Governor signs law making it harder for CPS to seek child support from parentsRobert J HansenCalifornia State
Homeless man in Los Angeles gives new hope to you and meMark StarLos Angeles, CA
Jemele Hill Stuns In Inglewood At Book Release Party For Uphill: A MemoirSlauson GirlInglewood, CA
No, I wouldn't let my children buy candies during my time in Los Angeles: What about you?Mark StarLos Angeles, CA
This is the best Cheeseburger in CaliforniaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
Which candidates have the most cash left?
All but one of WeHo’s City Council candidates filed the required campaign finance paperwork on Thursday, 11 days before Election Day, revealing how much cash on hand (COH) each has, as well as how much they are in debt. Robert Oliver leads the pack with $68,172 in cash on...
Read the WEHOville Voter Guide 2022
In 2021, Publisher Larry Block brought a struggling blog back from the brink, re-inventing it as a platform for residents and small businesses to stand on equal footing with the powerful forces inside City Hall. In the past year alone, our intrepid investigative journalism has been recognized and sourced by global media outlets including TV’s Bill Maher Show, the New York Post, the Daily Mail, and the Los Angeles Times. WEHOville proudly presents our first annual Voter Guide to inform WeHo residents how high the stakes are this Election Day — and how powerful their vote is!
L.A. mayoral candidate Karen Bass on campaign, homelessness and crime
(Inside California Politics) — Los Angeles mayoral candidate Rep. Karen Bass, D-Los Angeles, joined Inside California Politics co-host Frank Buckley to discuss her campaign. A current member of Congress and former speaker of the California assembly, Rep. Bass discusses her plans for public safety and homelessness. She also discusses the L.A. city council scandal, Kevin […]
Los Angeles Mayoral Race: Rep. Karen Bass, Rick Caruso heat up in final stretch
Los Angeles Mayoral candidates Rep. Karen Bass and Rick Caruso are continuing down the final stretch of the campaign this week before the Nov. 8 general election. Both candidates are battling for endorsements they hope will bring them victory, with Bass becoming the city’s first female mayor if elected. With more than 100 in-person voting […]
How voting in WeHo is going so far
As of Friday, only 11 percent (2,856) of the 26,052 ballots mailed to West Hollywood registered voters had been returned, according to political data firm PDI. Most returned ballots came from voters 65 and older (20 percent, or 999 ballots), while only 6 percent of ballots came from voters 18 to 34 years old. Voters age 35 to 49 years old comprise the largest bloc of voters who received ballots, but only 639 of 8,355 have sent them in so far.
How, where and when you can vote
As part of the City of West Hollywood’s continuous efforts to increase voter participation, the City reminds community members that each vote counts and your voice matters in the upcoming General Municipal Election. Election Day is Tuesday, November 8, 2022. Ballots and details have been mailed to registered voters....
Los Angeles's homelessness debate is straight out of The Twilight Zone
Los Angeles has an anti-encampment law that allows certain areas — schools, day care centers, and other facilities — to be designated "no camping zones," barring homeless encampments from the vicinity. Voters are outraged at the inconvenience this causes the homeless and are planning to vote supporters of...
Councilwoman Cindy Allen Fabricates Encounter
On October 28 Long Beach Councilwoman Cindy Allen posted the following statement on her Instagram account:. “Earlier today, a person who harasses me online and who attends the council meetings to berate and yell, approached me and my staff member as we were leaving an event. He invaded my personal space and put his phone in my face to record me as he yelled at me. I put my phone up to cover myself as he stood very close to me. There was no physical contact and our phones did not touch.
Man builds elaborate homeless encampment on Hollywood sidewalk
A man set up an elaborate homeless encampment -- a makeshift wooden shed -- in Hollywood. The man says he's trying to survive homelessness with a different approach.
OPINION | City Council pushes extreme policies without community engagement
You can come up with a wacky idea, add it to the weekly municipal consent calendar rather than agendizing it to allow for discussion or debate from stakeholders, then go ahead and implement it and sit back and watch the community crumble. That’s what it feels like for those of us who call this 1.9 mile city island home. We are surrounded by other local cities who offer their residents and business owners both economic and public safety. But sadly, our City Council doesn’t seem interested. And what about the democratic process that has invited community engagement, debate and discussion since we established cityhood in 1984? We worked hard to create our own destiny, recognizing the importance of our diversity and welcoming participation from every corner. How have we allowed this city council to repeatedly stifle that debate and discussion by simply moving important policy discussions to consent calendar? javascript:window[“$iceContent”]
Pre-Halloween hordes tangle with traffic
Thousands came out to party in the Rainbow District on Saturday night, giving WeHo a preview of what its first post-pandemic Halloween night will look like. Breathing room was in short supply for the throngs of people crowding the sidewalks, constricted even more so by the city’s OutZones, which cede sidewalk space to restaurants for outdoor seating. Partygoers waded shoulder to shoulder back and forth in front of Micky’s as dozens stood in line for the club.
A possible end to the Kevin de Leon saga
THE BUZZ: Will Kevin de León’s decade-plus political career conclude with voters firing him ahead of schedule?. It’s been a precipitous plummet for the former state Senate leader and mayoral candidate who in 2018 took the California Democratic Party endorsement from Sen. Dianne Feinstein. The end has looked imminent from the moment leaked tapes captured de León taking part in a racism-marred discussion with two other City Council members and a labor leader about consolidating Latino clout by carving up Los Angeles.
Recall effort against Kevin de León accepted by City Clerk's office
The recall effort against Los Angeles City Councilman Kevin de León took another step to potentially ousting the embattled councilmember. If verified, the organizers have four months to collect at least 20,000 signatures.
AbilityFirst reopens Long Beach center after 18 months of construction and $6M campaign
The Long Beach center was in need of many updates, including improving accessibility and the breadth of services offered, officials said. The post AbilityFirst reopens Long Beach center after 18 months of construction and $6M campaign appeared first on Long Beach Post.
LAUREN MEISTER: Why ethics matter in local land use decisions
Land use decisions can contribute to contention between community members and public administrators. In the City of West Hollywood, there is a clear perception by many that developers have greater access to public administrators than the general public. Developers and their lobbyists are known to have private meetings with city planners and the city manager, as well as planning commissioners and councilmembers in advance of public hearings. Moreover, developers have direct access to the company that is hired to conduct the environmental impact report for their projects; the public does not. Historically, land use lobbyists have been known to run election campaigns for councilmembers, and both developers and lobbyists contribute generously to local council campaigns. Whereas planning commissioners and city councilmembers, as review authorities and thus decision makers, are required at a public hearing to disclose any conversations had with stakeholders, city staff and the city manager are not.
SHERIFF VILLANUEVA: I’m with everybody
Los Angeles County District Attorney recently affirmed what embattled LA City Councilmember Kevin de Leon accused him of when Gascon retorted, “Yes, I am with the Blacks.” T-Shirts are now popping up across LA. I have only one issue with Gascon’s virtue signaling – what about the rest of the community? As we near the election November 8th, I want to state very clearly – “I’m with everybody.”
Marquita Thomas vehemently denies she was asked to resign for fundraising with Chamber database
Update: Questions swirl about the departure of Marquita Thomas from the Los Angeles LGBTQ Chamber of Commerce. Two sources, one of whom is an LGBTQ Chamber member told WEHOville that Thomas was asked to resign after it was discovered she was using the chamber’s database to fundraise for her campaign. WEHOville has reached out to Thomas for clarification.
Who takes home the biggest paycheck at Chapman University?
As a private university, Chapman University is tax-exempt because of its purpose as an educational organization. As such, the university is required to file a Form 990 each year, a document that provides the public with financial information about a nonprofit organization. Chapman’s most recent filing is from the 2019-2020...
Attorney General issues order to return cell phones, laptops to Supervisor Sheila Kuehl
According to LA County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl, the California Attorney General has issued an order to return her cell phones and laptops amid a corruption investigation."I am glad that the equipment I need to conduct public business will once again be in my hands," she tweeted Thursday. Kuehl's home and office were the focus of a raid by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department more than a month ago. The raid stems from an investigation that centers on the claim that Kuehl helped steer contracts to her close friend, Patti Giggan's nonprofit. According to an affidavit released by the Sheriff's Department, a...
