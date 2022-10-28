Read full article on original website
Related
Judge blocks Penguin Random House-Simon & Schuster merger
NEW YORK (AP) — A federal judge has ruled against Penguin Random House’s proposed purchase of Simon & Schuster, agreeing with the Justice Department that the joining of two of the world’s biggest publishers could “lessen competition” for “top-selling books.”. U.S. District Court Judge...
63% of Americans support federal govt sending inflation relief checks
A recent Newsweek poll conducted found that almost two-thirds of Americans are proponents of the federal government sending out inflation stimulus payments.
Six new details from Monday’s affidavit on the Paul Pelosi attack
The Department of Justice (DOJ) released an affidavit on Monday unveiling assault and attempted kidnapping charges against the man accused of attacking Paul Pelosi, the husband of Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), at the couple’s San Francisco home on Friday. David Wayne DePape, 42, of California was charged with assault...
Trump Organization faces criminal tax fraud trial over perks
NEW YORK (AP) — For years, as Donald Trump was soaring from reality TV star to the White House, his real estate empire was bankrolling big perks for some of his top executives, including apartments and luxury cars. Now Trump’s company, the Trump Organization, is on trial for criminal tax fraud — on the hook for what prosecutors say was a 15-year scheme by his most trusted lieutenant to avoid paying taxes on those fringe benefits. In opening statements Monday, prosecutors and defense lawyers sparred over the company’s culpability for the actions of Allen Weisselberg, who has pleaded guilty and agreed to testify as a star prosecution witness in exchange for a five-month jail sentence. Later, another Trump Organization executive, senior vice president and controller Jeffrey McConney, walked a prosecutor through financial records, including Weisselberg’s payroll forms and ledger entries showing that the company paid for Weisselberg’s car leases. He will resume testifying Tuesday.
Prosecutors accuse Trump Organization of 'greed and cheating' as tax fraud trial opens
Opening arguments in the Trump Organization tax fraud criminal trial began Monday, in New York Supreme Court, as prosecutors told jurors the case is about "greed and cheating."
Comments / 0