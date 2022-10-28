Dover Street Market Ginza is celebrating its 10th anniversary with a T-shirt collection created in collaboration with Weber. Leading the collab is a black long-sleeved T-shirt that features Star Wars staple Padmé Amidala, portrayed by Natalie Portman in the prequels, printed on the front using spot color separation technology for the vivid colors while a special DSMG logo in white is repeated on the back. Also joining the collection are white T-shirts honoring the Toy Story franchise, with the hand-printed silk screen prints featuring Woody and Buzz in the front and the Dover Street Market Ginza insignias in the back in hues of purple and red.

