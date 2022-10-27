Read full article on original website
Melva Davis Academy students build roller coasters for UCR competitionThe HD PostVictorville, CA
L.A. Weekly
Craig Mitchell Killed in Pedestrian Crash on Phelan Road [Phelan, CA]
73-Year-Old Pedestrian Fatally Struck near Caughlin Road. The accident happened around 8:17 p.m., near Caughlin Road on October 26th. Per reports, the driver of a semi-truck struck Mitchell as he was walking near the intersection. Two off-duty firefighters declared Mitchell dead at the scene, due to the extent of his condition.
L.A. Weekly
Robert Woo Pronounced Dead after Pedestrian Collision on 10 Freeway [El Monte, CA]
Man Fatally Struck in Pedestrian Accident near Cogswell Road. Around 4:00 a.m., police responded to the scene near Cogswell. The events leading up to the crash still remain unclear. However, reports indicate that the driver of a vehicle struck a pedestrian in the area. Upon impact, the pedestrian suffered life-threatening...
Motorcyclist killed during crash in Pico Rivera
A motorcyclist died after crashing into the pack of a truck in Pico Rivera Sunday evening. According to California Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at around 8:15 p.m. on the northbound 605 Freeway near Rose Hills Road. A SigAlert was issued just before 8;30 p.m., involving four lanes of the freeway, leaving just one open to traffic. According to a witness at the scene, the motorcyclist was one of a number traveling down the freeway when it collided with the back of a Jeep truck. The identity of the deceased was not immediately known.
L.A. Weekly
One Dead after Fatal Car Accident on 91 Freeway [Long Beach, CA]
Fatal Car Crash on 91 Freeway near Cherry Avenue Left One Dead. The incident occurred on October 27th, at around 9:25 a.m., near Cherry Avenue. At this time, the events leading up to the collision remain unclear. However, reports indicate that officers pronounced one victim dead at the scene, due to the extent of injuries sustained.
2urbangirls.com
One Killed, Two Injured in Crash on Freeway in Bellflower
A Paramount man died and at least two other people were injured in a crash today on the Artesia (91) Freeway in Bellflower.
longbeachlocalnews.com
Woman Found Shot to Death in Vehicle
On Monday, at 7:50 a.m., LBPD officers were dispatched to the 700 block of East Wardlow Road regarding a subject down in a vehicle. When officers arrived they located a female adult victim with a gunshot wound to the upper body. Long Beach Fire Department arrived on scene, rendered first...
Person trapped in a vehicle off HWY 74 crash
UPDATE: Riverside County Fire now says the crash was east of Pinyon on Palms to Pines Highway. A person was trapped inside a vehicle Saturday night after a crash in the unincorporated Palm Springs area. The accident was reported at 6:56 p.m. in the 71000 block of Highway 74 near milepost 85, just below Vista The post Person trapped in a vehicle off HWY 74 crash appeared first on KESQ.
L.A. Weekly
Divyaben Kiritkumar Bhatt Killed in Amazon Truck Accident on South Dale Avenue [Anaheim, CA]
83-Year-Old Woman Dies in Amazon Truck Collision near Orange Avenue. The fatal incident happened around 8:00 p.m., near Orange Avenue. According to reports, an Amazon Truck broadsided a Toyota Prius for reasons currently under investigation. Due to the impact of the collision, the Prius passenger sustained fatal injuries and was...
Man takes wheelchair onto 405 Freeway (video)
A man was seen in video taking his wheelchair onto the 405 Freeway in Los Angeles early Sunday morning. Video from ANG News showed the man wheeling himself at slow speeds in a lane of the freeway with a large backup of cars behind him. At one point, the videographer can be heard yelling at […]
vvng.com
UPDATE: Murder victim identified as a senior at Silverado High School in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A homicide investigation is underway after a 17-year-old was killed Sunday night in Victorville. Sheriff’s spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez told VVNG deputies responded to a man-down call at 11:00 p.m., they arrived and found a deceased male at the corner of Jade Road and Purple Sage Drive.
L.A. Weekly
Danelle Aguirre Dead, Robert Chico Griffin Arrested after Rear-End Crash on Highway 71 [Corona, CA]
Man Arrested after Fatal Hit-and-Run on Corona Expressway. The Mexican State Police officials overturned the suspect, 46-year-old Griffin, to the California Highway Patrol investigators following the initial incident that occurred on August 15th, around 2:25 a.m. along the northbound Corona Expressway, north of Riverside (91) Freeway. Furthermore, according to the...
2urbangirls.com
Covina shooting leaves two dead, two injured
COVINA, Calif. – Four men were shot in an unincorporated area near Covina shortly after midnight. Deputies are investigating the shooting that left two males dead and two others hospitalized in unknown condition, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. The shooting unfolded just before 12:30 a.m. Sunday at...
2urbangirls.com
Rialto man arrested for allegedly shooting roommate during argument
A Rialto man was arrested by San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department deputies early Sunday morning after he allegedly shot his roommate during a dispute. It happened around 2:10 a.m. at a home on the 6000 block of North Riverside Avenue in unincorporated San Bernardino County near Rialto. Dispatchers received a call from a 29-year-old man […]
foxla.com
22-year-old Rialto man shot dead in Pasadena
PASADENA, Calif. - An investigation is underway after a 22-year-old man was shot and killed in Pasadena early Sunday. It happened around 1:30 a.m. in the 100 block of Painter Street. The victim, identified as Martrell Eric Robinson of Rialto, was pronounced dead at the scene. A description of the...
Woman arrested after freeway pursuit ends on I-15
A woman who failed to stop for police Friday led authorities on a chase through San Diego County that ended near Temecula.
Deadly Palmdale stabbing prompted by argument in parking lot
An argument by three people living in their cars led to a stabbing that left a man and a woman dead at a Palmdale shopping center, authorities said Friday.
Retrial begins in killing and dumping of body in Irvine
A 36-year-old man beat and strangled a woman he and his brother picked up in Santa Ana and then dumped her body, which was set afire, in a parking lot of an Irvine business on a Labor Day weekend 13 years ago, a prosecutor told jurors Monday — as the defendant’s attorney said the man has a low IQ and didn’t have the frame of mind at the time to commit first- degree murder.
