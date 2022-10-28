Read full article on original website
Spirits of friendly female, and not-so-friendly male, reportedly reside in Emmaus restaurantLauren JessopEmmaus, PA
Did the devil steal the soul of Tambour Yokel in an Allentown graveyard over 200 years ago?Lauren JessopAllentown, PA
After 34 Years Police Identify Anna Kane’s Killer with DNATrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Reading, PA
Harvest Seasonal Grill & Wine Bar to open in Collegeville November 8th, 2022Marilyn JohnsonCollegeville, PA
This Pennsylvania attraction was just named America's "Scariest Haunted House"Ellen EastwoodSpring City, PA
Revamped Allentown Halloween Parade scares up holiday fun across city blocks (PHOTOS)
New for 2022, Allentown hosted its Halloween Walking Parade across several city blocks Saturday. The city revamped the format of its annual Halloween parade to emphasize safe streets, focusing on children and families and eliminating moving vehicles like floats and cars. The parade stepped off at 11 a.m. and featured...
Easton-Phillipsburg Halloween Parade rolls along from N.J. to Pa. celebrating 40th year
A host of ghouls, goblins and ghosts lined the streets of downtown Phillipsburg and Easton to celebrate the annual Easton-Phillipsburg Halloween parade. Kids in costumes of all shapes, sizes and scares descended upon the downtowns of the neighboring cities for the 40th edition of the annual dual parade, which started on McKeen Street in Phillipsburg and ended in Easton’s Centre Square.
WFMZ-TV Online
Ghost walk tour through Old Mauch Chunk thrilled and chilled
It was a history lesson like no other Saturday night during the ghost walk tour through Old Mauch Chunk. From skeletal legs found in the building that once made coffins to examining the noose and cuff railings outside of the Old Jail Museum, our tour guide gave us all the gruesome history of Jim Thorpe's past.
Puppets, masked musicians kick off Halloween weekend in Easton (PHOTOS)
Creatures grotesque and lighted with LEDs descended on Downtown Easton on Friday night to ring in Halloween weekend. The Big Nazo international performance group comprising visual artists, puppet performers and masked musicians joined Big Easy Easton Brass for a lively parade, as part of the fourth annual Easton Book Festival.
thevalleyledger.com
October 30, 2022 | Current Volunteer Opportunities from Volunteer Center of the Lehigh Valley
Help us bring extra smiles to children this holiday season by purchasing gifts for children in the community. All Holiday Hope Chests donated go to our regional nonprofit partners who support youth in the community through their programs and services. This program, coordinated by the Volunteer Center of the Lehigh Valley, is a great project for large/small groups, clubs, classes, families, and individuals. To participate, go to www.volunteerlv.org/holiday-hope-chests and fill out a 2022 Donor Pledge Form.
Things to do in Lehigh Valley this weekend and beyond (Oct. 28-Nov. 3)
WHAT’S GOING ON? Here is a small sample of area happenings you may want to check out in the coming days. BETHLEHEM “Starstruck: An American Tale,” works by artist-in-residence Shimon Attie, through Dec. 3. Lehigh University Art Galleries, 420 E. Packer Ave. luag.lehigh.edu/exhibitions/starstruck-american-tale, 610-758-3615. COOPERSBURG “Opportunities That...
cohaitungchi.com
15 Best Things to Do in Quakertown, PA
Quakertown is about 50 miles north of Philadelphia and is situated in the northeastern part of Upper Bucks County. It was originally known as “The Great Swamp” and “Richland Center”; it wasn’t until 1803 that Quakertown was declared the settlement’s official name. The town...
WFMZ-TV Online
Openings and Closings: Business happenings around region
From new apartments being approved to restaurants reopening and ready to serve, here's your weekly look at what's happening with businesses in your neighborhood. ALLENTOWN REDEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY: 725 N. 10th St., Allentown. The old Allentown Toy building could become a center for the community, if the city's Redevelopment Authority can...
Final year for Halloween display in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — With the flick of a switch, Tommy Culkin transforms a dark alleyway in Scranton into a Halloween light display unlike any other. He's been doing it for more than 40 years. But this year marks the end of the light display as Culkin plans to wrap up the decades-long tradition due to it becoming harder to maintain.
Times News
Paranormal group investigates area sightings
David Wargo remembered the morning his mother called him, telling him that his brother - a newly ordained minister - had arrived on her doorstep in a panic. It wasn’t yet daybreak but Jeffrey Wargo had already spent a harrowing first night at his church’s parsonage in Riegelsville. He was convinced that the old Victorian home was haunted.
3 Bethlehem Area schools added to program for families facing housing insecurity
An expanded partnership between New Bethany Ministries and Bethlehem Area School District aims to get more students dealing with housing insecurity the support they need. Bethlehem Area School District board members in August voted to increase the number of New Bethany Ministries housing advocate positions to include three more schools.
Times News
Community remembers Palmerton hospital
It was an occasion to pay their final respects to an unshakable gold standard of the Palmerton community. A sizable crowd gathered for a Remembrance Ceremony held Thursday morning at the former St. Luke’s Palmerton Hospital one last time. Demolition of the former Palmerton Hospital is expected to begin...
Times News
Coffee with the cats; Cozy cafe offers unique concept for visitors, felines
The writing was on the wall for Prince, an all-white cat scheduled to be euthanized at an out-of-state animal shelter. And life wasn’t looking promising for Grayson, who was found wandering in the Hometown Walmart parking lot after someone splashed a substance in his bright eyes. While the two...
abc27.com
Manheim Township Halloween Carnival to take place this weekend
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Preparations have begun in Manheim Township, for the sixth annual Halloween Carnival. The carnival will be held at Stauffer Park where there will be games, costumes contests, and even “Halloween Bowling.” One of the highlights of the event is “Trunk or Treat,” which is hosted by the Manheim Township Police Department.
thevalleyledger.com
Inaugural West Ward Market season a success; continuation planned for 2023
EASTON, Pa – The inaugural four-month season of the West Ward Market wrapped up September 28 and plans are already in the works for the market’s return in May 2023 as the Greater Easton Development Partnership (GEDP) and supporting organizations build on the successes of 2022. The new...
happeningsmagazinepa.com
Koziar’s Christmas Village 2022
Nestled on a farm in Berks, arriving at Koziar’s is a little like coming to the North Pole. Millions of Christmas lights welcome visitors from the darkness. The Koziar family has entertained thousands of guests for nearly 75 holiday seasons. What began as a private Christmas display created by William H. Koziar has grown into a major destination– even earning a place as one of the Top 10 Travel Attractions in Pennsylvania by the PA Travel Council. Tour the grounds at your own pace. Paved walkways wind through hundreds of holiday displays, lighted decorations and festive scenes. Two giant outdoor train setups chug through a miniature village and farm scenes. Small buildings along the way house scenes of holiday traditions. Peek through the giant windows to get a glimpse of Santa’s Post Office, an old-fashioned bakery, a candy shop and Santa’s Toy Shop plus beautiful Nativity scenes. Warm up with hot chocolate and warm cookies or other festival food. Koziar’s Christmas Village is open daily through January 1. www.koziarschristmas-village.com.
Perkasie Restaurant Listed as Having One of the Best Tasting Menus in the Philadelphia Area
The Perkasie establishment has a wide array of dining options for everyone. A Bucks County restaurant just made a major list of eateries with the best tasting menus, a huge accomplishment in the local dining scene. Jenn Ladd wrote about the restaurant in The Philadelphia Inquirer. Maize, located at 519...
thevalleyledger.com
BETHLEHEM AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT E-NEWS October 28, 2022
This Saturday is the Liberty vs Freedom football game. We are having a special fundraiser/raffle for the game and 2 lucky people will win either a weekly cup of coffee for a YEAR from Bitty & Beau’s or a weekly ice cream cone for a YEAR from Hotel B with proceeds benefiting the United Way of the Greater Lehigh Valley and the Be a Housing Hero Campaign. Enter as many times as you like with a $5 donation. See the eNews for more details.
Warren County Diner With Fiery Bad Luck Has Successful Opening
A Warren County diner that had its soft opening delayed due to a fire that broke out the morning of is ready to rock and roll. Catch 22, on Route 22 East in Lopatcong, has opened its doors. It serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily. Some customers are raving about...
visitphilly.com
19 Fun Things to Do in Philadelphia That Don't Involve Drinking
A guide to fun things to do as a couple or group: cheese school, rock climbing, mini-golf and more... Here in Greater Philadelphia, we like to keep busy. Whether that means climbing up a rock wall or making our very own glass creations, we have loads of options for channeling our creativity, discovering new hobbies or honing our various skill sets.
