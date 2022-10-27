Read full article on original website
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes earn 2-1 win over Spartans, position well for Big Ten TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes welcome Spartans on senior nightThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: No. 17 Buckeyes have their unbeaten streak snapped, fall 1-0 to No. 6 SpartansThe LanternEast Lansing, MI
Mid-Michigan True Crimes Unearthed at Upcoming Mason History MeetingMason 48854Mason, MI
Vandals spray paint pro-abortion, anti-Catholic rhetoric on Michigan churchLive Action NewsLansing, MI
eastlansinginfo.news
Valley Court Park Plan Would Pave Greenspace for New Market Pavilion
While there is much excitement about the possibilities for improving Valley Court Park under a plan to spend $2 million on renovations, members of East Lansing’s Planning Commission and Downtown Development Authority expressed concerns this week about some of the ideas pitched by the project team. Concerns centered on...
Dublin Square could find new home in high-rise with development proposal
Developers have proposed the construction of new high-rise buildings including a parking ramp, apartments and commercial office space on the sites of Dublin Square Irish Pub and property along Evergreen Avenue. The new proposal has plans for Dublin Square's new home to be inside a 12-story building. The Evergreen development proposal was presented Thursday at an East Lansing Downtown Development Authority meeting by housing developer The Michael's Organization and city officials, according to a report from the Lansing State Journal.This development would be adjacent to the seven-story Michigan State University Federal Credit Union building currently being built on Abbot Road.The Dublin...
ClickOnDetroit.com
These Ann Arbor road closures will start on Monday
ANN ARBOR – Orange barrel season isn’t over just yet. Starting at 7 a.m. on Monday, two construction projects will result in a lane shift on the west side and a road closure downtown through the middle of November. Here are the details:. Southbound South Maple Road. From...
3K-gallon spill of untreated sewage closes Washtenaw Community College campus
ANN ARBOR, MI - A spill of more than 3,000 gallons of untreated sewer water closed the Washtenaw Community College campus Wednesday afternoon, according to a WCC release. Facility workers identified the leak around 4 p.m., Oct. 26 and determined it came from a sanitary sewer line, the release states. The line was shut off and the leak was contained by 6 p.m. Wednesday, the release states.
WILX-TV
House closes southbound US-127 in Lansing for several hours
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The southbound lanes of US-127 near I-496 were shut down for several hours Friday afternoon. A truck carrying a manufactured home drove off the road between Jolly and Trowbridge roads just before 10 a.m. The freeway reopened at about 3:15 p.m., but the exit ramp to...
1 shot overnight in downtown East Lansing
Officers are still investigating the incident as the case is currently ongoing.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Downtown Ann Arbor bookstore closing after 88 years of business
ANN ARBOR – Tree Town is losing another one of its beloved bookstores. Ulrich’s Bookstore will close its doors on Monday after more than eight decades of business. The 88-year-old downtown bookstore has supplied University of Michigan students with textbooks, office supplies, graduation gowns and memories since 1934.
awesomemitten.com
Don’t Miss Lansing’s Silver Bells in the City in 2022!
If you’re someone who loves getting in the holiday spirit before the calendar hits December, then you need to put Lansing’s Silver Bells in the City on your bucket list this winter. The annual Silver Bells in the City is held the Friday before Thanksgiving each year. The...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Baristas walk out of Drip House Coffee Company in downtown Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR – Last week, baristas walked out of downtown’s Drip House Coffee Company after alleging poor workplace practices by the cafe’s ownership. Located at the corner of South Main Street and West Stadium Boulevard, right across from the Big House and Pioneer High School, the cafe is known for trendy lattes, crepes, smoothies and pastries.
WILX-TV
Consumers Energy relocating its Mid-Michigan operations center in 2024
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Consumers Energy is moving its service center. The utility’s building on Willow Street in Lansing will be relocated to a 77-acre sit on North Canal Road in Dimondale. The move is meant to help customer response time when crews are dispatched during an emergency. The...
Program to end gun violence in Jackson underway with new coordinator
JACKSON, MI – Efforts to reduce gun violence in Jackson are moving forward with help from a new Group Violence Intervention Strategy coordinator. Cheryl Ragland has been picked as the first program coordinator of the Jackson Police Department’s Group Violence Intervention Strategy. At the Tuesday, Oct. 25 Jackson City Council meeting, Ragland and Police and Fire Services Director Elmer Hitt provided an update on the program’s progress so far.
Webberville Farm Creates 12 Acre Michigan V. Michigan State Rivalry Maze
Just in time for the big game this weekend, an Ingham County farm has created a maze that's not just Maze and Blue, but also pays tribute to the Green and White. Loretta Benjamin runs Choice Farms in Webberville. She tells WLNS-TV in Lansing that the maze is spread over 12 acres and has over four miles of trails.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Springport’s Hotel Tavern is a ‘meat and potato kind of bar’
SPRINGPORT, MI – Owning a restaurant and bar is something Dana Hatt has wanted to do for most of her life, and now she and her husband Mark Hatt are living out her dream at Springport’s Hotel Tavern. Growing up, Dana and her family would go to restaurants...
thelivingstonpost.com
This is the most fascinating school board election in Livingston County history. Here’s why.
For a variety of reasons, we are in the midst of the most fascinating school board election in Livingston County history. Back in the good old days, a couple decades ago or so, school board elections in Livingston County and Michigan were a much different animal. Back then, school board...
Two Michigan Cities Named to Prettiest Towns to Visit in Winter List
You have to admit, winter in Michigan definitely has its beautiful moments. Whether it's just the picturesque look of a fresh snowfall or the many events that capitalize on the season, Michigan does winter upright. According to Country Living, Michigan has not one, but two cities landing on the list...
A movie shot primarily in greater Lansing premiered at the Sun Theatre Friday
Burmese refugee Thang Mung and his crew at iStar Video Production are back on the big screen with their second movie, "Exile."
Fire displaces person living in shed near downtown Jackson
JACKSON, MI - A person living in a shed in Jackson was displaced by a fire Thursday morning, officials said. Firefighters responded to reports of a small fire at 7:31 a.m., Oct. 27 in the 600 block of Quarry Street near downtown, according to the Jackson Fire Department. Upon arrival,...
What are your favorite local/independent grocery and food stores in Lansing?
My favorite on my block closed sadly. I would love to branch out and see what else Lansing has. There are some small ones that are much more worthy of shopping than the large chains. Any recommendations?
Novi High School under a Shelter-In-Place
In a statement to families, Superintendent Ben Mainka wrote: “…recently, administrators at NHS became aware of concerning language in a bathroom stall. In an abundance of caution, the building immediately went into a Shelter-In-Place.”
Calhoun County motorcycle rider killed in collision with 2 trucks
A Battle Creek man died when his motorcycle was involved in an accident with two trucks Saturday morning.
