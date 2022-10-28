ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Variety

‘Prey for the Devil’ Review: A Passable Exorcism Horror That Says To Hell With Clerical Sexism

By Dennis Harvey
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z2wg3_0iphHvy700

Twelve years ago director Daniel Stamm was considered in some quarters as having revivified a subgenre with “The Last Exorcism.” That sleeper hit that was no classic, but it took itself seriously in the right ways, as put across by a good cast including the estimable (and still underused) Ashley Bell. Since 2014’s less successful “13 Sins,” he’s been occupied with episodic TV work. Unsurprisingly, his first feature in eight years marks a return to the general terrain that worked for him before.

Prey for the Devil ” won’t likely spur enthusiasm equal to Stamm’s breakout film, despite the relative novelty value of being built around a female exorcist — something not so unprecedented (at least onscreen) as billed, last year’s Veracruz-set “The Old Ways” being just one other example. Still, even if it falls short of being particularly memorable or scary, this is a decently entertaining possession potboiler. Without much competing horror product in the theatrical marketplace at present, it should do well enough with viewers seeking formulaic frights this Halloween weekend.

Robert Zappia’s script opens with onscreen text informing us that a purported boom in demonic possession cases worldwide has led the Catholic Church to open a “School of Exorcism” in Boston. That combination seminary, dormitory and hospital for the “afflicted” counts amongst its current students Sister Ann (Jacqueline Byers), who’s transferred here from a convent as a sole female trainee — though it is still officially against doctrine for a woman to perform any of an exorcist’s functions. Nonetheless she feels a calling in that direction, not least because she believes her own violently abusive late mother (Konya Ruseva) suffered from demons more literal than her diagnosed schizophrenia.

Sister Ann pushes against the Academy’s strictures, to the stern disapproval of one Sister Euphemia (Lisa Palfrey), but with varying degrees of encouragement from chief instructor Father Raymond (Colin Salmon) and the skeptically secular-minded Dr. Peters (Virginia Madsen). All must bend the rules a bit when Ann demonstrates an affinity for new patient Natalie (Posy Taylor), a 10-year-old whose family fears she is possessed — and she sure acts like it.

That our protagonist may be some kind of exorcizing prodigy is apparent when her fellow student and friend Father Dante (Christian Navarro) asks her to try relieving his similarly afflicted sister (Cora Kirk). But such addled souls are, it seems, just a means for “the Devil’s foot soldiers” to access what they really want to seize and destroy: Sister Ann, apparently.

Why is that? Well, because she’s “God’s chosen,” whatever that means. We never learn the name, history, or anything else distinguishing about the demon causing the mischief here: It’s simply a generic device to put characters through the same mill of contortions, stunts, makeup and other grotesqueries Linda Blair endured half a century ago. (No pea soup course this time out, though.)

William Friedkin’s original “Exorcist” was terrifying because it was so soundly rooted in the real world, populated by people no less horrified by what was happening than by the fact that it even could happen. They tangibly felt the horror of rationality pulled out from under them like a rug. But movies like “Prey for the Devil” (which is getting released as “The Devil’s Light” in some territories) reside in a world of genre tropes. Demonic possession is no longer a mindblowing aberration, but an accepted path to familiar jump scares and fantasy FX. There’s no whiff of originality here, nor any sincerity that runs deeper than instructing the actors not to kid the material.

Still, those rather good actors do indeed keep a straight face, as does the film overall. And Stamm’s jump scares aren’t bad, as they go. He hasn’t made a very suspenseful movie, but he’s avoided both dullness and unintentional laughs. This Bulgaria-shot production would, however, benefit from richer atmospherics: Despite adequate design contributions and a widescreen format, Denis Crossan’s cinematography has a somewhat plain, televisual look.

Byers is likable enough to make her heroine one we wouldn’t mind seeing reprised. But it remains to be seen whether this first outing will linger in anyone’s memory long enough to generate the sequel we’re tipped (before a rote “boo!” blackout) would be something in the thematic realm of “Sister Exorcist 2: Vatican Boogaloo.”

More from Variety
Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Jerry Lee Lewis Is Alive, as Erroneous Death Report Is Retracted

Jerry Lee Lewis remains alive, despite a report from TMZ that the rock ‘n roll pioneer had died. The story set off a wave of mourning before it was retracted by the site Wednesday. “He’s alive. TMZ reported erroneously off of a bullshit anonymous tip,” Lewis’ rep told Variety. Lewis has been known to be ailing with the flu this month; he was unable to attend the induction ceremony for the Country Music Hall of Fame Oct. 16, where his wife accepted the honor in his place, so saying he is “alive and well” might be overstating one of those two things....
Variety

Matthew Perry Takes Aim at Keanu Reeves: Why Is Heath Ledger Dead, but Reeves ‘Still Walks Among Us?’

Matthew Perry’s upcoming memoir, “Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing,” includes more than a handful of revelations, including Perry having to exit a movie after his heart stopped for five minutes, but perhaps the most shocking is a pair of seemingly out-of-nowhere digs Perry throws at fellow actor Keanu Reeves. At two points in the memoir, Perry questions why Reeves is still alive when “talented” actors and “original thinkers” like River Phoenix and Chris Farley had tragic deaths. “The list of geniuses who were ahead of their time is too long to detail here — suffice to say, near the...
Variety

Scariest Movies Ever: Charlize Theron, Joseph Quinn, Jonathan Majors and More Stars Reveal Their Picks

It’s the most frightening time of the year. In other words, who doesn’t love celebrating Halloween with a horror movie? Here, Variety asked 17 Hollywood stars — including Charlize Theron, Jonathan Majors, Eddie Redmayne, Joseph Quinn and even Patti LuPone — to recall the scariest film they’ve ever seen. Though the 1990 adaptation of “It” wasn’t a movie, but a television miniseries, Theron and Majors quickly named the Stephen King rain-drain clown as something that has stayed with them for decades. “That clown!” Theron said. “I’ve never, ever been able to look at rain drainage since then. It has always haunted me.” Majors...
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

37 horror movies that will actually scare you

For filmmakers, horror is one of the toughest genres to get right.Mastering a scare is something that only the most gifted of directors can manage, and there are a lot of films out that that fall very short when trying to terrify their audience.Those that do deliver, though, succeed with aplomb: John Carpenter, George Romero and Get Out director Jordan Peele to name but a few.For those on the hunt for scares, it can be quite hard out there, but fret no more – we’ve compiled the scariest horror films on offer, ranging from German Expressionist films from the...
Popculture

'The Crown' Actress Believes Princess Diana Was 'So Queer'

Emma Corrin, who starred as Princess Diana in The Crown, has an interesting theory about the late royal. During an interview with The Sunday Times, Corrin, who is nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns, said that they believe that Diana was queer "in so many ways." Elizabeth Debicki will take over the role of Diana in Season 5 of The Crown, which premieres on Nov. 9 on Netflix.
The Independent

‘He had to be restrained’: Sacheen Littlefeather said John Wayne was behind the ‘most violent moment’ in Oscars history

Sacheen Littlefeather‘s death has prompted a wave of tributes to the actor and activist, arguably best known for her 1973 Oscars speech. At the ceremony, Littlefeather appeared in Marlon Brando’s place to reject his Academy Award for Best Actor, for his performance in Francis Ford Coppola’s The Godfather. Standing onstage in front of the biggest stars of Hollywood, the 26-year-old instead delivered a speech condemning the film industry’s poor representation of Native American people. She also highlighted the events at Wounded Knee, South Dakota, where a massacre of Native Americans took place in 1890, and where protests were taking...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
People

Keanu Reeves Jokes About Plans to Become a U.S. Citizen: 'Yeah, Man — Why Not?'

Keanu Reeves is down to become a U.S. citizen. During the 58-year-old John Wick star's Thursday appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Reeves reflected briefly on his journey to Hollywood fame from his roots in Toronto, Canada before Jimmy Kimmel inquired whether Reeves would be interested in becoming a naturalized American citizen.
BGR.com

Crazy AI shows what dead celebrities would look like today

A photographer and lawyer has managed to bring celebrities back from the dead using artificial intelligence. No, this isn’t some kind of holographic ruse like we’ve seen in the past. Instead, Alper Yesiltas created an A.I. system that can age up dead celebrities, showing how they would look if they were still alive.
Deadline

‘Outlander’ Star Sam Heughan Calls Nudity In Brutal Rape Scene “Unnecessary” & Betrayed His Trust

In his just-published memoir, Waypoints: My Scottish Journey, Outlander star Sam Heughan opens up about a brutal scene he shot in Season 1 of the Starz show and how it affected him negatively—a topic he hasn’t broached in depth before. The moment in question is when his character, Jamie Fraser, is tortured and brutally raped by his nemesis Black Jack Randall, played by Tobias Menzies of Game of Thrones fame. The shoot included a full-frontal shot of his character after the rape. Heughan details in his memoir he had agreed to nudity in his contract, but he didn’t feel this level of nudity was...
Variety

Variety

87K+
Followers
63K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy