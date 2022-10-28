Read full article on original website
Dollar General and Kroger Close in Nearby Areas: Customers Concerned Over Lack of OptionsJoel EisenbergIndianapolis, IN
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Indianapolis Cop Indicted Grand Jury After Bodycam Footage Showed Him Stamp Black Man’s Face: REPORTSShameel ShamsIndianapolis, IN
Student from Lebanon arrested after making 'joke' threat against Western Boone SchoolsShamsBoone County, IN
readthereporter.com
Soccer: Noblesville boys & girls sweep at state finals
INDIANAPOLIS – The mood was celebratory and the smiles were big, but the players on the Noblesville boys soccer team had to hustle off the field minutes after defending their Class 3A state championship by beating Columbus North 1-0 on Saturday. They had another game to watch, after all....
readthereporter.com
Volleyball: HSE sweeps Lake Central, grabs ticket to state finals
The Hamilton Southeastern volleyball team is heading back to the IHSAA state finals. The Royals punched their ticket to Ball State’s Worthen Arena by sweeping Lake Central Saturday afternoon at the Class 4A north semi-state at Frankfort’s Case Arena. Southeastern won 25-15, 25-13, 25-23. Royals coach Jason Young...
readthereporter.com
My 2022 volleyball season
The Sheridan Student Column is brought to readers by Sheridan High School’s 10th grade English class, taught by Abby Williams. After some serious struggles last year in our volleyball season, we have made substantial improvements this year as a team. In our 2021 volleyball season, I was a freshman....
readthereporter.com
Millers quench sectional thirst
NOBLESVILLE – On Friday night, there was a lot at stake for the Noblesville Millers football team and they knew it would be a tall task as they faced yet another Hoosier Crossroads Conference opponent in the state tournament. The Millers used a dominant rushing attack in the first...
cbs4indy.com
High School Football: Sectional Semifinals
INDIANAPOLIS – All six classes hit the field on Friday night as the state football tournament moves in the sectional semifinal round. Hamilton Southeastern looks to take another step forward towards completing a perfect season as the Royals welcome Fort Wayne Homestead. Westfield aims to knock off Carmel in...
readthereporter.com
Noblesville girls capture first-ever cross country state championship
The weather couldn’t have been more favorable for the IHSAA cross country state championships at the LaVern Gibson Championship Cross Country course Saturday in Terre Haute. Sunny skies and seasonably warm fall temperatures gave runners from across the state the perfect weather to compete for state championships, both as a team and individuals.
wrtv.com
Indiana high school football scores and highlights: State Tournament Continues
INDIANAPOLIS — Watch highlights from the opening round of the tournament of Indiana high school football's 2022 season in the video player above. See all of the high school football scores below. Scores:. CLASS 6A. Sectional 2. Warsaw 14, Elkhart 9. Sectional 3. Fishers 49, Ft. Wayne Northrop 7.
readthereporter.com
HSE remains unbeaten in shutout over Homestead
Hamilton Southeastern kept its unbeaten season rolling on Friday, cruising to a 35-0 win over visiting Homestead in a Class 6A Sectional 3 semi-final game. The No. 1-ranked Royals steadily built their lead over the Spartans, going up 14-0 after one quarter. Donovan Hamilton broke the ice by catching a 34-yard touchdown pass from Ty Bradle.
readthereporter.com
Guerin Catholic takes another victory lap on the road at Tippecanoe Valley
Guerin Catholic won another sectional road game on Friday, as the Class 3A No. 9 Golden Eagles beat Tippecanoe Valley 34-14 in the Sectional 28 semi-finals. After a scoreless first quarter, Guerin Catholic got on the board in the second period with a 39-yard touchdown run by Justin Zdobylak. The Vikings answered with a 10-yard touchdown throw, but GC delivered on a 66-yard scoring pass from Malcolm Houze to Harrison Miller. That gave Guerin a 13-7 lead going into halftime.
readthereporter.com
Huskies fall to Bishop Chatard
Hamilton Heights saw its football season come to an end on Friday, as the host Huskies fell to Class 3A No. 3 Bishop Chatard 41-14 in the semi-finals of Sectional 28. The Trojans quickly got up 14-0 on Heights during the first six minutes of the first quarter. “They got...
readthereporter.com
Fishers takes care of business on the road at Fort Wayne
Fishers went to Fort Wayne for its Class 6A Sectional 3 semi-final game on Friday, and came home with a 49-7 victory. The Tigers were in control for the entire game, leading 28-0 after the first quarter. Khobie Martin scored two touchdowns for Fishers on a 14-yard run and a seven-yard run. Bennett Gorak added a 14-yard score, and Noah McPeek caught a six-yard scoring pass from Lucas Minns.
Home Team Friday: Gibson Southern vs. Owen Valley
SPENCER, Ind. (WEHT) Gibson Southern – 21 Owen Valley – 28
WISH-TV
8 spirited high schools named finalists for 2022 WISH-TV Zone Banner
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – During the football season, high schools in central Indiana have battled for the 2022 WISH-TV Zone Banner presented by Crew Carwash. The schools competed for the best student section. After weeks of watching school spirit on display in high school football, the eight finalists were announced...
LIVE BLOG: Follow Indiana's Exhibition Game With Marian in Real Time
Indiana basketball is back, and it all starts on Saturday with an exhibition game against Marian University, an NAIA school from Indianapolis. Here is our live blog, which will keep you up to date on all the news and views in real time live from press row.
Former IU basketball star James Blackmon Jr. hosts basketball camp in Fort Wayne
Every participant received a camp t-shirt, a poster autographed by Blackmon, a picture with Blackmon, and pizza after the session.
Groundbreaking ceremony held for Carmel's first mosque
CARMEL, Ind. — The beginning of construction for Carmel's first mosque was marked Saturday with a groundbreaking ceremony, which included comments from community leaders, food, prayer and socializing. Carmel Mayor James Brainard, Indiana Congressman Andre Carson, State Senator Fady Qaddoura and faith leaders from Indianapolis and surrounding communities attended...
Current Publishing
Carmel in brief — November 1, 2022
Early voting sites in Carmel – Early voting is under way at several sites in Hamilton County. In Carmel, voters can cast an early ballot from 2 to 7 p.m. Nov. 2-3 and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 4-5 at Mercy Road Church, 2381 Pointe Pkwy. and the Jill Perelman Pavilion, 3000 W. 116th St. Learn more at hamiltoncounty.in.gov/1399/Vote-Early—In-Person.
readthereporter.com
Holiday home tour returns to Carmel
Tickets are on sale now for the Carmel Clay Historical Society’s largest fundraiser. Take a Mid-Century Modern tour of four homes on Dec. 2 and 3 in Eden Glen and Woodland Springs in Carmel, including three designed by self-taught Carmel architect Avriel Shull. Buses will be available to drop off and pick up at each home.
Dine at the Most Haunted Restaurant in Indiana
You can wine and dine with some paranormal guests at this haunted restaurant in Indiana. Typically when you go out to eat, you are mainly concerned with what to order off of the menu. However, there are some establishments throughout the country where you might have to also consider that you might be joined by some uninvited guests. There are a lot of restaurants that are known for their food, as well as their haunted past.
readthereporter.com
Who wrote The War of the Worlds?
– On their return from their famous expedition, William Clark and Meriwether Lewis stopped in Vincennes. During their three-year journey, they had explored lands of the Louisiana Purchase and the Pacific Northwest. In Vincennes, they drafted a letter to send to President Thomas Jefferson in Washington. 1903 – Two trains...
