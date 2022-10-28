ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bradley, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
birchrestaurant.com

13 Best Restaurants in Naperville, IL

Nestled within the greater Chicago metroplex is Naperville, Illinois. Originally established as Naper’s Settlement in 1831, Naperville started out much like the rest of America inhabited by two feuding Native American tribes: Iliniwek and Potawatomi. The city has developed a reputation in the arts due to hosting the annual...
NAPERVILLE, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago might 'fall back' for the last time • Illinois Powerball winners • child diagnosed with rare condition

CHICAGO - This November may be the last time Chicagoans will have to set their clocks back for daylight savings time; two winning Powerball tickets were sold in Illinois this week and the jackpot is still climbing; and a suburban family wants to warn others after their daughter was diagnosed with a rare genetic condition. These are the top stories from FOX 32's Week in Review.
CHICAGO, IL
thecentersquare.com

Illinois officials give public safety update ahead of Halloween

(The Center Square) – State officials have laid out safety plans ahead of Halloween and seek help from the public to help keep children safe. The plan includes extra law enforcement on the roads during trick-or-treating hours and extended openings of libraries, public schools, and other buildings. Chicago Mayor...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Pastor Corey Brooks leaves Woodlawn rooftop after raising $20 million for community center

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Nearly a year on a Woodlawn rooftop just about over for Chicago pastor Corey Brooks, who has been raising money to build a community center on the site.After raising $20 million, Brooks has enough money to begin building his Leadership & Economic Opportunity Center at 66th and King Drive.So, on Saturday, he will leave the roof for good for a ceremonial ground-breaking on the new center, after spending 11 months living in tents on the rooftop."I've missed some things, but I will also gain some things, built up relationships; but most of all, we've garnered enough support to...
CHICAGO, IL
thecentersquare.com

Illinois quick hits: FAA investigating plane crash landing; map reveals where rabid bats are found

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating a crash landing involving an Illinois plane. The plane, which departed from Taylorville on Sunday, made an emergency crash landing on an Evansville, Indiana, golf course. Officials said two adults and two children were on the plane. All four were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
EVANSVILLE, IN
nwi.life

Community Healthcare System to host Hiring Event

Community Healthcare System is hiring for positions throughout Northwest Indiana. A hiring event will be held 3:30 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, at Community Healthcare System Conference Center, 9201 Calumet Ave., Munster – just two blocks south of Community Hospital. There are immediate openings for registered nurses in...
MUNSTER, IN
CBS Chicago

Roseland Community Hospital hosting annual trunk-or treat event

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Roseland Community Hospital is getting into the Halloween spirit.The hospital is hosting its annual trunk-or-treat Sunday afternoon.Kids and families are invited to dress up and get free goodies and healthy snacks from dozens of decorated cars.The fun takes place from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. in the hospital's parking lot near 111th and Perry Avenue. 
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Sunday showers ahead of pleasant Halloween

CHICAGO (CBS) -- After a quiet and cool night, shower chances return Sunday. A bulk of the rain will stay to the south of Chicago during the late day. Showers will linger into the night before wrapping up early on Halloween morning. There will be clearing skies and pleasant weather for Halloween night with temperatures falling into the 50s by sunset. Expect temperatures to warm up in a big way next week as highs reach the 70s again before a cooldown next weekend. FORECASTSATURDAY NIGHT: Becoming mostly cloudy, cool. LOW: 45SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and mild. Scattered afternoon showers. HIGH: 63SUNDAY NIGHT: Showers linger overnight. LOW: 49 
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy