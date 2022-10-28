Woman shot while driving in DeKalb County, police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police are investigating a shooting after a woman was struck by gunfire while driving.

Just before 10 p.m., police responded to the 1800 block of South Stone Mountain Lithonia Road in reference to a person shot. When they arrived, they found a woman in her late 30s had been shot.

The woman told police she was driving down Redan Road when she heard several gunshots. As she continued to drive, she began to feel a pain to her side. She was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries for treatment.

Homicide detectives are investigating. The investigation is ongoing.

