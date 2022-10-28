Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
SFGate
Shark knocks surfer off board 100 yards from shore
PACIFIC GROVE (BCN) A shark interacted with a surfer in the Monterey County city of Pacific Grove on Monday, police there said. At approximately 5:17 p.m., a surfer off Otter Point encountered a shark approximately 100 yards from the shore. The shark grazed and bumped the board, throwing the surfer off of it. The surfer paddled to shore uninjured, police said.
‘Extremely rare’ bird mysteriously migrates to Marin
"For reasons that we're not quite sure yet, this one decided to fly west."
Bay Area's Great America theme park is closing, but some are planning to resurrect it
California's Great America will close sometime in the next decade after being sold.
SFGate
Postmaster General Installs New Postmasters In San Leandro, Fairfield, Antioch
U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy installed new postmasters for three Bay Area cities this week. Ernesto Avila becomes the 26th postmaster for Antioch. Lynnette Hill, a 16-year U.S. Postal Service employee, is now Fairfield's new postmaster. And, Tracy Tan is now the new postmaster for San Leandro. Avila, Hill and...
Six creepy Bay Area stories to start off Halloween weekend
From a haunted Toys R Us to a cursed apartment on Lombard Street, here are the Bay Area's most hair-raising tales.
Parts of Bay Area could get half an inch of rain Tuesday, forecasters say
A cold front forecast to hit the Bay Area on Tuesday may be a little wetter than expected.
SFGate
Delays On Interstate-80 Following Collision
A traffic collision on Interstate-80 in Solano County Monday morning has westbound lanes closed west of Dixon Avenue. California Highway Patrol Solano County tweeted at 6:48 a.m. that the collision involved minor injuries. Drivers are being advised to take alternate routes if possible and expect delays in the area. Copyright...
SFGate
Person Attempts Suicide On Bart Tracks Friday Night
SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) BART's Balboa Park Station was briefly closed Friday evening due to a medical emergency, according to the transit station. Train control reported a man underneath the train at the station. Sergeants, firefighters and multiple police officers arrived on scene to search for the victim. Witnesses reported seeing...
Waves up to 19 feet tall to pound SF Bay Area beaches
Huge waves are expected to create dangerous conditions at Bay Area beaches on Monday.
SFGate
Sneaker Waves Nearly 20 Feet High Expected Along Coast Monday
Large and potentially dangerous sneaker waves are expected Monday from Point Reyes to Big Sur, according to the National Weather Service. A beach hazard statement from the Weather Service covers beaches from Sonoma County to Monterey County, with an emphasis on north-facing beaches. Large swells with waves between 13 and...
Four arrested on suspicion of robbery at Bay Area bakery, grocery store
A 21-year-old man and three minors, ages 14 to 17, were arrested Tuesday.
Bay Area to see rain, coldest weather of the season so far next week
A cold front from Canada is expected to dive down into the Bay Area next week, bringing rain and and the coldest weather of the season so far.
SFGate
Suspect in murder-for-hire of Oakland dentist dies in jail
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — A 73-year-old man arrested on suspicion of hiring someone to kill his longtime girlfriend, a prominent San Francisco Bay Area dentist, died by suicide while in police custody, authorities said. The fatal shooting of Lili Xu, 60, last August in Oakland was believed at the...
SFGate
Traffic Collision Has City Streets Blocked Saturday Afternoon
SAN BRUNO (BCN) Some city streets in San Bruno are blocked late Saturday afternoon due to a traffic collision, according to police there. The incident is in the intersection of San Bruno and San Mateo avenues, as of 5 p.m. Police are asking motorists to avoid this area until further...
SFGate
The story behind The Avenue, the Bay Area's only 365-day-a-year Halloween bar
This article was originally published on Oct. 26, 2019. Curtis and Tana Howard have one rule: No planning for Halloween until the end of August. That rule, however, is often broken. “We wake up in the morning and it’s the first thing we start thinking about,” said Tana.
SF restaurants are raising prices amid inflation. But one place just lowered theirs.
"What if I actually dropped prices?" mused the restaurant's owner.
SFGate
Road Closure For Two Weeks Coming Next Week Due To Construction Project
SALINAS (BCN) A Salinas street that will be closed for two weeks beginning Tuesday will affect hundreds of residents in one part of the city. Circle Road will be closed Tuesday for two weeks to allow for utility work being conducted for a construction project at 331 Sanborn Rd. The...
SFGate
Police Investigating 2 Overnight Shootings Involving Multiple Victims
San Jose Police responded to two shootings overnight Saturday involving multiple victims. The first shooting involved two victims and was reported at 11:26 p.m. Saturday on the 700-block of Kaufmann Court, according to the police department. Both were taken to local hospitals. In another shooting reported at 12:45 a.m. Sunday,...
SFGate
Update: Local Officials Look To Rebuild Sheriff's Office As Sheriff Laurie Smith Retires Amid Civil Corruption Trial
Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith announced Monday she would retire, as a jury deliberates a verdict in a civil corruption trial involving jail mismanagement and a "pay-to-play" scheme involving gun permits issued by her office. Undersheriff Ken Binder will take over as acting sheriff, Smith office said in a...
Comments / 0