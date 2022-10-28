Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Orleans Saints Dennis Allen gets revenge with a 24-0 shutout of the Raiders; Kamara breaks out with 3 TouchdownsJames PatrickNew Orleans, LA
Pop Star Adele Plans Break From Music SoonNews Breaking LIVE
Tupac Shakur: The Mysterious Death of a Hip-Hop LegendLord GaneshLas Vegas, NV
Boy Found in a Vegas-Themed Suitcase in April Has Been Identified - Mother Wanted on Charges of MurderA.W. NavesAtlanta, GA
Las Vegas: Detective accused of Domestic Violence Grabbed Neck of his Girlfriend and Kicked in DoorShameel ShamsLas Vegas, NV
Related
news3lv.com
Shooting under investigation outside apartment complex near UNLV
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Authorities responded to a shooting outside an apartment complex near the UNLV campus Monday morning. Police could be seen at The Degree on Maryland Parkway south of Flamingo Road. Video captured showed officers chasing after several people who were running from the area. Details on...
Police: Money dispute leads to deadly shooting in east Las Vegas valley
Las Vegas police are investigating a deadly shooting that stemmed from a money dispute late Friday night, according to LVMPD.
Suspect arrested after deadly stabbing behind Las Vegas indoor swap meet
Suspect arrested after deadly stabbing behind Las Vegas indoor swap meet
news3lv.com
One dead after shooting in east valley, suspect at large
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A man is dead after a shooting in the east valley on Friday. Police reported to the 3600 block of Valley Forge Avenue near E. Washington Ave. around 11:25 p.m. According to the investigation, the victim went to the home on Valley Forge Avenue to...
8newsnow.com
Las Vegas police search for missing endangered woman
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Las Vegas Metro police are searching for a missing endangered woman who may be in severe emotional distress. Ann Srun was last seen on Sunday. Police did not say where she was last seen. Police describe Srun as a four foot 10-inch tall woman with brown...
Welfare check leads to discovery of body in north Las Vegas valley
Las Vegas police are investigating the discovery of a dead body that was found by a property maintenance worker who was conducting a welfare check.
news3lv.com
74-year-old dead after crash in southwest valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A 74-year-old man is dead after a crash in the southwest valley on Saturday. Police reported to a collision at the intersection of S. Rainbow Boulevard and W. Windmill Lane around 1:30 p.m. According to video surveillance, a 2022 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck and a...
Woman killed in multiple-vehicle crash near Harry Reid Airport identified, DUI arrest made in crash
Las Vegas police are investigating a fatal multiple-vehicle crash near Harry Reid International Airport that left one woman dead.
8newsnow.com
2-car collision leaves 1 dead in southwest Las Vegas valley
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A vehicle crash has left one person dead in the southwest valley. On Saturday around 1:37 p.m., police responded to a fatal crash at the intersection of South Rainbow Boulevard and West Windmill Lane. According to police, evidence at the scene, witness statements, and video of...
news3lv.com
Man found dead during welfare check in north valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A man was found dead after a welfare check in a north valley apartment. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police reported to the 1100 block of Blankenship Avenue near W. Carey Ave. around noon on Friday. A property maintenance worker notified the police after discovering a dead...
Man arrested for killing girlfriend had previous domestic battery arrests
hmil Swafford, 43, was booked into the Clark County Detention Center just one day after the 46-year-old woman was found dead from apparent gunshot wounds in the 5800 block of Spectacular Bid Street, near Buffalo Drive and Russell Road.
KTNV
Fatal collision in Enterprise leaves one dead, shut down Rainbow Boulevard in both directions
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One man is dead after a fatal collision at Rainbow Boulevard and Windmill Lane in Enterprise on Saturday, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says. The investigation suggests a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck was going south on S. Rainbow Boulevard before striking a 2020...
news3lv.com
One dead after fatal crash in Enterprise
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One person is dead after a crash near Rainbow Boulevard and Windmill Lane on Saturday. Police reported to the two-vehicle accident around 1: 30 p.m. One person was transported to the hospital and was declared deceased. The investigation is ongoing. The intersection of Rainbow and...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas police highlight safety ahead of Halloween season
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Victory Outreach, a local church in North Las Vegas has only been open for seven weeks but rushed to host this Halloween gathering for the community. Police warn about drugs disguised as candy. “There’s fentanyl that they’re putting in candy and we gotta combat that...
1 Woman Killed In A Motor-Vehicle Accident In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)
According to the Las Vegas Police Department, a motor vehicle accident occurred in Las Vegas on Friday. The crash happened on Aliante Parkway drive approaching Centennial at around 12 p.m. The officials stated that a Jeep traveling southbound left the travel lanes, veered right, and hit the tree. The victim...
Fox5 KVVU
Funeral procession winds through Las Vegas valley for LVMPD officer killed in the line of duty
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A long line of police cars and motorcycles made their way through the valley Friday in honor of Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officer Truong Thai, a 23-year member of the department, who was killed while responding to a domestic violence incident this month. “He...
Woman killed after crashing car into tree in North Las Vegas
LAS VGEAS (KLAS) — A woman died Friday afternoon after crashing her car into a tree in North Las Vegas, police said. The crash was reported around 12 p.m. after a Jeep was driving southbound on Aliante Parkway drive approaching Centennial when the driver left the travel lanes, veered right, and hit the tree. She […]
Woman dead after multi-car accident at South Eastern Avenue
Police say the driver of the Hyundai sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center by ambulance.
‘It’s just gone,’ Woman remembers boyfriend who was shot, killed over parking argument in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The victim of a deadly shooting over a parking spot last week is being remembered by his loved ones while his killer remains at large. Christopher Allen, 34, was working on his Dodge Challenger right before he was shot and killed on Oct. 18 around 12:30 p.m. near Nellis Boulevard and […]
Sheriff: Man charged with murder of missing Arizona man; 2nd suspect connected to Las Vegas woman’s murder
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Detectives have charged a man in the death of an Arizona man who was reported missing by his family in August. Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Detectives said they charged Michael Blaine Turner Jr., 31, of Golden Valley, Arizona with homicide in connection with the death of Joshua William-James Blake, 42. Detectives […]
Comments / 0