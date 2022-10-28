ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Bernardino, CA

CBS LA

San Bernardino community steps up to help family put together Haunted House ahead of Halloween

A San Bernardino family forced to move their haunted house for the first time in its existence received some much needed assistance from the community ahead of Halloween. After operating at the Cowan family residence for nearly 10 years, a series of complaints from neighbors led San Bernardino City Councilmembers to advise that the Caitlin Manor Haunted House move to a commercial location. Without a spot in mind, and with little time on his hands, Augie Cowan reached out to the community and received more than he could have asked for. "We were determined," he said. He and his family have held the event...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
foxla.com

22-year-old Rialto man shot dead in Pasadena

PASADENA, Calif. - An investigation is underway after a 22-year-old man was shot and killed in Pasadena early Sunday. It happened around 1:30 a.m. in the 100 block of Painter Street. The victim, identified as Martrell Eric Robinson of Rialto, was pronounced dead at the scene. A description of the...
PASADENA, CA
foxla.com

Halloween warning: Parents urged to check for drugs mixed with candy

State and local authorities are warning parents to be vigilant about the possibility of narcotics or other contaminants being mixed in with their children's candy this Halloween -- especially after someone attempted to smuggle roughly 12,000 fentanyl pills hidden inside bags and boxes of candy at Los Angeles International Airport.
KESQ News Channel 3

Halloween weekend shooting off of E Ramon Road under investigation

Residents are concerned after three people were shot at shopping center at the 5600 block of East Ramon Road. Palm Springs Police officers identified three victims early Sunday morning and transported them to a nearby hospital where one of them died shortly after. Omie Bergquest has lived in Palm Springs for over a decade and The post Halloween weekend shooting off of E Ramon Road under investigation appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
CBS LA

Man shot to death on street in Pasadena; probe underway

An investigation was underway after a man was shot to death on a Pasadena street overnight. The shooting unfolded at North Summit Avenue just after 1:30 a.m. Sunday. It was there that police arrived to locate the victim, who was unresponsive and was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim was later identified as 22-year-old Martrell Eric Robinson of Rialto. So far, there were no suspects. A motive for the shooting was not immediately known. Anyone with information was asked to call Pasadena Police at (626) 744-4241 or "Crime Stoppers" by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477).
PASADENA, CA
KMPH.com

Homeless man builds a mini house on Hollywood Blvd

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — A homeless man in Southern California decides to build his own house — right on the sidewalk of Hollywood Blvd. The house has drawn mixed reactions from walking passed the wooden structure that even has power going to it. Some are calling it ridiculous...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Masked men rob Halloween pop-up shop in Riverside County

It was more trick than treat when employees of a Spirit Halloween pop-up store in Jurupa Valley were robbed at gunpoint late Friday night. Two masked men wearing dark-colored hoodies and carrying handguns walked into the store on the 6300 block of Pats Ranch Road around 11:00 p.m. and demanded money, according to the Riverside […]
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KTLA.com

Massive rave in San Bernardino will have Narcan kits ready

In an effort to prevent overdoses, festival company Insomniac will allow sealed Naloxone kits at upcoming events, starting with Escape: Psycho Circus in San Bernardino this weekend. Naloxone, commonly known as Narcan, is a nasal spray that can treat narcotic overdoses. The company is partnering with End Overdose to raise...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Riverside County Sheriff’s Dept relocates 10 transient people during Coachella homeless outreach operation

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department conducted a homeless outreach option Thursday morning in Coachella. The department's Coachella Community Action Team teamed up with Union Pacific Railroad Police to provide resources to those in need. CCAT relocated approximately 10 transients alongside the train tracks on Grapefruit Blvd. between Avenue 48 and Avenue 49. Illegal homeless camps The post Riverside County Sheriff’s Dept relocates 10 transient people during Coachella homeless outreach operation appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Man detained as possible kidnapping suspect of a juvenile in Cathedral City

Riverside County Sheriff's Deputies arrested a man on Saturday they believe was involved with the kidnapping of a juvenile. Authorities indicated they had a visual of a vehicle in the area of Da Vall Drive and Frank Sinatra Drive in Rancho Mirage that may have been involved in a kidnapping at 5:43 p.m. Deputies followed The post Man detained as possible kidnapping suspect of a juvenile in Cathedral City appeared first on KESQ.
CATHEDRAL CITY, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

RS County Officials Impound 38 Dogs in Advance of Halloween

(CNS) – Riverside County animal control officers conducted a sweep operation in Mecca and North Shore Tuesday, where they impounded 38 dogs in advance of Halloween. “There are many children in these communities and these sweeps are imperative to ensure the children are safe as we near Halloween,” Field Services Commander Josh Sisler said in a statement. “Some of these dogs exhibit a feral nature and form packs.”
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA

