Dollar General and Kroger Close in Nearby Areas: Customers Concerned Over Lack of OptionsJoel EisenbergIndianapolis, IN
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Indianapolis Cop Indicted Grand Jury After Bodycam Footage Showed Him Stamp Black Man’s Face: REPORTSShameel ShamsIndianapolis, IN
Student from Lebanon arrested after making 'joke' threat against Western Boone SchoolsShamsBoone County, IN
readthereporter.com
Soccer: Noblesville boys & girls sweep at state finals
INDIANAPOLIS – The mood was celebratory and the smiles were big, but the players on the Noblesville boys soccer team had to hustle off the field minutes after defending their Class 3A state championship by beating Columbus North 1-0 on Saturday. They had another game to watch, after all....
readthereporter.com
My 2022 volleyball season
The Sheridan Student Column is brought to readers by Sheridan High School’s 10th grade English class, taught by Abby Williams. After some serious struggles last year in our volleyball season, we have made substantial improvements this year as a team. In our 2021 volleyball season, I was a freshman....
Photos: Brownsburg thumps Ben Davis to advance
INDIANAPOLIS — Brownsburg’s aura of invincibility was supposedly shattered after a loss at Hamilton Southeastern two weeks ago. The Bulldogs were no longer unbeaten, they surrendered their No. 1 ranking in Class 6A and, adding to the perceived postseason uncertainty, quarterback Jayden Whitaker ...
readthereporter.com
Volleyball: HSE sweeps Lake Central, grabs ticket to state finals
The Hamilton Southeastern volleyball team is heading back to the IHSAA state finals. The Royals punched their ticket to Ball State’s Worthen Arena by sweeping Lake Central Saturday afternoon at the Class 4A north semi-state at Frankfort’s Case Arena. Southeastern won 25-15, 25-13, 25-23. Royals coach Jason Young...
cbs4indy.com
High School Football: Sectional Semifinals
INDIANAPOLIS – All six classes hit the field on Friday night as the state football tournament moves in the sectional semifinal round. Hamilton Southeastern looks to take another step forward towards completing a perfect season as the Royals welcome Fort Wayne Homestead. Westfield aims to knock off Carmel in...
readthereporter.com
Noblesville girls capture first-ever cross country state championship
The weather couldn’t have been more favorable for the IHSAA cross country state championships at the LaVern Gibson Championship Cross Country course Saturday in Terre Haute. Sunny skies and seasonably warm fall temperatures gave runners from across the state the perfect weather to compete for state championships, both as a team and individuals.
Cridge & Mathison win cross country titles
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Lily Cridge from Indianapolis Bishop Chatard and Kole Mathison from Carmel won the girls and boys cross country state championship races on Saturday at Lavern Gibson. Here are the top 25 finishers for the girls and boys: Girls 1 248 Lily Cridge (12) Indianapolis Bishop Chatard 3:03 3:29 3:28 3:36 […]
readthereporter.com
Guerin Catholic takes another victory lap on the road at Tippecanoe Valley
Guerin Catholic won another sectional road game on Friday, as the Class 3A No. 9 Golden Eagles beat Tippecanoe Valley 34-14 in the Sectional 28 semi-finals. After a scoreless first quarter, Guerin Catholic got on the board in the second period with a 39-yard touchdown run by Justin Zdobylak. The Vikings answered with a 10-yard touchdown throw, but GC delivered on a 66-yard scoring pass from Malcolm Houze to Harrison Miller. That gave Guerin a 13-7 lead going into halftime.
WISH-TV
8 spirited high schools named finalists for 2022 WISH-TV Zone Banner
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – During the football season, high schools in central Indiana have battled for the 2022 WISH-TV Zone Banner presented by Crew Carwash. The schools competed for the best student section. After weeks of watching school spirit on display in high school football, the eight finalists were announced...
wrtv.com
Indiana high school football scores and highlights: State Tournament Continues
INDIANAPOLIS — Watch highlights from the opening round of the tournament of Indiana high school football's 2022 season in the video player above. See all of the high school football scores below. Scores:. CLASS 6A. Sectional 2. Warsaw 14, Elkhart 9. Sectional 3. Fishers 49, Ft. Wayne Northrop 7.
readthereporter.com
Fishers takes care of business on the road at Fort Wayne
Fishers went to Fort Wayne for its Class 6A Sectional 3 semi-final game on Friday, and came home with a 49-7 victory. The Tigers were in control for the entire game, leading 28-0 after the first quarter. Khobie Martin scored two touchdowns for Fishers on a 14-yard run and a seven-yard run. Bennett Gorak added a 14-yard score, and Noah McPeek caught a six-yard scoring pass from Lucas Minns.
LIVE BLOG: Follow Indiana's Exhibition Game With Marian in Real Time
Indiana basketball is back, and it all starts on Saturday with an exhibition game against Marian University, an NAIA school from Indianapolis. Here is our live blog, which will keep you up to date on all the news and views in real time live from press row.
WTHI
Indiana Cross Country State Finals
XC State Finals from LaVern Gibson. Noblesville Girls capture the Team State Championship.
readthereporter.com
Carmel Sister Cities presidents attend International Citizen of the Year awards
On Oct. 18, the International Center, located in Indianapolis, honored Olympic gold medalist, philanthropist and Indiana resident Tamika Catchings as the 2022 International Citizen of the Year. The presidents of the four Carmel Sister Cities organizations were in attendance and Peter Kirkwood, Chief of Protocol for The International Center, arranged for the representative country flags to be placed by each president.
Dine at the Most Haunted Restaurant in Indiana
You can wine and dine with some paranormal guests at this haunted restaurant in Indiana. Typically when you go out to eat, you are mainly concerned with what to order off of the menu. However, there are some establishments throughout the country where you might have to also consider that you might be joined by some uninvited guests. There are a lot of restaurants that are known for their food, as well as their haunted past.
a-z-animals.com
The Absolute Best Camping Near Indianapolis
Over 6.6 million people call Indiana, commonly known as the Hoosier State, home. A fantastic site for those wishing to enjoy nature, the state preserves 4.7 million acres of forestland and 4.6 million acres of timberland. For the most part, Indiana’s fantastic campgrounds are located less than 100 miles from Indianapolis. You’re in luck if you’re anywhere close to Indiana.
wamwamfm.com
Tonya Renee Bullock
Tonya Renee Bullock, 49, of Indianapolis, Indiana, joined the Lord on Friday, October 21, 2022. Tonya was born on June 28, 1973 in Washington, Indiana. She is the daughter of Ronald Bullock and Ingrid Franklin Mielke, both currently of Indianapolis. She was the oldest of 3 children and spent her...
readthereporter.com
Noblesville student gets tech repair experience
A few months ago, Noblesville High School student Aaron Pharis approached Noble Geeks Computer and Phone Repair Center about an internship opportunity. Owner Nik Roberts said he was thrilled to show someone the ropes of technology and inspire a young mind. “It’s something I want to go for in college,”...
readthereporter.com
Holiday home tour returns to Carmel
Tickets are on sale now for the Carmel Clay Historical Society’s largest fundraiser. Take a Mid-Century Modern tour of four homes on Dec. 2 and 3 in Eden Glen and Woodland Springs in Carmel, including three designed by self-taught Carmel architect Avriel Shull. Buses will be available to drop off and pick up at each home.
readthereporter.com
Who wrote The War of the Worlds?
– On their return from their famous expedition, William Clark and Meriwether Lewis stopped in Vincennes. During their three-year journey, they had explored lands of the Louisiana Purchase and the Pacific Northwest. In Vincennes, they drafted a letter to send to President Thomas Jefferson in Washington. 1903 – Two trains...
