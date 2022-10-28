Read full article on original website
Alamosa Valley Courier
APD provides update on shooting of APD officer, adult male on Thursday
ALAMOSA — Alamosa Police Department Chief Ken Anderson held a press conference Friday morning to provide updates on the shooting of an Alamosa police officer and adult male on Thursday afternoon. According to Anderson, at 4:10 p.m., officers responded to the report of a fight in progress in the...
Alamosa officer shot Thursday stable, communicating, chief says
Authorities in Alamosa said the police officer who was shot Thursday is stable and communicating at a hospital along the Front Range and the man who was shot remains in critical condition.
Alamosa police officer, man shot; juvenile in custody
Two people, including an Alamosa police officer, were rushed into surgery after they were shot Thursday afternoon, the Alamosa Police Department said. A juvenile was taken into custody.
Alamosa Valley Courier
APD officer shot twice in Thursday incident
ALAMOSA– An Alamosa police officer is reportedly undergoing surgery after being shot twice around 4:10 p.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of Denver Avenue in south Alamosa. APD officers were responding to a report of a fight/disturbance when a juvenile suspect produced a handgun and shot the officer who was taken to SLV Health. Officers also found an adult male who had been shot near the location of where the Alamosa officer was shot. He was rushed to San Luis Valley Health Regional Medical Center and is currently undergoing surgery.
CBS News
Alamosa officer shot by juvenile, in surgery
A juvenile suspect shot an Alamosa Police Department officer who responded to a disturbance call Thursday afternoon. The unidentified officer was taken to San Luis Valley Health Regional Medical Center and was reportedly undergoing surgery when the city posted at 6:11 p.m. about the incident on Facebook. Another man was...
Alamosa Valley Courier
Massive law response to reported shooting
ALAMOSA– Dozens of law enforcement officers are currently on scene at a reported shooting incident in the 1300 block of Denver Avenue in south Alamosa. No details could be learned at this writing as to how many persons were involved or any possible injuries although at least one person was believed to have been transferred to SLV Health hospital.
Monte Vista Journal
kydncountry.com
