-and-run case fled to Mexico
YAKIMA -- Four months have gone by since Wendy Baker was fatally struck while riding her bike along Summitview Road. After an extensive investigation, an arrest warrant was put out for 42-year-old Juan Carlos Vargas. However, police are now saying it appears Vargas escaped to Mexico, making it even more...
Search for Lucian Munguia uncovers illegal underground bunker
YAKIMA, Wash. — Family members of missing 5-year-old Lucian Munguia continue to search and follow up on any lead that comes their way, which is how his father and other searchers discovered an illegal underground bunker on Yakima County property. “To get a tip that that my son is being held in an underground bunker and then to actually find...
FOX 11 and 41
Sunnyside officer involved in shooting Saturday morning
NEAR SUNNYSIDE – The Sunnyside Police Department confirmed one of their officers was involved in a shooting early Saturday morning. The Special Investigations Unit is taking over the case to investigate the use of force as is required by law. This is still a developing story. We are working...
Wanted man led police on hours-long chase through the Yakima River
GRANGER, Wash. — Instead of conceding to police who caught him driving in a stolen vehicle, a wanted suspect fled into the Yakima River and led police on a reckless chase by wading through the water and hiding in rugged terrain. According to Sgt. Joel Panattoni of the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to help Granger police officers with...
Benton County will get a new commissioner next year. See who the Herald recommends
Richland Mayor Michael Alvarez and former state legislator Bill Jenkin vie for open Benton County Commission seat. | Editorial
Yakima Herald Republic
Trick-or-treaters in Barge Chestnut asked to park and walk; drivers urged to be cautious
Expecting a rebound in trick-or-treaters, the Barge Chestnut Neighborhood Association is encouraging families to park and walk to the neighborhood Monday. The historic Barge Chestnut neighborhood is generally a popular place for trick-or-treating, with one house along Yakima Avenue recording 1,400-1,500 visitors on Halloween night pre-pandemic, association President Paul Nagle-McNaughton said. Trick or treat numbers were down in 2020 and 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
ifiberone.com
Public outcry prompts Wenatchee venue to bar Drag Queen Story Hour event from premises
Pybus Public Market was going to be the original site for an event known as a Drag Queen Story Hour, but that's no longer happening after an overwhelming amount of people expressing contempt for the event prompted the venue's governing board to cancel the occasion. A Drag Queen Story Hour...
q13fox.com
8th Congressional District: Kim Schrier, Matt Larkin to debate Friday in Ellensburg
ELLENSBURG, Wash. - Watch a debate Friday between the candidates for the 8th Congressional District: Democratic incumbent Kim Schrier and Republican challenger Matt Larkin. The debate can be seen live in the player above at 7 p.m. PT on Oct. 28. You can always watch the debate live on FOX 13+ (cable 10./ch. 22).
Yakima Herald Republic
Former Yakima Together Church pastor sues accuser over defamation in rape allegation
Micahn Carter, a former pastor at Church of the Highlands in Alabama, has filed a defamation lawsuit against a woman whose 2021 rape allegation against him, he says, resulted in his loss of employment at Highlands and loss of reputation. Carter, who denies the rape allegation, filed the lawsuit in...
kpq.com
Wenatchee City Council Approves Purchase For Second RV Park For Homeless
The City of Wenatchee is moving forward to purchase land which has already been cleared out and groomed by construction workers to be an RV park for homeless people. The City Council has approved formal negotiations with the property owner to purchase the land, which was previously occupied by a trucking company.
Comments / 0