FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

GOP seizes on voter hesitancy to attack EVs as costly to US

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Heading into next week's midterm elections, many Republican candidates are seeking to capitalize on voters' concerns about inflation by vilifying a key component of President Joe Biden's climate agenda: electric vehicles. On social media, in political ads and at campaign rallies, Republicans say Democrats'...
GEORGIA STATE
Boston

UMass poll: Significant numbers support ‘great replacement’ theory on immigration

"A disturbing proportion of the American public endorses this right-wing conspiracy theory." A racist conspiracy theory called the “great replacement” theory claims that immigrants threaten American “culture and identity.” A poll conducted by UMass Amherst found that one-third of Americans and two-thirds of Republicans agree. 37...
