Las Vegas, NV

news3lv.com

Shooting under investigation outside apartment complex near UNLV

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Authorities responded to a shooting outside an apartment complex near the UNLV campus Monday morning. Police could be seen at The Degree on Maryland Parkway south of Flamingo Road. Video captured showed officers chasing after several people who were running from the area. Details on...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

One dead after shooting in east valley, suspect at large

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A man is dead after a shooting in the east valley on Friday. Police reported to the 3600 block of Valley Forge Avenue near E. Washington Ave. around 11:25 p.m. According to the investigation, the victim went to the home on Valley Forge Avenue to...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Las Vegas police search for missing endangered woman

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Las Vegas Metro police are searching for a missing endangered woman who may be in severe emotional distress. Ann Srun was last seen on Sunday. Police did not say where she was last seen. Police describe Srun as a four foot 10-inch tall woman with brown...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

74-year-old dead after crash in southwest valley

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A 74-year-old man is dead after a crash in the southwest valley on Saturday. Police reported to a collision at the intersection of S. Rainbow Boulevard and W. Windmill Lane around 1:30 p.m. According to video surveillance, a 2022 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck and a...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

2-car collision leaves 1 dead in southwest Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A vehicle crash has left one person dead in the southwest valley. On Saturday around 1:37 p.m., police responded to a fatal crash at the intersection of South Rainbow Boulevard and West Windmill Lane. According to police, evidence at the scene, witness statements, and video of...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Man found dead during welfare check in north valley

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A man was found dead after a welfare check in a north valley apartment. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police reported to the 1100 block of Blankenship Avenue near W. Carey Ave. around noon on Friday. A property maintenance worker notified the police after discovering a dead...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

One dead after fatal crash in Enterprise

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One person is dead after a crash near Rainbow Boulevard and Windmill Lane on Saturday. Police reported to the two-vehicle accident around 1: 30 p.m. One person was transported to the hospital and was declared deceased. The investigation is ongoing. The intersection of Rainbow and...
ENTERPRISE, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas police highlight safety ahead of Halloween season

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Victory Outreach, a local church in North Las Vegas has only been open for seven weeks but rushed to host this Halloween gathering for the community. Police warn about drugs disguised as candy. “There’s fentanyl that they’re putting in candy and we gotta combat that...
LAS VEGAS, NV

