A look at suspension bridge that collapsed in India
The 143-year-old cable suspension bridge that collapsed Sunday in the western Indian state of Gujarat in one of the country's worst disasters in years was built using the latest technology available in Europe at the time
Northern Ireland's 'Troubles' may have quieted, but their echo has reached America
Democracies only function when there is mutual respect from both sides. The violence from The Troubles didn’t solve the political disputes in Northern Ireland. And now there is political violence in America
US judge blocks $2.2bn Penguin Random House merger
A US judge has blocked the $2.2bn planned merger of Penguin Random House, the world’s largest book publisher. Judge Florence Pan of the US district court for the district of Columbia said in a brief order on Monday that she had found that the justice department had shown that the deal would “substantially” harm competition “in the market for the US publishing rights to anticipated top-selling books”.
