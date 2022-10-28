Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Moreno Valley, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorMoreno Valley, CA
Riverside, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorRiverside, CA
University of La Verne Adds Career Readiness Programs in Six In-Demand Medical FieldsUniversity of La VerneLa Verne, CA
California witness reports cylindrical UFO hovering in Ontario Airport flight pathRoger MarshOntario, CA
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich in Costa Mesa - Baba's ChickenDinh LeeCosta Mesa, CA
Related
San Bernardino community steps up to help family put together Haunted House ahead of Halloween
A San Bernardino family forced to move their haunted house for the first time in its existence received some much needed assistance from the community ahead of Halloween. After operating at the Cowan family residence for nearly 10 years, a series of complaints from neighbors led San Bernardino City Councilmembers to advise that the Caitlin Manor Haunted House move to a commercial location. Without a spot in mind, and with little time on his hands, Augie Cowan reached out to the community and received more than he could have asked for. "We were determined," he said. He and his family have held the event...
foxla.com
Halloween safety tips: From tossing loose candy to wearing bright costumes and more
LOS ANGELES - The Auto Club of Southern California near downtown Los Angeles spent Sunday teaching kids and parents how to be safe while out on the streets this Halloween, including how to wear their masks with eyes wide open, how to watch out for cars and more. For some,...
foxla.com
22-year-old Rialto man shot dead in Pasadena
PASADENA, Calif. - An investigation is underway after a 22-year-old man was shot and killed in Pasadena early Sunday. It happened around 1:30 a.m. in the 100 block of Painter Street. The victim, identified as Martrell Eric Robinson of Rialto, was pronounced dead at the scene. A description of the...
foxla.com
Halloween warning: Parents urged to check for drugs mixed with candy
State and local authorities are warning parents to be vigilant about the possibility of narcotics or other contaminants being mixed in with their children's candy this Halloween -- especially after someone attempted to smuggle roughly 12,000 fentanyl pills hidden inside bags and boxes of candy at Los Angeles International Airport.
Evacuations continue in San Jacinto from strong pool chemical smell
A leak of pool chemicals from a shipping container emitted a strong smell in a San Jacinto residential neighborhood Saturday, forcing the evacuation of some homes.
Deadly Palmdale stabbing prompted by argument in parking lot
An argument by three people living in their cars led to a stabbing that left a man and a woman dead at a Palmdale shopping center, authorities said Friday.
Mother speaks out after husband, daughter stabbed to death in Palmdale shopping center
A heartbroken mother is speaking out after her husband and daughter were stabbed to death outside of a Kohl’s store in Palmdale on Thursday. Ken Evans and his daughter McKenna Evans were spending the afternoon together, working on one of their cars in a Palmdale shopping center parking lot when they were brutally attacked. “She […]
Halloween weekend shooting off of E Ramon Road under investigation
Residents are concerned after three people were shot at shopping center at the 5600 block of East Ramon Road. Palm Springs Police officers identified three victims early Sunday morning and transported them to a nearby hospital where one of them died shortly after. Omie Bergquest has lived in Palm Springs for over a decade and The post Halloween weekend shooting off of E Ramon Road under investigation appeared first on KESQ.
sbcfire.org
San Bernardino County Fire Dedicates a New Fire Engine In Joshua Tree!
JOSHUA TREE, CA – In celebration of the new replacement fire engine in Joshua Tree, San Bernardino County Fire welcomed members of the community to Fire Station 36 to participate in the customary tradition of transferring water from “old to new.”. Children from the community participated in a...
Family of 4 kidnaped at gunpoint in Orange County, safely return home
A family of four that was kidnapped early Thursday morning after two suspects broke into their Westminster home and forced the family to leave at gunpoint returned home safely.
Man shot to death on street in Pasadena; probe underway
An investigation was underway after a man was shot to death on a Pasadena street overnight. The shooting unfolded at North Summit Avenue just after 1:30 a.m. Sunday. It was there that police arrived to locate the victim, who was unresponsive and was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim was later identified as 22-year-old Martrell Eric Robinson of Rialto. So far, there were no suspects. A motive for the shooting was not immediately known. Anyone with information was asked to call Pasadena Police at (626) 744-4241 or "Crime Stoppers" by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477).
KTLA.com
Some residents of condemned San Bernardino apartment complex have nowhere else to go
A San Bernardino apartment building called a “dump site” has been boarded up and red-tagged, but former tenants say they still need help. “I left this weekend,” said former tenant Jessica Pasillas. “I’m renting out a room. It’s a small, little room, but I’m not out on the street or in my car, so…”
KMPH.com
Homeless man builds a mini house on Hollywood Blvd
LOS ANGELES, Calif. — A homeless man in Southern California decides to build his own house — right on the sidewalk of Hollywood Blvd. The house has drawn mixed reactions from walking passed the wooden structure that even has power going to it. Some are calling it ridiculous...
Masked men rob Halloween pop-up shop in Riverside County
It was more trick than treat when employees of a Spirit Halloween pop-up store in Jurupa Valley were robbed at gunpoint late Friday night. Two masked men wearing dark-colored hoodies and carrying handguns walked into the store on the 6300 block of Pats Ranch Road around 11:00 p.m. and demanded money, according to the Riverside […]
KTLA.com
Massive rave in San Bernardino will have Narcan kits ready
In an effort to prevent overdoses, festival company Insomniac will allow sealed Naloxone kits at upcoming events, starting with Escape: Psycho Circus in San Bernardino this weekend. Naloxone, commonly known as Narcan, is a nasal spray that can treat narcotic overdoses. The company is partnering with End Overdose to raise...
Riverside County Sheriff’s Dept relocates 10 transient people during Coachella homeless outreach operation
The Riverside County Sheriff's Department conducted a homeless outreach option Thursday morning in Coachella. The department's Coachella Community Action Team teamed up with Union Pacific Railroad Police to provide resources to those in need. CCAT relocated approximately 10 transients alongside the train tracks on Grapefruit Blvd. between Avenue 48 and Avenue 49. Illegal homeless camps The post Riverside County Sheriff’s Dept relocates 10 transient people during Coachella homeless outreach operation appeared first on KESQ.
Greener grass with less water? New batch of water-saving grasses showing great promise
UC Riverside has bred grass to better adapt to California's climate for decades, but they've recently hit on a new strain that might be the best yet.
Man detained as possible kidnapping suspect of a juvenile in Cathedral City
Riverside County Sheriff's Deputies arrested a man on Saturday they believe was involved with the kidnapping of a juvenile. Authorities indicated they had a visual of a vehicle in the area of Da Vall Drive and Frank Sinatra Drive in Rancho Mirage that may have been involved in a kidnapping at 5:43 p.m. Deputies followed The post Man detained as possible kidnapping suspect of a juvenile in Cathedral City appeared first on KESQ.
nbcpalmsprings.com
RS County Officials Impound 38 Dogs in Advance of Halloween
(CNS) – Riverside County animal control officers conducted a sweep operation in Mecca and North Shore Tuesday, where they impounded 38 dogs in advance of Halloween. “There are many children in these communities and these sweeps are imperative to ensure the children are safe as we near Halloween,” Field Services Commander Josh Sisler said in a statement. “Some of these dogs exhibit a feral nature and form packs.”
Comments / 5