ALAMOSA– An Alamosa police officer is reportedly undergoing surgery after being shot twice around 4:10 p.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of Denver Avenue in south Alamosa. APD officers were responding to a report of a fight/disturbance when a juvenile suspect produced a handgun and shot the officer who was taken to SLV Health. Officers also found an adult male who had been shot near the location of where the Alamosa officer was shot. He was rushed to San Luis Valley Health Regional Medical Center and is currently undergoing surgery.

ALAMOSA, CO ・ 4 DAYS AGO