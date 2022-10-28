ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffolk County, NY

Man Wanted in Theft of Cards From Target

By Pam Robinson
HuntingtonNow
HuntingtonNow
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lrZUA_0iphMKrD00

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police are seeking a man who stole merchandise from a Commack store in July.

A man stole Pokémon cards from Target, at 98 Veterans Memorial Highway, at 6:11 p.m. on July 31. The merchandise was valued at approximately $430. Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information should contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit a tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, using a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com.

All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.

2 Women Wanted in Theft From Target

Comments / 1

Related
TBR News Media

Oakdale man arrested for Commack bank robbery

Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney has announced the indictment of George Swanton, a 62-year-old man accused of robbing a Teacher’s Federal Credit Union in Commack earlier this month. “This defendant allegedly entered the bank, threatened a teller and decided to steal cash that did not belong to him...
COMMACK, NY
PIX11

Woman shot and killed in Long Island parking lot: police

CORAM, N.Y. (PIX11) — A woman was shot and killed in a parking lot on Long Island overnight, police said. The shooting happened in Coram in the rear parking lot at 24 Middle Country Road around 1:25 a.m. Saturday, according to the Suffolk County Police Department. Martina Thompson, 33, of East Patchogue, suffered a gunshot […]
CORAM, NY
PIX11

Park ranger shoots man wielding box cutter on Long Island: police

COPIAGUE, N.Y. (PIX11) — A Town of Babylon park ranger shot a man wielding a box cutter, seriously injuring the suspect on Saturday, police said. The shooting happened in Copiague at Tanner Park during a Superstorm Sandy remembrance event around 4:45 p.m., according to the Suffolk County Police Department. Prior to the shooting, someone had […]
COPIAGUE, NY
fox5ny.com

Cable repairman helped armed suspect escape police: Suffolk PD

LONG ISLAND - Police in Suffolk County have announced the indictments of two men, one who is accused of illegally possessing a gun and another, a repairman for Optimum cable who allegedly helped him escape from police. According to authorities, on June 22, members of the Suffolk County Police Department...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Armed, Dangerous Suspect Wanted In Bridgeport Murder Caught, Police Say

A man who was considered armed and dangerous and wanted for a stabbing homicide in Fairfield County has been apprehended by police. Lawrence Blue, age 45, of Bridgeport, was caught hours after the word went out on Saturday, Oct. 29, that he was wanted for the early morning stabbing death of 23-year-old Justice Hunter of Bridgeport, said Capt. Kevin Gilleran of the Bridgeport Police.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
PIX11

Three people injured in Queens shooting, police say

QUEENS (PIX11) — Three people were injured in a shooting in Queens Sunday afternoon, police said. Authorities responded to the incident at Archer Avenue and Sutphin Boulevard at around 1:45 p.m. The three victims — two men and a woman — were taken to hospital, police said. A 29-year-old man was shot in the buttocks […]
QUEENS, NY
HuntingtonNow

HuntingtonNow

Huntington, NY
2K+
Followers
989
Post
352K+
Views
ABOUT

We're a local news site, covering the town of Huntington, NY

 https://huntingtonnow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy