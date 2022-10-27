Read full article on original website
SB Nation
Match Report: Leicester City 0 - 1 Manchester City
A moment of magic doomed Leicester City to a 1-0 defeat against Manchester City at the King Power on Saturday. After a goalless first half, Kevin De Bruyne scored from a perfectly taken free kick. The Foxes’ late flurry made for an exciting finish, but they couldn’t find a way through the Citizens’ defence.
SB Nation
Paul Ince Slams ‘Absolute Total Joke’ Referee After Penalty Error In Burnley Defeat
The Royals will feel unlucky after a last-minute winner for Burnley secured three points for the home side at Turf Moor. Tom Ince gave Reading the lead in the second half but Burnley equalised shortly after. Reading had the stronger finish and Tom Ince had a strong claim for a penalty waved away by the referee in stoppage time. Unfortunately, Burnley scored a very late winner to secure the victory.
BBC
Manchester United's Tony Whelan: The man helping nurture the club's future stars
You almost certainly won't have heard of 69-year-old Mancunian Tony Whelan, but many of the Premier League stars he has helped develop need no introduction. As Manchester United's academy programme advisor, where his work was recently recognised by the Football Black List initiative, Whelan has nurtured the early careers of Marcus Rashford, Jesse Lingard, Danny Wellbeck and Paul Pogba as well as hundreds of other young prospects, since first arriving at Carrington in 2005.
SB Nation
Brighton & Hove Albion 4-1 Chelsea, Premier League: Post-match reaction, ratings
Given the narrative surrounding this match, you knew that Brighton would be more than up for it. Well, we knew that and they knew that and you knew that, but Chelsea evidently did not know that, as the home side swept away the hapless visitors, scoring early and often to jump out to a 2-0 lead, then adding a third to essentially kill off the game just before half.
SB Nation
Quick Match Recap: Manchester City Win a Crucial Away Match, 1-0
Welcome to your quick recap. A really good win as City win away again and played as good as they could vs a deep lying Foxes side. A different lineup with Alvarez at the head where he played well, but not enough to score. Quite good to come away with the win amid the circumstances. A win and let’s move with the three points and the clean sheet.
SB Nation
Why Pep Guardiola Considers Newcastle United Title Rivals to Manchester City
When a Saudi Arabian consortium completed the takeover of Newcastle United last year, many considered the club a new member of an exclusive group. The top six had just increased to top seven with a new member joining the ranks. But any idea of the Magpies challenging for the title immediately was farfetched.
SB Nation
Manchester City Women v Liverpool Women: Preview, Team News and Prediction
Manchester City Women welcome Liverpool Women to the Academy Stadium on Sunday as they look for their fourth successive victory. After losing their first two matches, the blues have won three in a row without conceding a goal and victory will see the blues close in on the top three.
SB Nation
Rampant Everton Under-21s knock Manchester City for six
If the season began with a polite knock on Frank Lampard’s door to ask if they might be considered some time soon for first team action, then take Saturday’s Finch Farm annihilation of Manchester City’s Under 21 side as notice that the gentle knock will become a rat-a-tat demand from at least two Everton youngsters, top scorers Stanley Mills and Tom Cannon.
Marcus Rashford Scores 100th Manchester United Goal v West Ham
Marcus Rashford has scored his 100th Manchester United goal just a day before his 25th birthday.
Soccer-De Bruyne puts Manchester City top, Liverpool suffer shock defeat
LONDON, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Kevin de Bruyne's stunning free kick sealed a 1-0 win for champions Manchester City at Leicester City to put them top of the Premier League but Liverpool's season went from bad to worse with a shock 2-1 home defeat by Leeds United on Saturday.
Liverpool 1-2 Leeds United: Player Ratings - Joe Gomez Poor, Andy Robertson Standout, James Milner No Words
Here are your LFCTR Liverpool player ratings for last night's shocking loss at home to Leeds United.
Report: Manchester City Join Race For RB Leipzig Star
With RB Leipzig's pool of talent, including the likes of Christopher Nkunku, Josko Gvardiol and Timo Werner, midfielder Dani Olmo is often overlooked for his importance in the German side.
SB Nation
5 Telling Stats from Everton’s Stalemate at Fulham
It doesn’t take rocket science to identify Everton’s biggest weakness this season: scoring goals. The Toffees' 11 goals thus far this season puts them joint-18th in the Premier League, level with the likes of West Ham, Aston Villa, and Southampton. Although Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s return to fitness and sharpness has helped and isn’t yet complete, it’s clear that Lampard’s men must improve going forward, either on the training pitch or in the form of a January signing. It will be interesting to see Thelwell and co’s philosophy in the notoriously difficult winter window, but the needs that need to be addressed are clear.
SB Nation
Everton Women vs Manchester United: FA WSL Match Preview
Everton Women will be looking to carry on recent good form when they take on second-place Manchester United in their WSL clash at Walton Hall Park this Sunday. The Blues go into the fixture against Marc Skinner’s side on the back of two victories over Aston Villa, the latest being a midweek Continental Cup shootout victory against the Midlands side.
BBC
Man Utd 1-0 West Ham: What Ten Hag said
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag, speaking to MOTD: "In this team it is a big attitude and winning spirit. You see that, the start of the season not that good but improving a lot. We have to keep that process going. "The fans also like it. You see developing...
BBC
Marseille v Tottenham Hotspur: Visitors will 'have to deal' with Antonio Conte ban
Tottenham will just "have to deal" with Antonio Conte's touchline ban for Tuesday's Champions League Group D decider at Marseille, says midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg. The Italian was sent off after Spurs' draw with Sporting Lisbon and will have to sit in the stands in France. "No-one can fill his void,...
SB Nation
On This Day (1 Nov 2007): Defensive nightmares cause Keane concern – was Leadbitter the answer?
This season we’ve become all too familiar with a lack of depth in a crucial area of the pitch. In 2022, we’ve struggled for strikers – 15 years ago, it was defenders that were proving to be the problem. After gaining promotion the season before, we’d reinforced...
BBC
Analysis: Fulham 0-0 Everton
Frank Lampard called for consistency heading into this match at one of the Premier League’s form teams and, to a certain extent, that is exactly what he got. Another superb defensive display, underpinned by goalkeeper Jordan Pickford and excellent centre-back pairing James Tarkowski and Conor Coady, led to a fourth clean sheet of the campaign.
SB Nation
Manchester United 1-0 West Ham United: Rashford bullet sinks Hammers
Manchester United mustered the narrowest of 1-0 wins over West Ham United in Sunday’s Premier League clash at Old Trafford, with a fantastic first-half header from Marcus Rashford, the only difference between the two sides. The Hammers threw everything but the kitchen sink at United late in the game, but some superb goalkeeping from David de Gea earned the points.
SB Nation
Sky Blue News: Upcoming Slate, Gundo Gone?, KDB the Alien, and More...
Manchester City are back in action tomorrow as they wrap up UEFA Champions League group play by hosting Sevilla. Sky Blue News has all the latest to get your Tuesday started. Manchester City midfielder issues plea for Pep Guardiola to sign fresh contract extension with the club - Danny Young - City Xtra.
