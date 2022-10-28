Read full article on original website
The New Balance 1500 Made in U.K. Receives an All-Black Makeover
Following Hypebeast’s sit-down with New Balance’s Senior EU Marketing Manager Joe Connolly in the brand’s notorious Flimby factory, New Balance is gearing up to introduce fresh additions to its locally-produced Made in U.K. line, which now sees an all-new black-out take. A diverse material range enhances the...
The Nike Air Max 97 Receives the "Teddy Bear" Treatment
Is slated to release a teddy bear-themed collection later this year, following official images of a Dunk Low adorned by cozy brown tones. A “Pink Teddy Bear” rendition has also recently surfaced, which takes design cues from the furry “Three Bears” pack released in 2006. Now,...
Henbo Henning Unveils 'FLAME GHOST 1' Sneaker & Tattoo Flash Print with roosi
The tattoo artist discusses his first ever shoe covered with his signature monsters. Working out of the Good Luck NYC shop in Brooklyn, Henbo Henning is the tattoo artist known for his unique style that merges American and Japanese traditional motifs. Henbo recently unveiled his first-ever custom sneaker made in collaboration with Queens-based art collective, roosi. Entitled FLAME GHOST 1, the low-top silhouette features original custom artwork by the artist. Monsters from Japanese folklore, ghosts and amphibious creatures are scattered throughout the shoe.
Why So Sad? x Nike SB Dunk Low Receives Release Date
Why So Sad? is a mission for improving people’s mental health started by skateboarder John Rattray in 2019. After the first images were released early this summer, we now catch word of an official release date for the movement’s collaborative. SB Dunk Low. “I hope that one day...
Take a First Look at the Off-White™ x Nike Air Terra Forma
Expected to continue ‘s collaborative relationship with the late Virgil Abloh, the sportswear brand is now believed to be readying a new footwear release. Dubbed the “Off-White™ x Nike Air Terra Forma,” the shoe is reportedly an original design by Virgil with conceptualized elements from top to bottom.
Supreme x Nike Air Max 98 TL Fall 2022 Collaboration
Following the release of its latest Dickies collaboration, Supreme has come together with. once again for another Fall 2022 release. Made exclusively for Supreme, the collaboration is centered around the Nike Air Max 98 TL footwear model. Working closely with the sportswear brand, the New York imprint developed a new...
Official Look at the Nike Dunk High "Lunar New Year"
Continues to prepare its 2023 lineup of sneakers with plenty to look forward to. Recent highlights include an array of Jordan Brand releases and sneakers such as the newly revealed Fly Streetwear x Nike SB Dunk Low. Now, following a first look and on-foot shots, Nike has officially revealed a celebratory “Lunar New Year” colorway of the Dunk High.
Converse Unveils New Hybrid All-Star Western Boots
Coinciding with Halloween celebrations, Converse has unveiled its new All-Star Western Boots II Z Hi, a hybrid between the brand’s classic Chuck Taylors and modern Cowboy boots. The laceless silhouette arrives in soft suede uppers featuring curved panels stretching across the toebox and rounded high-top collars. A zipper closure...
XLARGE and atmos Deliver Nostalgic Take on the adidas ADIMATIC
Following its first modern revival in January, the adidas ADIMATIC has seen several special-edition takes from the likes of Jamal Smith, atmos, HUMAN MADE, and NEIGHBORHOOD. The latest collaborative effort comes from XLARGE and atmos Tokyo who spin the nostalgic pairs in green and black, adopting original colors reminiscent of the golden age of “Ura-Harajuku.”
Nike Presents the Doernbecher Freestyle XVIII Collection for 2023
Beginning in 2004, and OHSU Doernbecher Children’s Hospital has worked together, raising nearly $31 million USD for the hospital since. A key aspect of the duo’s partnership is the Nike Doernbecher Freestyle Program. Each year, a small group of OHSU Doernbecher patients teams up with Nike Employee Design volunteers to create inspiring footwear, apparel and equipment designs. These are auctioned as a fundraiser and later sold to the public in limited quantities.
G-SHOCK’s Ignite Red Series Flaunts a Bold, Industrial Appearance With Fiery Accents
G-SHOCK’s Ignite Red series is finally here. New models will live among the brand’s most rugged, tactical lineup, including the GA-B2100BNR-1A, GA-2200BNR-1A, GA-100BNR-1A and GA-700BNR-1A. Signature models — like the octagonal GA-B2100 and the oversized GA-100 — are enveloped in a striking black-and-red color combination that embodies the brand’s signature ruggedness and the lineup’s multidimensional facade.
Forét Pre-Spring 2023 Will Make Your Seasonal Transition Easy
Established in 2014, emerging label Forét presents its pre-spring 2023 collection that delivers outdoor-ready essentials filled with seasonal richness. Based in Denmark, Forét’s latest offering sees the brand continue its journey into the wilderness, aiming to deliver a sense of outdoor flair to the staple wardrobe. The brand is grounded in simplicity, crafting sleek menswear with a touch of modern sophistication.
The Nike Air Max 97 Toggle Takes on Silver and Pink
Debuted the Air Max 97 in 1997 with the help of Christian Tresser’s design work. Tresser pulled inspiration from Japanese bullet-trains and 25 years later his creation is still a key part of the Swoosh’s annual offerings. Recent presentations of the sneaker have included retro looks such as the timeless “Silver Bullet,” a collaboration with COMME des GARÇONS HOMME PLUS and colorways upgraded with toggle lacing.
Jordan Zion "Pelicans" Receives November Release Date
Zion Williamson and the Jordan Brand are marking his return to the NBA court after a series of injuries with an all-new colorway for his signature Jordan Zion 2. The shoe pasy homage to his team the New Orleans Pelicans with a coconut milk, pomegranate and midnight navy color scheme.
Rowing Blazers Reconnects With Seiko for Colorful Sports Watches
Rowing Blazers has just dropped its latest collaboration with Seiko in the form a colorful collection of Sports 5 watches. Inspired by vintage watches, the 40mm workhorse timepieces see colorful dials in green, blue, and orange, as well as a black version with multi-colored indexes. Other details include a bilingual...
Snow Peak x Mountain of Moods Winter 2022 Is Made for Outdoor Activity
It’s known that Snow Peak excels in Japanese-designed apparel and gear for an active lifestyle outdoors. Now, the Niigata-based brand has reunited with Mountain of Moods for another outdoor-focused collection. Made for the Winter 2022 season, the limited-edition snow apparel offering was designed at the base of Mt. Tanigawa...
Everything Dropping at Palace This Week
Hot off the heels of its fourth Winter release, Palace is preparing to launch the Week 5 drop of its Winter 2022 collection. The fifth seasonal delivery features a variety of winter-ready essentials that will have you decked out for the incoming crisp weather. The Week 5 selection features hefty outerwear, resistant fleece, Tri-Ferg pullovers, jacquard quarter-zips, caps, beanies, and more.
Weber Celebrates 10 Years of Dover Street Market Ginza With Collaborative T-Shirts
Dover Street Market Ginza is celebrating its 10th anniversary with a T-shirt collection created in collaboration with Weber. Leading the collab is a black long-sleeved T-shirt that features Star Wars staple Padmé Amidala, portrayed by Natalie Portman in the prequels, printed on the front using spot color separation technology for the vivid colors while a special DSMG logo in white is repeated on the back. Also joining the collection are white T-shirts honoring the Toy Story franchise, with the hand-printed silk screen prints featuring Woody and Buzz in the front and the Dover Street Market Ginza insignias in the back in hues of purple and red.
The New Balance 550 “Neutral Indigo” Receives Official Release Date
A release date for the upcoming New Balance 550 “Neutral Indigo” has been revealed. Officially set to release on November 1, a majority of the model is crafted with suede along with hits of leather and mesh on the uppers. A neutral blue covers the silhouette with hints of white landing near the lining and on the tongue, while branding makes its way to the panel “N,” tongue tag, “NB” heel logo and “550” insignia. The shoe rests on a branded white midsole and tan outsole, while white laces give it a clean finish.
Omega Reveals $450,000 USD Chiming Speedmaster
Omega has dropped a near half-a-million dollar Speedmaster with an all-new chiming chronograph complication inside. The Speedmaster Chrono Chime sounds out the minutes, tens-of-seconds and seconds of elapsed chronograph time using three distinct tones generated by hammers hitting gongs. You’d be forgiven for not necessarily thinking of Omega when it...
