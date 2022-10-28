Development would bring five-story apartment building and 8,840 square feet of retail to 1527 Lincoln Boulevard. Cypress Equity Investments (CEI) presented fresh renderings for a new project to the Santa Monica Architectural Review Board that is close to the Expo Line and its last station on the Westside as reported by Urbanize Los Angeles. The site is 1527 Lincoln Boulevard and it is proposed as a mixed-use five-story building that would hold 114 apartments, studio, one, two and three-bedroom units, that would sit above 8,840 square feet of commercial space on the first floor. The building would also have an underground parking garage that would hold 100 vehicles.

SANTA MONICA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO