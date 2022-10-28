Read full article on original website
Evan Peters Stayed In Character As Jeffrey Dahmer For "Months" To Prepare For The Role
Niecy Nash said, "People often ask me, 'What is Evan Peters like?' 'What is it like getting to work with him?' And I told Evan backstage, I said, 'My answer is: I don't really know Evan. I didn't get to know Evan. Because Evan stayed in his process.'"
New York Times Op-Docs Premieres Award-Winning Short ‘Long Line Of Ladies,’ On Ritual Welcoming Indigenous American Girl Into Womanhood
EXCLUSIVE: The award-winning documentary Long Line of Ladies, about a 13-year-old Native American girl’s coming of age ceremony in the Karuk tradition, will premiere on the New York Times Op-Docs channels Tuesday, the first day of Indigenous Peoples Day. The film directed by Shaandiin Tome and Oscar winner Rayka Zehtabchi offers an intimate look at the experience of Ahtyirahm “Ahty” Allen, a member of the Karuk Tribe of Northern California, as she prepares for her “Ihuk” or Flower Dance – a once-dormant ritual that “takes place after young women in her community have their first period.” As part of the ceremony, Ahty will fast...
14 Parents Whose Kids Made Them Laugh So Hard On Halloween They Thought They Busted Something
Halloween shouldn't be this funny for parents.
