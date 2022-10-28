ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alamosa, CO

Alamosa Valley Courier

APD provides update on shooting of APD officer, adult male on Thursday

ALAMOSA — Alamosa Police Department Chief Ken Anderson held a press conference Friday morning to provide updates on the shooting of an Alamosa police officer and adult male on Thursday afternoon. According to Anderson, at 4:10 p.m., officers responded to the report of a fight in progress in the...
Alamosa Valley Courier

APD officer shot twice in Thursday incident

ALAMOSA– An Alamosa police officer is reportedly undergoing surgery after being shot twice around 4:10 p.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of Denver Avenue in south Alamosa. APD officers were responding to a report of a fight/disturbance when a juvenile suspect produced a handgun and shot the officer who was taken to SLV Health. Officers also found an adult male who had been shot near the location of where the Alamosa officer was shot. He was rushed to San Luis Valley Health Regional Medical Center and is currently undergoing surgery.
CBS News

Alamosa officer shot by juvenile, in surgery

A juvenile suspect shot an Alamosa Police Department officer who responded to a disturbance call Thursday afternoon. The unidentified officer was taken to San Luis Valley Health Regional Medical Center and was reportedly undergoing surgery when the city posted at 6:11 p.m. about the incident on Facebook. Another man was...
Alamosa Valley Courier

Massive law response to reported shooting

ALAMOSA– Dozens of law enforcement officers are currently on scene at a reported shooting incident in the 1300 block of Denver Avenue in south Alamosa. No details could be learned at this writing as to how many persons were involved or any possible injuries although at least one person was believed to have been transferred to SLV Health hospital.
Monte Vista Journal

Juvenile arrested at MVHS football game for allegedly possessing stolen gun

MONTE VISTA — A juvenile male from Alamosa was arrested Friday, Oct. 21, at the Monte Vista High School football game for allegedly possessing a stolen handgun, according to a press release issued over the weekend. Monte Vista Police Department officers contacted the 15-year-old Alamosa resident and reportedly found...
kydncountry.com

Alamosa Girls Win Colorado State 3A Cross Country Championship

Those flashing lights you saw from a fire truck and police car in Alamosa on Saturday weren’t a public emergency… it was a triumphant escort for the Alamosa Girls Cross Country team after they won the Colorado State Championship in Colorado Springs!. Alamosa defeated defending champion The Classical...
