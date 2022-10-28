Man Wanted in Theft of Cards From Target

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police are seeking a man who stole merchandise from a Commack store in July.

A man stole Pokémon cards from Target, at 98 Veterans Memorial Highway, at 6:11 p.m. on July 31. The merchandise was valued at approximately $430. Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information should contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit a tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, using a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com.

All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.