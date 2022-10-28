ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anchorage, AK

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

alaskasnewssource.com

Students from across Alaska convene in Wasilla for AASG fall conference

On October 6th, Jack Clair captured surveillance footage of someone walking onto his front yard and ripping out of one of his campaign posters. Then, on October 27th, his surveillance footage caught another incident.
WASILLA, AK
alaskalandmine.com

The Alaska Stalker – October 29, 2022

Welcome to this edition of the Alaska Stalker, a lighthearted round up of the best and worst of Alaska’s social media landscape. If you enjoy the Alaska Stalker, please consider supporting working moms like me by sending in hot tips, screencaps, overheards, and spotted ins. You can reach me at akstalker@alaskalandmine.com. As always, thanks for reading.
ALASKA STATE
alaskalandmine.com

Brad Keithley’s chart of the week: Why “means testing” the PFD doesn’t solve the problem

We understand that earlier this week as part of a debate hosted by the Fairbanks Chamber of Commerce, Representative Grier Hopkins (D – Fairbanks) argued that the way to address the inequity created by using cuts in the Permanent Fund dividend (PFD) to fund government is to “means test” the PFD, presumably paying the full amount to middle and lower income Alaska families but eliminating it for those in higher income brackets.
ALASKA STATE
alaskabeacon.com

New lawsuit challenges Anchorage Democrat’s eligibility for legislative election

Four Anchorage residents have sued Democratic state House candidate Jennie Armstrong and the Alaska Division of Elections, saying Armstrong is ineligible to run for office. The lawsuit, filed Friday in Anchorage Superior Court, claims that a social media post and fishing licenses prove Armstrong did not live in Alaska for three years before registering on June 1 as a candidate for office. Alaska’s constitution requires a legislator to live in Alaska for three years before filing to run for office.
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Report on Alaska mine urges more scrutiny for projects

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - A report released by a U.S. House committee says backers of a proposed copper and gold mine in southwest Alaska “tried to trick regulators by pretending to pursue a smaller project with the intention of expanding” after the project was approved. The report focuses...
ALASKA STATE
Delta Discovery

Vote Yes for a Constitutional Convention

As an Alaska Native woman, I’m voting yes on Ballot Measure 1 for a Constitutional Convention on November 8th for two main reasons. First, I believe we can have better representation from Alaska Natives and women when the delegates are elected this time. In 1955, when we had the original convention, there was only one Alaska Native and six women out of fifty five (55) people. The rest were non-Native men. The views of Alaska Natives and women are needed and will be a much greater part of a convention now.
mtpr.org

Lawsuit alleges Montana wolf hunting policies violate state and federal laws

Conservation groups filed a lawsuit on Thursday alleging that Montana’s wolf hunting and trapping policies violate state and federal laws. WildEarth Guardians and Project Coyote filed the suit in the First Judicial District Court in Lewis and Clark County. The lawsuit comes in the middle of Montana’s wolf hunting season, with wolf trapping set to start in a month.
MONTANA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

Early voting for the Nov. 8 general election is underway

Cold weather fire safety tips for Alaskans to remember.
ANCHORAGE, AK
Delta Discovery

AFN 2022 President’s Awards Honorees

Every year, AFN honors those who have made outstanding contributions to their families and the Native community. Awarded the Roger Lang Youth Leadership award is Golga Oscar of Kasigluk. Congratulations! The 2022 Annual AFN Convention took place in-person for the first time in two years on October 20, 21, and 22, at the Dena’ina Center in Anchorage.
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Car drives onto front yards, taking out campaign signs

Students from across Alaska convene in Wasilla for AASG fall conference. During the three-day gathering hosted by Wasilla High School, students practice parliamentary procedures by introducing, debating, amending, and voting on actual resolutions that evoke change within the school district.
WASILLA, AK

