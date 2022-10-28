Carl T. Lyza Jr., age 61, of Lynwood, IL, passed away Sunday, October 30, 2022. Loving father of Carl T. Lyza III. Step-father of Jamie (Bonnie) Bender. Step-grandfather of William Bender. Also survived by the extended Lyza and Bender families, and by his good friends Joseph and Susan Kargas. Preceded in death by his parents Carl T. Lyza Sr. and Elaine Lyza, and by his brother Bobby Lyza. Carl loved all Chicago sports (except the White Sox), loved playing cards, and visiting the local casinos. He loved the family dog Rosie. Carl was loved by many and will be dearly missed.

LYNWOOD, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO