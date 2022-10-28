SpaceX rocket launch from Vandenberg SFB visible to many in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — SpaceX successfully launched internet-providing satellites into orbit Wednesday and the rocket’s trail was visible in to many in Kern County.

The Falcon 9 rocket launched from Vandenberg Space Force Base just after 6 p.m. It carried a load of Starlink internet satellites.

And if you looked into the sky towards the west you may have caught a glimpse of the rocket. A trail was visible in the sky from Downtown Bakersfield.

Viewer photo

The first stage of the rocket landed safely at sea and will be reused in future launches.

Vandenberg’s next launch is set to be an Atlas 5 rocket next Tuesday.

