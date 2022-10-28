Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
MLB
4 Philly sports legends to throw out Game 3 first pitches
The stars will be out in Philadelphia for Game 3 of the World Series on Monday night. With the Phillies and Astros heading to Citizens Bank Park with the series tied 1-1, the home team will be able to draw inspiration from some of the city’s most celebrated champions across the sports landscape.
MLB
Dad overcomes fear of flying, Valdez overwhelms Phillies
HOUSTON -- Sitting in an aisle seat atop section 122 at Minute Maid Park on Saturday, Jose Antonio Valdez Ramirez fixed his attention to the pitcher’s mound, where his son was pitching one of the best games of his life. Valdez Ramirez had seen Framber Valdez pitch on television many times, but watching him work in the World Series -- the first time he’s seen him pitch a big league game in person -- was the proudest moment of his life.
MLB
McCullers to test big-game success with G3 start
PHILADELPHIA -- Lance McCullers Jr. had the ball to begin the most important day in Astros history, throwing the first pitch of the decisive Game 7 in the 2017 World Series. The right-hander will return to the Fall Classic stage when he starts Game 3 of the World Series on Monday night in Philadelphia.
MLB
MLB ace picks players' best World Series outfits
HOUSTON -- As the social media correspondent at Games 2 and 3 of the 2022 World Series, Guardians pitcher Triston McKenzie has important responsibilities. He’s taken over the MLB social media accounts, interviewed fellow players, rubbed elbows with celebs, made MLB Network appearances and, overall, shared his own unique perspective as one of the bright young stars of the sport.
2022 World Series: Game 3 of the World Series postponed due to weather in Philly
The game has been rescheduled to Tuesday, Nov.1st at Citizen Bank Park.
MLB
'Did you see that?!' Young fan revels in Phils' G1 comeback
If you had to sum up Friday night's incredible Game 1 of the World Series between the Astros and Phillies in one screen shot, you might just go with the reaction of one young Phillies fan in the stands at Minute Maid Park right after J.T. Realmuto launched a go-ahead homer in the top of the 10th inning of Philadelphia's dramatic 6-5 win.
MLB
Justin Turner named Clemente Award winner
Since joining the Dodgers in 2014, Justin Turner has been one of the most crucial pieces on the roster. After struggling earlier in his career, he gave Los Angeles the best version of himself every day, becoming a two-time All-Star and a World Series champion along the way. But what...
MLB
Tucker would gladly trade multi-HR Astros first for G1 victory
HOUSTON -- Kyle Tucker would have gladly traded in his heroics for a team win in Game 1 of the World Series on Friday. Instead, he left Minute Maid Park at the end of the night feeling somewhat hollow, reflecting on a breakout performance that in most cases would have been plenty to lead his team to victory but this time, wasn’t enough, as the Phillies rallied for a 6-5 win in 10 innings.
MLB
5 storylines to watch in World Series Game 3
Not that you were ever worried about a sweep -- the Phillies are hot, but no one’s that hot -- but Saturday’s Game 2 action assured that this World Series is going at least five … and it sure looks, to these eyes, to be potentially going a lot longer than that. The Astros’ 5-2 win in Game 2 sends the Series back to Philly tied, with a whole bunch of questions still unanswered.
MLB
Free tacos! Schwarber clinches prize with 1st steal of WS
Every year since 2015 -- and three times before that -- Taco Bell’s “Steal a Base, Steal a Taco” promotion has given fans the chance to win a free taco if a base is stolen during the World Series. The tradition continued this year when the Phillies'...
MLB
After all this time, Altuve still big for the Astros
When the Astros needed a game on Saturday night as much as they have needed one all season, when they were faced with the prospect of going to Philadelphia down 0-2 in this World Series, Jose Altuve did not just lead off for them in the bottom of the first. He led. He hit the first pitch he saw from Zack Wheeler for a double, and before long the Astros had a three-run lead on their way to winning Game 2, 5-2.
MLB
3 keys for Phillies to take command of World Series
PHILADELPHIA -- Monday could be fun. It is Game 3 of the World Series. It is Halloween. Phillies fans, the World Series and Halloween on the same night? It could be crazy at Citizens Bank Park. But then, Phillies fans have been losing their minds since Rhys Hoskins spiked his bat after smashing a three-run home run in Game 3 of the National League Division Series.
MLB
In Philly, has Dombrowski finally found home, sweet home?
PHILADELPHIA -- When Dave Dombrowski was an eighth-grade Chicago kid, his teacher did one of those surveys asking each student what they wanted to be when they grew up. Dombrowski was, at that young age, an active athlete, playing football, basketball and baseball. But rather than entertain delusions of grandeur on the field, he already knew what his professional path would be:
MLB
Rubbing hands together 'just tendencies' for Valdez
Framber Valdez had Twitter abuzz on Saturday night -- but it wasn't just because of his dominating performance in the Astros' 5-2 win over the Phillies in Game 2 of the World Series at Minute Maid Park. • World Series Game 3, presented by Capital One: Tuesday, 8 ET/7 CT...
MLB
JV still World Series winless after G1 unravels
HOUSTON -- Whenever Justin Verlander decides to call it a career -- and there are no indications that is coming anytime soon -- he won’t need to do anything extra to prove that he’s a worthy Hall of Famer. That was decided a while back, as he racked up no-hitters and Cy Youngs and day-to-day sheer dominance over a 17-year career that is still going strong.
MLB
The lowdown on impending FA OF Aaron Judge
Aaron Judge not only had one of the greatest free-agent walk seasons of all time in 2022, he made history. Judge hit 62 homers for the Yankees, breaking Roger Maris' single-season franchise and American League record of 61 that stood since 1961. Follow all the latest Judge rumors here. Here’s...
MLB
A tale of two 'pens: Phils' relievers stand tall in G1
HOUSTON -- Astros manager Dusty Baker has the deepest pitching staff in the Majors at his disposal, with such an embarrassing wealth of riches that he has had experienced and effective arms sitting on the shelf this postseason, metaphorically gathering dust. In the other dugout, Phillies skipper Rob Thomson’s pitching depth hangs by a thread.
MLB
Baker's pitching moves go awry in Astros' Game 1 loss
HOUSTON -- The way Astros manager Dusty Baker sees it, ace pitcher Justin Verlander has earned his trust on the mound, and rightfully so. Verlander will likely win his third American League Cy Young Award this year and should one day be enshrined in the Hall of Fame as one of the greatest pitchers of his generation.
MLB
3 ways the Astros can claim World Series advantage
PHILADELPHIA -- The Phillies have wrestled home-field advantage in the World Series away from the Astros after splitting the first two games at Minute Maid Park on Friday and Saturday. That leaves the Astros needing to win at least one of the next three games in what’s expected to be a raucous Citizens Bank Park to bring the Fall Classic back to Houston, beginning with Game 3 on Monday.
MLB
Roundtable: With WS tied, who's got the Game 3 edge?
This story was written before Game 3 of the World Series was rescheduled from Monday to Tuesday night due to inclement weather. The first two games of the World Series provided a week’s worth of drama, and we could be in for more as the series moves to Philadelphia. A group of MLB.com analysts gathered to assess where things stand heading into Game 3.
Comments / 0