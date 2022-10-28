ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Sacramento faces Miami on 3-game home skid

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Miami Heat (2-4, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (0-4, 14th in the Western Conference)

Sacramento, California; Saturday, 6 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento aims to break its three-game home skid with a win against Miami.

Sacramento went 30-52 overall with a 16-25 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Kings averaged 23.7 assists per game on 40.5 made field goals last season.

Miami went 35-17 in Eastern Conference games and 24-17 on the road last season. The Heat gave up 100.4 points per game while committing 21.4 fouls last season.

INJURIES: Kings: None listed.

Heat: Victor Oladipo: out (knee), Omer Yurtseven: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Bey, Cunningham lead Pistons past defending champ Warriors

DETROIT (AP) — Saddiq Bey scored 28 points, Cade Cunningham was an assist short of a triple-double and the Detroit Pistons beat the defending champion Golden State Warriors 128-114 on Sunday night to end a five-game losing streak. “I’m overjoyed for our guys after the work they put in tonight,” Pistons coach Dwane Casey said. “That’s what happens with a young, rebuilding team. There are going to be nights like this where people are going to say, ‘Whoa, where did that come from?’ That’s exciting.” Cunningham had 23 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists to help the Pistons win for the first time since their opening game. Isaiah Stewart added 24 points and 13 rebounds as Detroit’s starters scored 111 points. “I think tonight we showed what Pistons basketball is going to be,” Stewart said. “We played defense the way we needed to play it every night, and on offense we were sharing the ball and making sure everyone got shots.”
DETROIT, MI
The Associated Press

Michigan St suspends 4 players for tunnel melee at Michigan

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State has suspended four players for their role in roughing up Michigan players in a stadium tunnel after losing the game. Spartans coach Mel Tucker announced Sunday night that linebacker Tank Brown, safety Angelo Grose, defensive end Zion Young and cornerback Khary Crump were suspended immediately. “Michigan State University football core values include integrity, discipline, unselfishness, toughness and accountability,” said Tucker, who made the decision after “reviewing the disturbing electronic evidence.” Scuffles broke out in the Michigan Stadium tunnel after fourth-ranked Wolverines beat the Spartans 29-7 Saturday night. Social media posts showed Michigan State players pushing, punching and kicking Michigan’s Ja’Den McBurrows in and near a hallway that doesn’t lead to either locker room. Brown, Grose and Young are seen on video getting physical with McBurrows.
EAST LANSING, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Arkansas Football: Are the Hogs back on track?

During the week leading up to Auburn, Sam Pittman told the media he believed his team is on the path of a run, but it needed to start with Auburn. The first test is out of the way, with the double-digit victory over the Tigers, but does this mean they can finish the season on a win streak? “I hope so. We’re 5-3. We were 5-3 last year,” Pittman said about the current two-game winning streak. “The difference is obviously different opponents. And the other thing is we have three of our next four games at home. Our fans will be rocking that place. Next week being homecoming. Gives us an opportunity to get bowl-eligible and that’s a big, big deal.”  Arkansas has struggled with consistency this season, and it could be because of the tough first half of the schedule. The consistency isn’t dependent on one player either, the coach sing staff also has to be consistent with the playcalling, especially on defense. There are three SEC opponents left on the schedule and the Hogs have a chance to be the favorite in each game.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
The Associated Press

Eagles head into short week standing as lone unbeaten at 7-0

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A.J. Brown had already caught three touchdown passes and was running toward his fourth when — boom! — he got caught from behind and had to settle for a mere 43-yard gain. “My teammates gave me a hard time for that,” Brown said, laughing. “I definitely felt like I was going to score. (The defender) did a good job of swiping my legs and getting me down. I was upset. I think that was the first time I got caught in the NFL.” Brown and the Eagles could afford the chuckle after a 35-13 laugher Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers that moved the only undefeated team in the league to 7-0. The Eagles had more fun on the sideline: Jason Kelce playfully wore a Batman mask in a nod to the superhero nicknames assigned to their wide receivers. Brown is “ Swole Batman. ”
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Associated Press

AP Top 25 Reality Check: Pair of 2s sets up 1 vs. 2 matchup

The chances of having a 1 vs. 2 matchup go up if there are two No. 2s in The Associated Press college football poll. Tennessee and Ohio State were tied for No. 2 Sunday in the AP Top 25 presented by Regions Bank. Georgia remained No. 1, setting up a 1-2 showdown Saturday in Athens between the defending national champion Bulldogs and the upstart Volunteers, who started the season unranked and are now pushing to be No. 1. The Bulldogs got 30 first-place votes and 1,528 points from the media panel. The Volunteers received 18 first-place and 1,500 points to tie the Buckeyes in total points. Ohio State received 15 first-place votes.
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
556K+
Post
574M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy