kbbi.org
Monday Morning 10-31-22
Seldovia Village Tribe and the Cities of Seldovia and Homer formally established a three-way partnership at last Monday’s Homer City Council meeting. The production of the local morning newscast is made possible by the generous support of the Homer Foundation.
kbbi.org
Monday Evening 10-31-22
Seldovia Village Tribe and the Cities of Seldovia and Homer formally established a three-way partnership; experts warn Alaska hay farmers to plan for new normal of climate change. The production of the local evening newscast is made possible by the generous support of Duncan House Diner and Bay Realty. Originally...
