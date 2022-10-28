Read full article on original website
JJC College Fair on 10/19Adrian HolmanJoliet, IL
2022 Puttin' on the Glitz fashion show on 11/6Adrian HolmanJoliet, IL
Walmart Will Ship Online Ordered Goods Faster Thanks To Its First "Next Generation" Fulfillment CenterCadrene HeslopJoliet, IL
Individuals with Disabilities Career Fair on 10/4Adrian HolmanWill County, IL
Illinois Lottery Giving Away Hundreds of Free Powerball Tickets Ahead of Monday's $1B Drawing
It's not a trick: The Illinois Lottery on Halloween plans to give out hundreds of free Powerball tickets ahead of Monday's $1 billion drawing. But it's also not as easy as trick-or-treating. After no jackpot-winning tickets were sold in Saturday's Powerball drawing, the pot -- or, cauldron, rather -- has...
Chicago’s one of the 40 Most Expensive Towns in the World to Live
A ranking has come out for the most expensive cities in the world to live in, and Chicago makes the list. Is it more expensive to live in Chicago or Osaka, Japan? Let's take a deeper dive into this ranking of pricey cities. The website goodhousekeeping.com came out with a...
13 Best Restaurants in Naperville, IL
Nestled within the greater Chicago metroplex is Naperville, Illinois. Originally established as Naper’s Settlement in 1831, Naperville started out much like the rest of America inhabited by two feuding Native American tribes: Iliniwek and Potawatomi. The city has developed a reputation in the arts due to hosting the annual...
Chicago police commander under investigation for racist social media posts abruptly retires
Chicago Police Lt. John Cannon retired earlier this month amid an investigation into racist and other incendiary comments he made on a Facebook account he falsely claimed had been hacked.
Powerball Fever Sweeps Illinois As Jackpot Climbs To $1 Billion For Monday Drawing
CHICAGO – Powerball fever is sweeping Illinois as the jackpot climbs to a mind-blowing $1 billion for Monday night’s drawing. To celebrate the historic jackpot, the Illinois Lottery is hosting a ‘Halloween Ticket Grab Challenge’, hoping to turn the spookiest day of the year to the luckiest for some players.
Golden Chopsticks In Bolingbrook Will Be Site of New Dispensary In Bolingbrook
Ivy Hall is the first dispensary to be approved by the Village of Bolingbrook. Mayor Mary Alexander-Basta says the dispensary will be going into a location that has been a favorite restaurant in Bolingbrook for years. After decades as Bolingbrook’s favorite Chinese Food restaurant, it’s closing. The owners are retiring.
As Halloween Nears, Here Are Trick-or-Treat Times for Dozens of Chicago Suburbs
One of the most-loved spooky season traditions is just hours way - trick-or-treating. Children dressed in Halloween costumes will flood neighborhoods across Chicago and the suburbs, going house to house hoping for some sweet treats. From Grayslake to Wheaton and plenty of suburbs in between, here's a list of when...
Chicago might 'fall back' for the last time • Illinois Powerball winners • child diagnosed with rare condition
CHICAGO - This November may be the last time Chicagoans will have to set their clocks back for daylight savings time; two winning Powerball tickets were sold in Illinois this week and the jackpot is still climbing; and a suburban family wants to warn others after their daughter was diagnosed with a rare genetic condition. These are the top stories from FOX 32's Week in Review.
Illinois officials give public safety update ahead of Halloween
(The Center Square) – State officials have laid out safety plans ahead of Halloween and seek help from the public to help keep children safe. The plan includes extra law enforcement on the roads during trick-or-treating hours and extended openings of libraries, public schools, and other buildings. Chicago Mayor...
Pastor Corey Brooks leaves Woodlawn rooftop after raising $20 million for community center
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Nearly a year on a Woodlawn rooftop just about over for Chicago pastor Corey Brooks, who has been raising money to build a community center on the site.After raising $20 million, Brooks has enough money to begin building his Leadership & Economic Opportunity Center at 66th and King Drive.So, on Saturday, he will leave the roof for good for a ceremonial ground-breaking on the new center, after spending 11 months living in tents on the rooftop."I've missed some things, but I will also gain some things, built up relationships; but most of all, we've garnered enough support to...
Illinois catalytic converter thefts are up over 500% since 2019, insurance company says
State Farm, the largest auto insurance company in the country, says that insurance claims for stolen catalytic converters in Illinois have increased by more than 500% since 2019. That will not be a surprise to Chicago residents. Organized theft crews are running rampant and, despite recent efforts, Chicago police have...
Illinois quick hits: FAA investigating plane crash landing; map reveals where rabid bats are found
The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating a crash landing involving an Illinois plane. The plane, which departed from Taylorville on Sunday, made an emergency crash landing on an Evansville, Indiana, golf course. Officials said two adults and two children were on the plane. All four were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Community Healthcare System to host Hiring Event
Community Healthcare System is hiring for positions throughout Northwest Indiana. A hiring event will be held 3:30 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, at Community Healthcare System Conference Center, 9201 Calumet Ave., Munster – just two blocks south of Community Hospital. There are immediate openings for registered nurses in...
Chicago's Pastor Corey Brooks comes down from rooftop, breaks ground on community center
CHICAGO - Chicago's famous "rooftop pastor" Corey Brooks came down from the rooftop after 343 nights to break ground on a new community center in Woodlawn. "Eleven months ago we had zero dollars to build a community center. But now here we are, eleven months... and we have $20 million," Brooks said.
New COVID Variants Emerging ‘More Quickly' Now. Here's What That Signals
New COVID variants are emerging "more quickly right now," Chicago's top doctor said during a coronavirus update Friday, and that could signal a shift heading into colder months. "Subvariants emerge when COVID spreads and so the fact that we are also starting to see more emergence of these subvariants tells...
Roseland Community Hospital hosting annual trunk-or treat event
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Roseland Community Hospital is getting into the Halloween spirit.The hospital is hosting its annual trunk-or-treat Sunday afternoon.Kids and families are invited to dress up and get free goodies and healthy snacks from dozens of decorated cars.The fun takes place from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. in the hospital's parking lot near 111th and Perry Avenue.
Chicago First Alert Weather: Sunday showers ahead of pleasant Halloween
CHICAGO (CBS) -- After a quiet and cool night, shower chances return Sunday. A bulk of the rain will stay to the south of Chicago during the late day. Showers will linger into the night before wrapping up early on Halloween morning. There will be clearing skies and pleasant weather for Halloween night with temperatures falling into the 50s by sunset. Expect temperatures to warm up in a big way next week as highs reach the 70s again before a cooldown next weekend. FORECASTSATURDAY NIGHT: Becoming mostly cloudy, cool. LOW: 45SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and mild. Scattered afternoon showers. HIGH: 63SUNDAY NIGHT: Showers linger overnight. LOW: 49
