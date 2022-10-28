Read full article on original website
Noblesville girls capture first-ever cross country state championship
The weather couldn’t have been more favorable for the IHSAA cross country state championships at the LaVern Gibson Championship Cross Country course Saturday in Terre Haute. Sunny skies and seasonably warm fall temperatures gave runners from across the state the perfect weather to compete for state championships, both as a team and individuals.
Volleyball: HSE sweeps Lake Central, grabs ticket to state finals
The Hamilton Southeastern volleyball team is heading back to the IHSAA state finals. The Royals punched their ticket to Ball State’s Worthen Arena by sweeping Lake Central Saturday afternoon at the Class 4A north semi-state at Frankfort’s Case Arena. Southeastern won 25-15, 25-13, 25-23. Royals coach Jason Young...
Soccer: Noblesville boys & girls sweep at state finals
INDIANAPOLIS – The mood was celebratory and the smiles were big, but the players on the Noblesville boys soccer team had to hustle off the field minutes after defending their Class 3A state championship by beating Columbus North 1-0 on Saturday. They had another game to watch, after all....
Guerin Catholic takes another victory lap on the road at Tippecanoe Valley
Guerin Catholic won another sectional road game on Friday, as the Class 3A No. 9 Golden Eagles beat Tippecanoe Valley 34-14 in the Sectional 28 semi-finals. After a scoreless first quarter, Guerin Catholic got on the board in the second period with a 39-yard touchdown run by Justin Zdobylak. The Vikings answered with a 10-yard touchdown throw, but GC delivered on a 66-yard scoring pass from Malcolm Houze to Harrison Miller. That gave Guerin a 13-7 lead going into halftime.
My 2022 volleyball season
The Sheridan Student Column is brought to readers by Sheridan High School’s 10th grade English class, taught by Abby Williams. After some serious struggles last year in our volleyball season, we have made substantial improvements this year as a team. In our 2021 volleyball season, I was a freshman....
Fishers takes care of business on the road at Fort Wayne
Fishers went to Fort Wayne for its Class 6A Sectional 3 semi-final game on Friday, and came home with a 49-7 victory. The Tigers were in control for the entire game, leading 28-0 after the first quarter. Khobie Martin scored two touchdowns for Fishers on a 14-yard run and a seven-yard run. Bennett Gorak added a 14-yard score, and Noah McPeek caught a six-yard scoring pass from Lucas Minns.
Carmel Sister Cities presidents attend International Citizen of the Year awards
On Oct. 18, the International Center, located in Indianapolis, honored Olympic gold medalist, philanthropist and Indiana resident Tamika Catchings as the 2022 International Citizen of the Year. The presidents of the four Carmel Sister Cities organizations were in attendance and Peter Kirkwood, Chief of Protocol for The International Center, arranged for the representative country flags to be placed by each president.
Millers quench sectional thirst
NOBLESVILLE – On Friday night, there was a lot at stake for the Noblesville Millers football team and they knew it would be a tall task as they faced yet another Hoosier Crossroads Conference opponent in the state tournament. The Millers used a dominant rushing attack in the first...
Two Westfield police officers recognized
Congratulations are in order for two Westfield police officers. Lt. Rob Dine (left) recently surpassed 20 years of full-time law enforcement, with more of than 16 of those at the Westfield Police Department. Sgt. Jackie Carter (right) recently completed the Certified Public Supervisor program through Ball State University.
Holiday home tour returns to Carmel
Tickets are on sale now for the Carmel Clay Historical Society’s largest fundraiser. Take a Mid-Century Modern tour of four homes on Dec. 2 and 3 in Eden Glen and Woodland Springs in Carmel, including three designed by self-taught Carmel architect Avriel Shull. Buses will be available to drop off and pick up at each home.
Noblesville student gets tech repair experience
A few months ago, Noblesville High School student Aaron Pharis approached Noble Geeks Computer and Phone Repair Center about an internship opportunity. Owner Nik Roberts said he was thrilled to show someone the ropes of technology and inspire a young mind. “It’s something I want to go for in college,”...
Fishers, meet your neighbor: Sgt. Cesar Rodriguez
Sergeant Cesar Rodriguez has been a member of the Fishers Police Department since 2011. Throughout his time with the department, he has served in many roles, such as Field Training Officer, Honor Guard Member, and Evidence Technician. He now works in the Investigations Division, which provides investigative and specialized services to the City of Fishers.
Noblesville parent: A vote for Forgey supports excellence, progress & kindness
Letters to the Editor do not reflect the opinions of The Reporter, its publisher or its staff. You can submit your own Letter to the Editor by email to [email protected]. Please include your phone number and city of residence. The Reporter will publish one letter per person per week.
Carmel kids salute our country’s heroes
Members of the Carmel Arts Council and local Veterans took part in the City of Carmel Veterans Day student poster and essay contest judging earlier this week. Over 50 essays were submitted by students from Carmel’s middle schools and 45 posters from local elementary schools. Winners will be announced...
Democrats come to Carmel to cap off Contract with Women state tour
Many Democratic office holders, candidates, and their supporters came together Friday evening at the Hamilton County Democratic Party headquarters in Carmel, located at 182 W. Carmel Drive. The event concluded the Contract with Women tour, a statewide effort calling on all Democrats, Republicans, and Independents to sign a pledge to...
Noblesville author welcomes history lovers at book signing
Noblesville author Kevin Yaney conducted a book signing on Thursday at the offices of Adler Attorneys in downtown Noblesville. Yaney recently published a trilogy of Civil War-era historical fiction titled The Fourth of July. The trilogy tells the story of Louisa McLain and her two sons, George and Will. Sixty years after the war, on the Fourth of July, Louisa is in a nursing home, reading letters her sons sent her during the conflict. As the story unfolds, it is discovered that both George and Will were recruited as Union spies. They were sent perilously behind enemy lines, dressed as Confederate soldiers. They also became part of the abolitionists’ movement through the Underground Railroad, running slaves out of the South to freedom.
Noblesville voter: Kiser & Ray will “refocus on what is essential” in schools
Letters to the Editor do not reflect the opinions of The Reporter, its publisher or its staff. You can submit your own Letter to the Editor by email to [email protected]. Please include your phone number and city of residence. The Reporter will publish one letter per person per week.
Hamilton Hills Church makes generous donation to Fishers PD
Fishers Police Department thanks everyone from Hamilton Hills Church for their very generous donation. Police Chief Ed Gebhart said his department plans to use the donation to purchase additional safety equipment for officers as well as further fund the agency’s mental health initiatives.
Heroes Run for chance to help local kids
On Saturday morning, Oct. 29, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Community Foundation held its annual Heroes Run to help fund the Shop with Kids Christmas Event. Saturday’s participants had the option for a 10K run, a 5K walk or run, a one-mile walk or virtual participation. The Foundation is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization creating opportunities for the community and law enforcement to support each other. Your donations help support those less fortunate in our community, support the department’s hard-working employees, and build strong relationships in our community.
United Way of Central Indiana launches interactive data dashboard
Impact United Dashboard shows community need, response of United Way’s partners. This week, United Way of Central Indiana launched a new interactive data tool that highlights the needs of the community and how United Way’s partners are working to address those challenges. United Way has long collected and...
