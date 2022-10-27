Developers have proposed the construction of new high-rise buildings including a parking ramp, apartments and commercial office space on the sites of Dublin Square Irish Pub and property along Evergreen Avenue. The new proposal has plans for Dublin Square's new home to be inside a 12-story building. The Evergreen development proposal was presented Thursday at an East Lansing Downtown Development Authority meeting by h﻿ousing developer The Michael's Organization and city officials, according to a report from the Lansing State Journal.This development would be adjacent to the seven-story Michigan State University Federal Credit Union building currently being built on Abbot Road.The Dublin...

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO