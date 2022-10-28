ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanford, CA

SFGate

Shark knocks surfer off board 100 yards from shore

PACIFIC GROVE (BCN) A shark interacted with a surfer in the Monterey County city of Pacific Grove on Monday, police there said. At approximately 5:17 p.m., a surfer off Otter Point encountered a shark approximately 100 yards from the shore. The shark grazed and bumped the board, throwing the surfer off of it. The surfer paddled to shore uninjured, police said.
PACIFIC GROVE, CA
SFGate

Delays On Interstate-80 Following Collision

A traffic collision on Interstate-80 in Solano County Monday morning has westbound lanes closed west of Dixon Avenue. California Highway Patrol Solano County tweeted at 6:48 a.m. that the collision involved minor injuries. Drivers are being advised to take alternate routes if possible and expect delays in the area. Copyright...
SOLANO COUNTY, CA
SFGate

Person Attempts Suicide On Bart Tracks Friday Night

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) BART's Balboa Park Station was briefly closed Friday evening due to a medical emergency, according to the transit station. Train control reported a man underneath the train at the station. Sergeants, firefighters and multiple police officers arrived on scene to search for the victim. Witnesses reported seeing...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

Sneaker Waves Nearly 20 Feet High Expected Along Coast Monday

Large and potentially dangerous sneaker waves are expected Monday from Point Reyes to Big Sur, according to the National Weather Service. A beach hazard statement from the Weather Service covers beaches from Sonoma County to Monterey County, with an emphasis on north-facing beaches. Large swells with waves between 13 and...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
SFGate

Suspect in murder-for-hire of Oakland dentist dies in jail

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — A 73-year-old man arrested on suspicion of hiring someone to kill his longtime girlfriend, a prominent San Francisco Bay Area dentist, died by suicide while in police custody, authorities said. The fatal shooting of Lili Xu, 60, last August in Oakland was believed at the...
OAKLAND, CA
SFGate

Traffic Collision Has City Streets Blocked Saturday Afternoon

SAN BRUNO (BCN) Some city streets in San Bruno are blocked late Saturday afternoon due to a traffic collision, according to police there. The incident is in the intersection of San Bruno and San Mateo avenues, as of 5 p.m. Police are asking motorists to avoid this area until further...
SAN BRUNO, CA
SFGate

Police Investigating 2 Overnight Shootings Involving Multiple Victims

San Jose Police responded to two shootings overnight Saturday involving multiple victims. The first shooting involved two victims and was reported at 11:26 p.m. Saturday on the 700-block of Kaufmann Court, according to the police department. Both were taken to local hospitals. In another shooting reported at 12:45 a.m. Sunday,...
SAN JOSE, CA

