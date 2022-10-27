ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
eastlansinginfo.news

Valley Court Park Plan Would Pave Greenspace for New Market Pavilion

While there is much excitement about the possibilities for improving Valley Court Park under a plan to spend $2 million on renovations, members of East Lansing’s Planning Commission and Downtown Development Authority expressed concerns this week about some of the ideas pitched by the project team. Concerns centered on...
EAST LANSING, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

Dublin Square could find new home in high-rise with development proposal

Developers have proposed the construction of new high-rise buildings including a parking ramp, apartments and commercial office space on the sites of Dublin Square Irish Pub and property along Evergreen Avenue. The new proposal has plans for Dublin Square's new home to be inside a 12-story building. The Evergreen development proposal was presented Thursday at an East Lansing Downtown Development Authority meeting by h﻿ousing developer The Michael's Organization and city officials, according to a report from the Lansing State Journal.This development would be adjacent to the seven-story Michigan State University Federal Credit Union building currently being built on Abbot Road.The Dublin...
EAST LANSING, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

These Ann Arbor road closures will start on Monday

ANN ARBOR – Orange barrel season isn’t over just yet. Starting at 7 a.m. on Monday, two construction projects will result in a lane shift on the west side and a road closure downtown through the middle of November. Here are the details:. Southbound South Maple Road. From...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Ann Arbor News

3K-gallon spill of untreated sewage closes Washtenaw Community College campus

ANN ARBOR, MI - A spill of more than 3,000 gallons of untreated sewer water closed the Washtenaw Community College campus Wednesday afternoon, according to a WCC release. Facility workers identified the leak around 4 p.m., Oct. 26 and determined it came from a sanitary sewer line, the release states. The line was shut off and the leak was contained by 6 p.m. Wednesday, the release states.
ANN ARBOR, MI
WILX-TV

House closes southbound US-127 in Lansing for several hours

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The southbound lanes of US-127 near I-496 were shut down for several hours Friday afternoon. A truck carrying a manufactured home drove off the road between Jolly and Trowbridge roads just before 10 a.m. The freeway reopened at about 3:15 p.m., but the exit ramp to...
LANSING, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Downtown Ann Arbor bookstore closing after 88 years of business

ANN ARBOR – Tree Town is losing another one of its beloved bookstores. Ulrich’s Bookstore will close its doors on Monday after more than eight decades of business. The 88-year-old downtown bookstore has supplied University of Michigan students with textbooks, office supplies, graduation gowns and memories since 1934.
ANN ARBOR, MI
awesomemitten.com

Don’t Miss Lansing’s Silver Bells in the City in 2022!

If you’re someone who loves getting in the holiday spirit before the calendar hits December, then you need to put Lansing’s Silver Bells in the City on your bucket list this winter. The annual Silver Bells in the City is held the Friday before Thanksgiving each year. The...
LANSING, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Baristas walk out of Drip House Coffee Company in downtown Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR – Last week, baristas walked out of downtown’s Drip House Coffee Company after alleging poor workplace practices by the cafe’s ownership. Located at the corner of South Main Street and West Stadium Boulevard, right across from the Big House and Pioneer High School, the cafe is known for trendy lattes, crepes, smoothies and pastries.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Program to end gun violence in Jackson underway with new coordinator

JACKSON, MI – Efforts to reduce gun violence in Jackson are moving forward with help from a new Group Violence Intervention Strategy coordinator. Cheryl Ragland has been picked as the first program coordinator of the Jackson Police Department’s Group Violence Intervention Strategy. At the Tuesday, Oct. 25 Jackson City Council meeting, Ragland and Police and Fire Services Director Elmer Hitt provided an update on the program’s progress so far.
JACKSON, MI
WWJ News Radio

Novi High School under a Shelter-In-Place

In a statement to families, Superintendent Ben Mainka wrote: “…recently, administrators at NHS became aware of concerning language in a bathroom stall. In an abundance of caution, the building immediately went into a Shelter-In-Place.”
NOVI, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy