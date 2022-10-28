Read full article on original website
GOP seizes on voter hesitancy to attack EVs as costly to US
WASHINGTON — (AP) — Heading into next week's midterm elections, many Republican candidates are seeking to capitalize on voters' concerns about inflation by vilifying a key component of President Joe Biden's climate agenda: electric vehicles. On social media, in political ads and at campaign rallies, Republicans say Democrats'...
AP source: Biden to float windfall tax on energy producers
WASHINGTON — (AP) — President Joe Biden on Monday will raise the possibility of imposing a 'windfall tax' on energy companies, as his administration aims to combat high gas prices just days before the midterm elections. The White House said Biden will deliver remarks to respond ”to reports...
UMass poll: Significant numbers support ‘great replacement’ theory on immigration
"A disturbing proportion of the American public endorses this right-wing conspiracy theory." A racist conspiracy theory called the “great replacement” theory claims that immigrants threaten American “culture and identity.” A poll conducted by UMass Amherst found that one-third of Americans and two-thirds of Republicans agree. 37...
U.S. Rep. Richard E. Neal’s leadership, bipartisan approach still needed in Congress (Editorial)
For nearly 34 years, U.S. Rep. Richard E. Neal has consistently delivered for the citizens of the 1st Congressional District, bringing millions of dollars to Western Massachusetts, serving on important committees and giving voice to the needs of residents in his district. Never has this region had a greater need...
