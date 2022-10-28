ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Holland, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thelansingjournal.com

Little Wolves Preschool still accepting kids ages 3–5

LANSING, Ill. (November 1, 2022) – Little Wolves Preschool Coordinator Elizabeth Carey confirmed that openings are still available for area families who want to begin social, emotional, and intellectual development for their preschool-aged children. The preschool is returning after a two-year COVID hiatus. Classes are set to begin Tuesday,...
LANSING, IL
thelansingjournal.com

Feeling thankful — for October supporters and more

LANSING, Ill. (November 1, 2022) – Earlier this month I finished inputting Lansing Journal data into spreadsheets that are being uploaded into our new data management system. Not only am I thankful that this step of the transition is completed (8,832 rows of data in two spreadsheets!), but also I am grateful for all the people who have invested in this little newspaper.
LANSING, IL
thelansingjournal.com

The Lansing Journal journeys: Trunk-or-treating at Bethel Church

Bethel Church (3500 Glenwood-Lansing Road) offered trunk-or-treating in their north parking lot on the Saturday before Halloween. The Lansing Journal’s coverage of the event reminded Rob and Sandy DeVries that they had been meaning to submit a Lansing Journal Journeys photo. About The Lansing Journal Journeys. The Lansing Journal...
LANSING, IL
thelansingjournal.com

Obituary: Carl T. Lyza

Carl T. Lyza Jr., age 61, of Lynwood, IL, passed away Sunday, October 30, 2022. Loving father of Carl T. Lyza III. Step-father of Jamie (Bonnie) Bender. Step-grandfather of William Bender. Also survived by the extended Lyza and Bender families, and by his good friends Joseph and Susan Kargas. Preceded in death by his parents Carl T. Lyza Sr. and Elaine Lyza, and by his brother Bobby Lyza. Carl loved all Chicago sports (except the White Sox), loved playing cards, and visiting the local casinos. He loved the family dog Rosie. Carl was loved by many and will be dearly missed.
LYNWOOD, IL
thelansingjournal.com

SSC Men’s Basketball ranks as top in the country in NJCAA preseason poll

SOUTH HOLLAND, Ill. (October 31, 2022) – South Suburban College’s men’s basketball team is ranked number one in the newest NJCAA Division II Pre-Season Poll. The 2021-2022 team had a historic season, winning the only National Championship in SSC history. They were also the only undefeated NJCAA Division II team in history to win the national championship while being undefeated. During basketball Coach John Pigatti’s 16 seasons, the team has amassed a 463-85 record.
SOUTH HOLLAND, IL
thelansingjournal.com

November 8 election: early voting and voter registration

LANSING, Ill. (October 31, 2022) – Early voting began for the November 8 Gubernatorial General Election last week, and Lansing residents will again need to leave Lansing to vote before November 8. Early voting locations near Lansing. Though voters will need to report to their designated polling place if...
LANSING, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy