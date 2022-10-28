Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Herald & Review
Decatur scares up treats at Millikin's Boo at MU
DECATUR — The spidery art of arachnid limb attachment requires lots of helping human hands, and the absence of bad weather is clearly a big plus as well. Happily for 5-year-old Alesa Aldridge, she boasted all of the above at Millikin University’s Boo at MU Trunk or Treat event Sunday afternoon.
Herald & Review
Photos: Harvest Day at Clinton Elementary School
Harvest Day educated students about a variety of topics including dairy farms, beavers, life of a pumpkin, clean soil and water and tractors. The students also got to parade around and show off Halloween outfits.
Herald & Review
Fairfield slips past Virden North Mac 20-19
The cardiac kids of Fairfield unleashed every advantage to outlast Virden North Mac 20-19 on October 29 in Illinois football. Virden North Mac authored a promising start, taking a 13-0 advantage over Fairfield at the end of the first quarter. Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second quarter,...
Herald & Review
Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin unloads on Spring Valley Hall 55-6
Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 55-6 win over Spring Valley Hall in Illinois high school football on October 28. Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin drew first blood by forging a 27-0 margin over Spring Valley Hall after the first quarter. The Cyclones registered...
Herald & Review
Metamora rides to cruise-control win over Jacksonville 68-34
Metamora delivered all the smoke to disorient Jacksonville and flew away with a 68-34 win on October 29 in Illinois football action. The first quarter gave Metamora a 16-8 lead over Jacksonville. The Redbirds opened a narrow 32-21 gap over the Crimsons at the intermission. Metamora pulled to a 54-27...
Herald & Review
Decatur Lutheran mows down Martinsville 86-54
Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Decatur Lutheran broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 86-54 explosion on Martinsville at Martinsville High on October 28 in Illinois football action. In recent action on October 15, Martinsville faced off against Champaign St. Thomas More and...
Herald & Review
Watch now: Pritzker, Durbin rally Central Illinois Democrats
SPRINGFIELD — Gov. J.B. Pritzker fired up Democrats in Central Illinois on Saturday evening, urging a strong get-out-the-vote effort from the party faithful assembled in the final 10 days until Election Day. Pritzker, speaking at the Illinois AFL-CIO headquarters in Springfield, was joined by Sen. Dick Durbin, 13th Congressional...
Herald & Review
Jacksonville Routt Catholic takes victory lap past Villa Grove 41-15
Jacksonville Routt Catholic stomped on Villa Grove 41-15 at Jacksonville Routt Catholic High on October 29 in Illinois football action. Recently on October 15, Villa Grove squared off with Kansas Tri-County Coop in a football game. For a full recap, click here. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream,...
Herald & Review
Decatur mom denies battering son with belt
DECATUR — A Decatur woman is denying battery charges after police said she punished her 4-year-old son with a severe beating with a belt because he tried to administer multiple oral doses of penicillin to his 9-month-old sister. Victoria T. Adams, 30, appeared Wednesday in Macon County Circuit Court...
Herald & Review
IHSA playoffs Round 1 rewind: ALAH's Kaden Feagin has huge game as the Knights advance
ARTHUR — Everyone knows that the Illinois football team is getting a powerful rusher when Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond’s Kaden Feagin joins the roster next season. But during Saturday’s Class 2A Round 1 playoff game, Feagin turned heads in the passing game, accounting for six total touchdowns as the No. 10-seeded Knights beat No. 7 Vandalia on the road, 41-34.
Herald & Review
Belleville Althoff Catholic's authoritative start keys victory over Shelbyville 38-34
Belleville Althoff Catholic broke in front early and tripped Shelbyville for a 38-34 win in an Illinois high school football matchup. Belleville Althoff Catholic opened with a 31-8 advantage over Shelbyville through the first quarter. Neither squad could muster points in the second quarter. Shelbyville took the lead 34-31 to...
Herald & Review
Oct. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. For the drive home in Decatur: Partly cloudy skies. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Decatur will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Herald & Review
Watch now: Size, age don't matter when it comes to self-defense
DECATUR — Never underestimate the power of the quiet, small or young ones. Sun-Yoon Karas is a 13-year-old award winning jiu-jitsu competitor. She also uses her knowledge to train other students and conducts a free self-defense class for women. “It takes a lot of dedication,” she said. “You have...
Herald & Review
Macon County Environmental Council to host energy discussion
DECATUR — Guest speakers Mark and Tammy Allen, owners of Autumn Mill Farm in Argenta, will discuss their experiences with residential solar, wind and geothermal energy during the Macon County Community Environmental Council Quarterly Environmental Forum. The forum will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, at the...
Herald & Review
Check out all of the H&R area volleyball teams competing in the sectional semifinals on Monday
Seven Herald & Review area volleyball teams captured regional titles last week in the playoffs and are moving on to the sectional semifinals on Monday. Winners will continue on to Wednesday's sectional championship matches and then super-sectionals will take place on Friday, Nov. 4. The state finals will be held Fri.-Sat., Nov. 11-12 at Redbird Arena in Normal on the campus of Illinois State University.
Herald & Review
Decatur says goodbye to Fire House 3
DECATUR — Keith Wilson and his siblings were a few of the young family members allowed to roam through Decatur’s Fire Station 3 near Fairview Park nearly 30 years ago. “We were here quite often, since we lived on this side of town,” he said. The Wilson...
Herald & Review
Sesser-Valier/Waltonville Co-op shuts off the power on Moweaqua Central A&M 49-12
Sesser-Valier/Waltonville Co-op put on an offensive clinic to extinguish Moweaqua Central A&M for a 49-12 victory during this Illinois football game. Sesser-Valier/Waltonville Co-op darted in front of Moweaqua Central A&M 7-0 to begin the second quarter. The Red Devils fought to a 28-12 intermission margin at the Raiders' expense. Sesser-Valier/Waltonville...
Herald & Review
Extension sought for Clinton, Dresden nuclear power plants
CLINTON — The operator of the Clinton and Dresden nuclear power plants plans to ask the federal government to extend its license to operate the plants for another 20 years. If approved by the Nuclear Regulatory Commission, the extensions would allow Constellation to operate Clinton Power Station until 2047, Unit 2 of Dresden Generation Station until 2049 and Unit 3 of Dresden Generating Station until 2051, the company said Monday.
Herald & Review
Busy 24 hours in a busy year for Harristown firefighters
HARRISTOWN — Life can get pretty heated in the Harristown Fire Protection District, but one recent stretch of calls in less than 24 hours pushed the volunteer department pretty hard, even by their hectic standards. The first alarm came Friday afternoon in the 800 block of U.S. 51 when...
Herald & Review
View from above: Breese Central's quick lead takes Mt. Zion out of its game 21-18
Breese Central broke in front early and tripped Mt. Zion for a 21-18 win in an Illinois high school football matchup. Breese Central drew first blood by forging a 14-3 margin over Mt. Zion after the first quarter. Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second quarter. The dynamic...
