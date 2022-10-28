Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Israel Keyes, a Cunningly Serial KillerSam H ArnoldAnchorage, AK
New Show, ‘Alaska Daily’, Shines Spotlight on Missing Native Alaskans. Is it Enough?Alaska Media News NetworkAlaska State
Maintaining Calm Amid Chaos: Families Pack ‘Go Bags’ to be Ready for Natural DisastersGrant PerryAnchorage, AK
Best Steakhouses in Anchorage: A Deliciously Informative GuideThe Daily ScoopAnchorage, AK
Related
alaskasnewssource.com
Students from across Alaska convene in Wasilla for AASG fall conference
On October 6th, Jack Clair captured surveillance footage of someone walking onto his front yard and ripping out of one of his campaign posters. Then, on October 27th, his surveillance footage caught another incident. The new roundabouts are nearly twice as large as the ones they replaced. It should make...
alaskalandmine.com
The Alaska Stalker – October 29, 2022
Welcome to this edition of the Alaska Stalker, a lighthearted round up of the best and worst of Alaska’s social media landscape. If you enjoy the Alaska Stalker, please consider supporting working moms like me by sending in hot tips, screencaps, overheards, and spotted ins. You can reach me at akstalker@alaskalandmine.com. As always, thanks for reading.
alaskalandmine.com
Brad Keithley’s chart of the week: Why “means testing” the PFD doesn’t solve the problem
We understand that earlier this week as part of a debate hosted by the Fairbanks Chamber of Commerce, Representative Grier Hopkins (D – Fairbanks) argued that the way to address the inequity created by using cuts in the Permanent Fund dividend (PFD) to fund government is to “means test” the PFD, presumably paying the full amount to middle and lower income Alaska families but eliminating it for those in higher income brackets.
alaskabeacon.com
New lawsuit challenges Anchorage Democrat’s eligibility for legislative election
Four Anchorage residents have sued Democratic state House candidate Jennie Armstrong and the Alaska Division of Elections, saying Armstrong is ineligible to run for office. The lawsuit, filed Friday in Anchorage Superior Court, claims that a social media post and fishing licenses prove Armstrong did not live in Alaska for three years before registering on June 1 as a candidate for office. Alaska’s constitution requires a legislator to live in Alaska for three years before filing to run for office.
alaskasnewssource.com
Can something like what happened in Lituya Bay happen in Southcentral Alaska?
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The world’s largest tsunami leveled the forest on the edge of Southeast Alaska’s Lituya Bay in 1958 when an earthquake triggered a landslide that fell into the water. While two anglers died, the tsunami, fortunately, did not heavily impact any nearby towns. But that...
alaskasnewssource.com
Report on Alaska mine urges more scrutiny for projects
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - A report released by a U.S. House committee says backers of a proposed copper and gold mine in southwest Alaska “tried to trick regulators by pretending to pursue a smaller project with the intention of expanding” after the project was approved. The report focuses...
alaskapublic.org
The Alaska commission that investigates discrimination has been sued for alleged discrimination
The former executive director of the Alaska State Commission for Human Rights, which investigates complaints of discrimination, says she herself was fired after less than a month on the job as the result of discrimination. That’s according to Marilyn Stewart’s lawsuit against the commission, filed Thursday. Stewart alleges that —...
Climate migration: Alaska village resists despite threats
SHISHMAREF, Alaska (AP) — Search online for the little town of Shishmaref and you’ll see homes perilously close to falling into the ocean, and headlines that warn that this Native community on a border island in western Alaska -- without access to main roads to the mainland or running water -- is on the verge of disappearing.
alaskapublic.org
In this Alaska House race in East Anchorage, education funding issues hit close to home
The House race between Democrat Donna Mears and Republican Forrest Wolfe in East Anchorage is one of several close races that could impact the future of education funding in the state. But here, it’s also personal: a nearby elementary school is one of six that could close as the Anchorage School District faces drastic budget cuts.
Delta Discovery
Vote Yes for a Constitutional Convention
As an Alaska Native woman, I’m voting yes on Ballot Measure 1 for a Constitutional Convention on November 8th for two main reasons. First, I believe we can have better representation from Alaska Natives and women when the delegates are elected this time. In 1955, when we had the original convention, there was only one Alaska Native and six women out of fifty five (55) people. The rest were non-Native men. The views of Alaska Natives and women are needed and will be a much greater part of a convention now.
Ben Carpenter: A vote for constitutional convention is a vote for justice for all Alaskans
Alaskans have been asking for justice from our judicial system for a long time. Too many Alaskans see the law applied to protect those with money and power but not those without. The simple truth is that Alaskans need a greater say in selecting judges to break the cycle of...
mtpr.org
Lawsuit alleges Montana wolf hunting policies violate state and federal laws
Conservation groups filed a lawsuit on Thursday alleging that Montana’s wolf hunting and trapping policies violate state and federal laws. WildEarth Guardians and Project Coyote filed the suit in the First Judicial District Court in Lewis and Clark County. The lawsuit comes in the middle of Montana’s wolf hunting season, with wolf trapping set to start in a month.
alaskapublic.org
Alaska health officials say they’re tracking a modest rise in RSV, but it’s nothing like the Lower 48
Alaska health officials say they’re tracking a modest increase in cases of some respiratory viruses — but, so far, it’s nothing like what other states are experiencing. Dr. Joe McLaughlin, Alaska’s state epidemiologist, said among the viruses on the rise is respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV.
alaskalandmine.com
The Alaska Bar Association’s 2022 featured speaker thinks the U.S. Constitution is “kind of trash”
The Alaska Bar Association is holding their annual convention this week in Anchorage. Elie Mystal, an attorney and justice correspondent, is the featured speaker for the convention. Given his public statements, Mystal is a curious speaker for an association whose members are required to swear to support the U.S. Constitution.
alaskasnewssource.com
Early voting for the Nov. 8 general election is underway
Alaska’s News Source Anchor Tracy Sinclare brings you an update on Dowling Road construction, a Northeast Anchorage apartment fire, a Halloween event for a good cause in Midtown, and a tragic event in Seoul, South Korea. Cold weather fire safety tips for Alaskans to remember. Dowling Road roundabouts reopen...
Win Gruening: School boards must learn to adapt to changing demographics
Parents and teachers throughout Alaska are reminded frequently of the need to adapt to new ways of teaching and ever-changing curricula. Mostly, we’re told, it’s due to societal and cultural shifts in our country that must be addressed. I wonder if the school boards and administrators promoting these...
ktoo.org
Amid sluggish recovery, economist predicts more Alaska jobs in weed and mining
Alaska is slowly regaining the thousands of jobs lost during the pandemic, but it may take a few more years for the state to return to 2019 levels of employment. An October report from the state labor department said Alaska ranked 47th in the U.S. for job recovery from 2019 through the first half of 2022.
Must Read Alaska’s wild-west comment section is lively and growing, so let’s keep it civil and smart
The Must Read Alaska comment section is a gritty, entertaining, and wild-west forum for discussing issues of the day, and it is growing in popularity. You don’t have to be a Jack-London-level writer to comment here at Must Read Alaska. But there are a few things that can help everyone have a great reading experience.
Delta Discovery
AFN 2022 President’s Awards Honorees
Every year, AFN honors those who have made outstanding contributions to their families and the Native community. Awarded the Roger Lang Youth Leadership award is Golga Oscar of Kasigluk. Congratulations! The 2022 Annual AFN Convention took place in-person for the first time in two years on October 20, 21, and 22, at the Dena’ina Center in Anchorage.
alaskasnewssource.com
Car drives onto front yards, taking out campaign signs
Students from across Alaska convene in Wasilla for AASG fall conference. During the three-day gathering hosted by Wasilla High School, students practice parliamentary procedures by introducing, debating, amending, and voting on actual resolutions that evoke change within the school district. Updated: 6 hours ago. The new roundabouts are nearly twice...
Comments / 0